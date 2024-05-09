12 brand-new Lululemon We Made Too Much finds to shop this week — starting at just $19
Enjoy special prices on belt bags, leggings and more (while sizes last).
It's that time of week when we check in on new We Made Too Much styles at Lululemon, and the latest drop does not disappoint. Starting at just $19, you can snag special prices on cute accessories and clothing for spring and summer. You can find tons of best-selling products in a range of colours, from iconic Align leggings to the viral Everywhere Belt Bag.
As always, styles in this section sell out fast, so you'll want to get your hands on these while you still can. Keep scrolling below to check out our top 12 picks this week.
Not sure where to start? Shop We Made Too Much deals by category below:
Shop best Lululemon bags
Shop best Lululemon accessories
Shop best Lululemon leggings
Shop best Lululemon hoodies & sweatshirts
Shop best Lululemon shoes
Shop best Lululemon bras
Don't want to carry a bag? This dual pouch keychain will be easy to grab and go. It's perfect for holding keys, cards, change, lip balm and any other little necessities.
This one-shoulder bra offers light support for C/D cups, making it ideal for yoga and other low-impact activities.
This belt bag in "Coral Kiss" is the perfect spring and summer shade. It'll hold all of your essentials, and you can sling it across your chest or waist for hands-free carrying.
This mat has a grippy surface, so it won't slip and slide as you get your zen on. It's also stain-resistant and easy to wipe down.
This belt bag has a unique top handle, so you can quickly grab it and run out the door. It'll fit everything you need and a little bit more.
This sweat-wicking cap has a mesh fabric sweatband that'll keep you dry when things get heated. The adjustable back closure allows you to customize the fit.
Toss this tank over your favourite sports bra or bathing suit and hit the gym or beach this summer. It's stretchy, soft and breezy.
This mid-rise tennis skirt is longer than others, so it's perfect for taller silhouettes (or if you just want extra coverage). It features side drop-in pockets to store your little essentials.
These are the perfect poolside or post-workout slides. Their dual-density cushioning provides ultimate comfort and support.
Get a three-pack of scrunchies that'll do more than just hold your hair up — they'll look cute doing it, too! Reviewers say they're "durable" and "good for thick hair."
This Scuba hoodie is a comfy pullover, so no zippers will get in your way. It's oversized, and the length is just right — not too long, but not too short.
This light-support bra is ideal for A/B cups and comes in four colours. "This is my favourite bra for working out or everyday wear," writes one shopper. It's "very comfortable" and "provides the perfect amount of support for my B cup."
