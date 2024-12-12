All About the 12/12 Portal in 2024 and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Manifest your best life on Dec. 12, a time that is likely to kickstart new beginnings

The magical 12/12 portal on Dec. 12 is a key time for manifestation. It allows us to set goals for the future and advance upon situations that are already happening.

According to numerology, the number 1 represents new beginnings, and 2 denotes cooperation. Putting the sequence of digits together to create 12/12 means that there is an infinite driving force in the universe to move our hopes forward.

Since Dec. 12 is the day that signifies the angel number 12/12, it is prime time to put our intentions into existence. It is an auspicious date, and the Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus adds an abundant and beautiful atmosphere to Dec. 12.

The Moon loves to be in Taurus, and it’s highlighting lovely vibes — even though we’re in the midst of Mercury and Mars retrograde. Romantic Venus in Aquarius and action-oriented Mars retrograde in Leo oppose each other, letting our passions take flight.

The cosmic excitement ushers our thoughts and aspirations to spread their wings. Wish for your heart’s desires!

Here's what the 12/12 portal means for your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries

Aligning with friends who share similar interests and have a flair for adventure is going to spark up the motivation to hang out in the upcoming snowy days, Aries.

Meet at a nearby park to go sledding or local diner for hot chocolate and share stories about the past, present and dreams for the future. Take a few snapshots to share on social media.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Taurus

Finding a work-life balance isn’t easy, Taurus. Now, more than ever, you’re learning that it is necessary to turn off your electronic devices when enjoying the company of family and friends.

Conversely, setting boundaries with them ensures you’re not distracted from professional tasks. Make the most of the time spent connecting with those you love and create meaningful memories without unnecessary disturbances from colleagues or your boss.



Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Gemini

Mending the past might feel more aligned with your present state, Gemini, since you are willing to take responsibility for your part in the situation.

It’s important that people you’re making up with meet you in the middle and take ownership of their actions, too, because it takes two to tango. In time, they will step up and admit their mistakes, so have faith and patience.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancer

We all want to rule the world, Cancer, however, it’s best to use your authority and knowledge to stimulate change since you’re more tenderhearted than power-hungry.

Join a charitable organization that speaks to your soul and focuses on a cause you align with. The ultimate flex is not spending money on yourself, but giving back to society by paying it forward to those in need.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Leo

The intimate partnerships in your life could use more TLC than usual, Leo.

Rather than expressing your sentiments with words, do something extraordinary to let them know how much you truly care. Bringing them coffee and breakfast in bed is a good way to start, but rubbing their feet at the end of the day and listening to their war stories from work proves your sincerity.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Virgo

Your peers and co-workers respect you more due to your keen abilities and intellect, Virgo, which helps you become a vital part of the team.

To show appreciation for their extraordinary efforts and support in recent weeks, consider treating them to drinks at happy hour or a low-key lunch before the holidays. In return, they’ll be grateful and put their best foot forward at the office.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Libra

Recently, Libra, there has been a disconnect in how you show your affection to others. The tender gestures you usually give to those you adore aren't as grand as they once were.

Now’s the time to scream your feelings from the mountaintops. Don't hold back when saying what is in your heart. It’ll be a way to reinforce the partnership structure and recommit to each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Scorpio

With this season’s holidays quickly approaching, Scorpio, it's understandable that you're spending more time fixating on what presents to get for others and how to accommodate them at gatherings.

While that is incredibly generous, try to take some of the energy you're releasing back to you. Treat yourself to a massage, brunch, or any activity that brings a smile to your face and peace of mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Sagittarius

Let your unique self shine, Sagittarius! Don't hide your qualities away from the world.

Allow others to see what is in your mind, heart, and spirit. You’ll be surprised by how much appreciation you are given for urging your to inner self shine, which directly aids in the personal glow-up you are undergoing. Your confidence will surely heighten as a result of this bold venture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Capricorn

Setting boundaries with your inner circle will prove to be beneficial for everyone involved, Capricorn.

You'll find that your pals are more likely to comprehend the need for discretion and privacy on the 12th since they want the same at this moment. All in all, it’ll help cultivate the alliances you want right now since it gives you the space you desire to focus on yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Aquarius

Level up the amount of energy and gusto you’re putting into relationships, Aquarius. Instead of wondering why the connections are topsy turvy, be direct and discuss the current situation or vibe that you’re feeling.

Being open with friends or significant others brings you closer together and creates a healthier dynamic. You won’t have to wonder or overthink anymore because you’ll know that they have your back.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

Pisces

Dreams are what your constitution is made of, Pisces! No matter how hard it may seem to attain your vision, do not give up.

Augmentation could help manifest your hopes, as you might be required to make small changes along the way. As long as you believe in yourself, anything can happen. Never quit doing what makes you happy and set intentions to ensure your success.

