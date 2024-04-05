11 best (and most flattering) spring and summer dresses from Amazon, according to a 47-year-old mom

11 best spring & summer dresses from Amazon (photos via Amazon)

As a mom of two young boys, I'm lucky if I get 15 minutes to myself each morning. Normally, I leave the house in my sleep sweats and a baggy T-shirt, shuttling the kids to school or one of their numerous extracurriculars. But when the warmer weather rolls around, I like to put a little more effort into what I wear. A flirty sundress or a casual T-shirt smock are easy ways to add style to my busy days. Of course, I (along with so many others) have so little time to shop in person, which makes Amazon a great (and affordable) place to buy spring and summer essentials. Below, I've listed 11 warm-weather Amazon dresses that are stylish for summer weddings, parties, beach days and more. To shop my selection, scroll below.

Amazon Xixiuly Summer Spaghetti Strap Dress $37 The zippered back and adjustable spaghetti straps of this Xixiuly dress deliver a figure-skimming, dressier look. Falling mid-calf, this dress is ideal for when you want coverage but also some shape. I’m very into its corset-esque bodice, which helps hold my mommy-middle in, if you will. Available in 15 colours, this dress and a cute blazer will take you all the way into fall. I have a college reunion in the States in May, and this dress is absolutely coming with me! $37 at Amazon

Amazon Prettygarden Spring Midi Dress $57 You always need to have a long-sleeved dress in your closet for those unpredictable spring days, and this ankle-length one from Prettygarden is a great choice. I just love the flow of the pleated high-waisted dress, perfect for that spring party or outdoor wedding. $57 at Amazon

Amazon Jocafiye V-Neck Shift Dress $39 I'm a huge fan of dresses that can take you from season to season. This knee-length summer dress from Jocafiye can easily be accessorized with a woven belt or cute cardigan for fall. Its loose design also prevents it from feeling too tight around your waist. $39 at Amazon

Amazon Misfay Summer Maxi Dress $36 Cute, casual and chic. This dress from Misfay checks all the boxes. And it even has pockets! With side slits and a little opening at the neck, this coverup is great for a day at the beach or a fun night out. Available in 19 different colours and patterns, I dare you to order just one! $36 at Amazon

Amazon Grecerelle Summer Dress $40 With its empire waist and rayon/spandex fabric blend, this Grecerelle dress is great for all body types. Available in over a dozen different colours and patterns, the versatile summer dress is also available in short and long-sleeved options. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Havansidy Short Sleeve Maxi Dress $37 Looking for a cute and comfortable T-shirt-style dress? This Havansidy Short Sleeve Maxi Dress has you covered. Pair it with a baseball cap or straw hat and your outfit is complete. The side slits give it a little edge, as does the rounded bottom. Oh, and did I mention it also has pockets? Whether you have a coffee date with your bestie or are off to the beach with the kids, this cute pullover dress is a great ‘fit. $37 at Amazon

