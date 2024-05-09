Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

12 brand-new Lululemon We Made Too Much finds to shop this week — starting at just $19

Enjoy special prices on belt bags, leggings and more (while sizes last).

Melina Brum
styles to shop in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section this week
12 styles to shop in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section this week. (Photos via Lululemon)

It's that time of week when we check in on new We Made Too Much styles at Lululemon, and the latest drop does not disappoint. Starting at just $19, you can snag special prices on cute accessories and clothing for spring and summer. You can find tons of best-selling products in a range of colours, from iconic Align leggings to the viral Everywhere Belt Bag.

As always, styles in this section sell out fast, so you'll want to get your hands on these while you still can. Keep scrolling below to check out our top 12 picks this week.

Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

$39$48Save $9

Don't want to carry a bag? This dual pouch keychain will be easy to grab and go. It's perfect for holding keys, cards, change, lip balm and any other little necessities.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align Asymmetrical Bra

$29$64Save $35

This one-shoulder bra offers light support for C/D cups, making it ideal for yoga and other low-impact activities.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

$29$44Save $15

This belt bag in "Coral Kiss" is the perfect spring and summer shade. It'll hold all of your essentials, and you can sling it across your chest or waist for hands-free carrying.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

The Workout Mat 6mm

$79$108Save $29

This mat has a grippy surface, so it won't slip and slide as you get your zen on. It's also stain-resistant and easy to wipe down.

$79 at Lululemon
Lululemon

All Day Essentials Belt Bag 2.5L

$29$52Save $23

This belt bag has a unique top handle, so you can quickly grab it and run out the door. It'll fit everything you need and a little bit more.

$29 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Women's Soft Baller Hat

$19$38Save $19

This sweat-wicking cap has a mesh fabric sweatband that'll keep you dry when things get heated. The adjustable back closure allows you to customize the fit.

$19 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Keyhole Mesh Tank Top

$39$58Save $19

Toss this tank over your favourite sports bra or bathing suit and hit the gym or beach this summer. It's stretchy, soft and breezy.

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt Extra Long

$59$78Save $19

This mid-rise tennis skirt is longer than others, so it's perfect for taller silhouettes (or if you just want extra coverage). It features side drop-in pockets to store your little essentials.

$59 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Restfeel Women's Slide

$59$68Save $9

These are the perfect poolside or post-workout slides. Their dual-density cushioning provides ultimate comfort and support.

$59 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Uplifting Scrunchies Textured

$19$24Save $5

Get a three-pack of scrunchies that'll do more than just hold your hair up — they'll look cute doing it, too! Reviewers say they're "durable" and "good for thick hair."

$19 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Scuba Oversized Hoodie

$89$118Save $29

This Scuba hoodie is a comfy pullover, so no zippers will get in your way. It's oversized, and the length is just right — not too long, but not too short.

$89 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align V-Neck Bra Light Support

$39$64Save $25

This light-support bra is ideal for A/B cups and comes in four colours. "This is my favourite bra for working out or everyday wear," writes one shopper. It's "very comfortable" and "provides the perfect amount of support for my B cup." 

$39 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories