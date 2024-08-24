11 best Lululemon We Made Too Much finds deals to shop this week — starting under $30
Everything is under $100 — hurry before your favourite items start selling out.
It's the weekend — which means it's time to take a look at Lululemon's latest We Made Too Much drop. It's the perfect time to score some transitional pieces before we head into fall. There are tons of items to snag at some of the best prices we've seen this year, from bags and accessories to sweatshirts and more, all just under $100.
Canvas Crossbody Camera Bag 2L$69$98Save $29
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip$99$118Save $19
Classic Unisex Ball Cap$29$38Save $9
Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5LFrom $99$148
Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L$34$44Save $10
Lightweight Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Cropped Pant$99$158Save $59
Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L$49$68Save $19
Scuba Oversized Hoodie$99$118Save $19
Scuba Pullover Sleeveless Hoodie$99$108Save $9
Nulu Long-Sleeve Yoga Shrug$49$74Save $25
Cates Cropped T-Shirt$34$48Save $14
If you don't know where to start, it's my job to help you out — I've listed some of the best WMTM styles you'll want to add to your cart before they start selling out in your size. Prices start at just $29, so if you want to snag some sweet pieces, keep scrolling to dive into my top picks.
For a seamless shopping experience, browse by category below:
Shop best Lululemon WMTM bags
Shop best Lululemon WMTM accessories
Shop best Lululemon WMTM leggings
Shop best Lululemon WMTM hoodies & sweatshirts
Shop best Lululemon WMTM shoes
Shop best Lululemon WMTM bras
This bag has two zippered compartments, which will ensure your essentials are organized, and the practical back drop-in pocket is ideal for quick access to items like your phone or parking pass.
These Scuba half-zips are hot and tend to fly off the shelves, so if you've been eyeing it, I'd grab it fast! They're comfy, cozy and convenient — a must-have, if you will.
You can never have too many baseball caps, in my opinion, and this one is available in three fun shades.
The lightweight, supportive upper on these shoes will help you feel secure when doing intense workouts.
This is a great little bag for just about everything, from running errands to travelling. It'll fit your phone, a passport and other little essentials.
These cropped pants are perfect for the end of summer and transitioning into fall. You can dress them up or down, and their elastic waist makes them effortless.
If you're a tote bag kind of person, this roomy one can handle it all. It has a wide, easily accessible opening and plenty of pockets for top-notch organization.
This cozy sweatshirt has an oversized fit and super soft fabric, making it the perfect fall hoodie. Shoppers say they "love the inside lining" and how "the sweater sits."
This sleeveless pullover hoodie is perfect for throwing on after a workout or when the weather is in between seasons. You can also layer it on top of T-shirts and long sleeves during the colder winter months.
If you need that extra layer of warmth over tank tops as we head into fall soon, this soft shrug will pair perfectly with tanks, tees or even sports bras.
Lululemon reviewers call this shirt "very light and breathable" and confirmed it's "very comfortable." It'll make a great staple for layering or wearing during workouts.
