11 essentials to keep in your vehicle in case of bad weather, injury or disaster — from $12 on eBay

Fail to prepare and prepare to fail: 11 essentials to keep in your vehicle in case of bad weather, injury or disaster (Getty).

As much as we try to avoid them, inconveniences, lousy weather and disasters, big and small, happen on the road. Emergency preparedness can not only make for a safer, smoother ride, but if you have the right gear on hand, you can play the good samaritan and help others along the way. Driving, especially in Canada, requires a basic level of emergency gear. From snowbrushes and ice scrapers to tire chains and jump starters, you want to make sure to stock your vehicle before venturing out in snowy, icy conditions. Luckily, you can find almost everything you need for vehicle preparedness on eBay. The retailer is stocked with next-to-endless auto parts and accessories, outfitting your ride for whatever conditions lie ahead. To learn which car safety essentials you should have in your vehicle and shop the selection, scroll below.

eBay Multi-Function Emergency Car Tool $44 If you need to get out of your seatbelt or break your window in a jiffy, this 5-in-1 tool is a good thing to have on hand. The multi-function device combines a flood beam work light, flash torch light, flash beacon, car window hammer breaker and belt razor cutter in one. $44 at eBay

eBay Portable Car Jump Starter $50 $90 Save $40 This multi-function battery booster power pack features an 18000mAh battery capacity and 1200A peak current, which can start your vehicles in seconds, up to 30 times. It's easy to use and suitable for trucks, motorcycles, boats, RVs or tractors, and all types of 12V vehicles. $50 at eBay

eBay 10-Piece Universal Anti-Skid Tire Chains $44 On the theme of winter driving in Canada, these anti-skid tire chains are lightweight, easily installed, and provide much-needed traction on icy, snowy, wet and muddy roads. Tire chain laws vary by season and province, so make sure to know your local laws before outfitting your tires. $44 at eBay

eBay Tire Repair Kit $27 This 57-piece tire repair kit is smart to have on hand in case inconvenience strikes. Perfect for quick puncture repairs on tubeless tires, the kit includes everything you need for fast DIY patches. $27 at eBay

eBay SOG Multitool Pliers Pocket Knife $57 You never know when you might need a screwdriver, magnetic hex bit holder or pliers. In case a job at hand requires a bit of MacGyvering, a versatile multitool can help in a pinch. $57 at eBay

eBay 2-Pack Towing Straps $22 No one wants to be in the position of needing a tow rope, but life happens, so it's best to be prepared. This two-pack of three-ton towing straps measures three metres long, and features forged hooks with safety latches. $22 at eBay

eBay Digital Tire Air Pressure Gauge $12 This digital tire air pressure gauge has a nozzle that seals to the valve stem for accurate measurements. The reading shows instantly on the digital display, and the device has a built-in auto shut-off function that turns off after one minute. $12 at eBay

eBay 210-Piece First Aid Kit $26 Whether dealing with a blister or something more severe, drivers should always keep a first aid kid on hand. This 210-piece set includes an emergency blanket, wound dressing, an instant cold pack, and so much more. $26 at eBay

eBay LED Emergency Roadside Flares $34 These LED road flares are highly visible and can be seen up to a mile (1.6 km) away, day or night. If you get stuck in an emergency situation and don't have your phone or other drivers to fall back on, these road flares might just save the day. $34 at eBay

eBay 2 Gallon Jerry Can $122 This two-gallon/7.5-litre Jerry Can will come in handy if you find yourself out in the bush or off-roading with a near-empty tank. It comes with a 10-year warranty and a spout. $122 at eBay

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.