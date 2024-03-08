Advertisement
13 household gadgets on eBay that'll come in handy — for your kitchen, bathroom & more

You probably never knew you needed these helpful gadgets & gizmos.

13 useful household gadgets to shop on eBay.

If you're looking to make your life a little easier these days, there are tons of nifty gadgets and gizmos that you probably don't even know about. There's so much you're potentially missing out on, but don't worry; I came across a bunch of household gadgets on eBay that I'm going to share with you — starting at just $1 (seriously)! From kitchen doodads to bathroom must-haves, there are lots of useful finds. Keep scrolling to uncover some hidden eBay gems that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

eBay

Dry Fruit & Nut Slicer

$27

This little kitchen gadget will make chopping up nuts quick and easy — perfect for topping up yogurt, ice cream, salads and more.

$27 at eBay
eBay

Electric Can Opener

$19

This electric device will open canned food with ease, making it the perfect solution for people with arthritis or disabilities.

$19 at eBay
eBay

Drain Snake

$8

This drain snake will help you remove hair and buildup from your clogged sinks, which will help prevent expensive plumber bills.

$8 at eBay
eBay

Toothpaste Squeezer

$3$5Save $2

Toothpaste tubes can be a pain when you reach the end, but this genius invention will ensure you get every last bit of paste without hassle.

$3 at eBay
eBay

Bed Sheet Fasteners

$13$22Save $9

There's nothing worse than wrestling with bed sheets that just won't stay put. These fastener clips will help keep them in place, saving you so much time (and frustration) when making your bed.

$13 at eBay
eBay

Philips DVD Player for Smart TV

$58

This portable DVD player is super easy to set up, thanks to its HDMI connection. One reviewer said it's "a great DVD player" and the "pictures are fantastic."

$58 at eBay
eBay

Stainless Steel Mop Holder

$20

This gadget is designed to keep your messy mops and brooms organized and off the floor, maximizing storage space.

$20 at eBay
eBay

Multifunctional Corn Stripper

$27

This handy device includes a handguard, grater lid and measuring bowl, so you can easily prepare corn. 

$27 at eBay
eBay

Silicone Funnel

$7

This heat-resistant funnel is perfect for transporting liquids in your household. Plus, it can be collapsed to save space in your drawers and cupboards.

$7 at eBay
eBay

Knife Sharpening Stone

$20

All cooks know it's essential to keep your kitchen knives nice and sharp, and this stone will keep them in tip-top condition.

$20 at eBay
eBay

Electric Brush Spin Scrubber

$50

This spin scrubber will help you clean your showers, bathtubs, floors and more without hurting your knees or back.

$50 at eBay
eBay

Egg Separator

$1

Keep your egg whites and yolks separated with this convenient tool. It'll help save you time when cooking or baking up a storm! 

$1 at eBay
eBay

Clip On Pot Strainer

$11

This clip-on colander will make draining your pots much easier. You'll no longer have to juggle a heavy pot in one hand and a strainer in the other.

$11 at eBay

