11 best Lululemon We Made Too Much finds deals to shop this week — starting under $30

Everything is under $100 — hurry before your favourite items start selling out.

Melina Brum
someone wearing a lululemon pullover, baseball cap and someone wearing a crossbody bag
11 styles with special prices in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section. (Photo via Lululemon)

It's the weekend — which means it's time to take a look at Lululemon's latest We Made Too Much drop. It's the perfect time to score some transitional pieces before we head into fall. There are tons of items to snag at some of the best prices we've seen this year, from bags and accessories to sweatshirts and more, all just under $100.

If you don't know where to start, it's my job to help you out — I've listed some of the best WMTM styles you'll want to add to your cart before they start selling out in your size. Prices start at just $29, so if you want to snag some sweet pieces, keep scrolling to dive into my top picks.

For a seamless shopping experience, browse by category below:

Lululemon

Canvas Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

$69$98Save $29

This bag has two zippered compartments, which will ensure your essentials are organized, and the practical back drop-in pocket is ideal for quick access to items like your phone or parking pass.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip

$99$118Save $19

These Scuba half-zips are hot and tend to fly off the shelves, so if you've been eyeing it, I'd grab it fast! They're comfy, cozy and convenient — a must-have, if you will.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Classic Unisex Ball Cap

$29$38Save $9

You can never have too many baseball caps, in my opinion, and this one is available in three fun shades.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L

From $99$148

The lightweight, supportive upper on these shoes will help you feel secure when doing intense workouts. 

From $99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Easy Access Crossbody Bag 1.5L

$34$44Save $10

This is a great little bag for just about everything, from running errands to travelling. It'll fit your phone, a passport and other little essentials.

$34 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Lightweight Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Cropped Pant

$99$158Save $59

These cropped pants are perfect for the end of summer and transitioning into fall. You can dress them up or down, and their elastic waist makes them effortless.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L

$49$68Save $19

If you're a tote bag kind of person, this roomy one can handle it all. It has a wide, easily accessible opening and plenty of pockets for top-notch organization.

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Hoodie

$99$118Save $19

This cozy sweatshirt has an oversized fit and super soft fabric, making it the perfect fall hoodie. Shoppers say they "love the inside lining" and how "the sweater sits."

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Pullover Sleeveless Hoodie

$99$108Save $9

This sleeveless pullover hoodie is perfect for throwing on after a workout or when the weather is in between seasons. You can also layer it on top of T-shirts and long sleeves during the colder winter months.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Nulu Long-Sleeve Yoga Shrug

$49$74Save $25

If you need that extra layer of warmth over tank tops as we head into fall soon, this soft shrug will pair perfectly with tanks, tees or even sports bras.

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Cates Cropped T-Shirt

$34$48Save $14

Lululemon reviewers call this shirt "very light and breathable" and confirmed it's "very comfortable." It'll make a great staple for layering or wearing during workouts.

$34 at Lululemon

