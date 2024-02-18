Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

53 best Family Day long weekend deals to shop: Best Buy, Walmart, Lululemon and more

We've rounded up the best long weekend deals to shop in Canada.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

12 spring Lululemon bags we predict will sell out — starting under $20

You'll want to hurry before your favourite colours sell out.

Melina Brum
lululemon spring bags
12 new Lululemon bags that are perfect for spring. (Photos via Lululemon)

When you think Lululemon, you might think of workout gear — but have you checked out their accessories? From belt bags and headbands to water bottles and backpacks, the Canadian brand has ton to shop beyond leggings and jackets. Lately, their bags have been my go-to — they're trendy yet practical and built to withstand daily life.

Quick Overview
See 7 more

There are some new styles worth checking out and the same tried-and-true ones in new, fun colours for spring — but, as usual, things are selling fast, so you'll have to hurry! Keep scrolling to check out the goodies.

Lululemon

Pleated Shoulder Bag

This shoulder bag has soft edges and a U-shaped silhouette, making it easy to nestle comfortably under your arm. It's super roomy with interior zippered pockets to keep smaller essentials organized. Available in three colours.

$98 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

This crossbody bag has two separate compartments to help keep your essentials nice and organized. Plus, it's lightweight and not bulky at all. Available in five colours.

$84 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

The same old Everywhere Belt Bag that you know and love is now available in new spring colours, so you can add some more to your collection. Available in 17 colours.

$44 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Tote Bag 20L

This spacious tote is perfect for trips to the market, all-day excursions and more. It'll also stand up on its own, thanks to the sturdy, structured bottom.

$68 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Wunderlust Crossbody Bag

This crossbody is perfect for stashing all your must-haves on travel days. You can wear either it over or under your jacket, depending on if you want a more discreet look. Available in two colours.

$84 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Clippable Nano Pouch

This nano pouch can hold your go-to cards, hand sanitizer, hair ties, lip balm and more small essentials that you'll want quick access to. You can clip it onto your bigger bags or keychains. Available in four colours.

$24 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Crossbody Camera Bag

This crossbody bag has two separate compartments to help keep things organized. Although it's spacious, it remains sleek and lightweight, avoiding any bulkiness.

$98 at Lululemon
Lululemon

City Essentials Bag 25L

This roomy, water-repellant bag is perfect for travel, work or the gym. Available in two colours.

$178 at Lululemon
Lululemon

New Crew Backpack

This backpack comes equipped with designated compartments for your laptop, workout essentials and water bottle so that everything can stay neatly organized. Available in three colours.

$98 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Dual Pouch Wristlet

This handy wristlet features two zippered pouches on a wristlet. It's ideal for keeping small essentials organized while on the go — perfect for when you don't feel like carrying a bag. Available in ten colours.

$48 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L

If the OG belt bag isn't cutting it for you, you can opt for this larger version that'll hold a bit more than the essentials. It's also available in some new colours, too. Available in ten colours.

$52 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag

This tote is the perfect catchall for any occasion — it boasts a large opening to easily toss in your belongings, plus plenty of pockets to keep things organized. Available in four colours.

$68 at Lululemon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.