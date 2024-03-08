13 household gadgets on eBay that'll come in handy — for your kitchen, bathroom & more

13 useful household gadgets to shop on eBay. (Photo via Getty Images)

If you're looking to make your life a little easier these days, there are tons of nifty gadgets and gizmos that you probably don't even know about. There's so much you're potentially missing out on, but don't worry; I came across a bunch of household gadgets on eBay that I'm going to share with you — starting at just $1 (seriously)! From kitchen doodads to bathroom must-haves, there are lots of useful finds. Keep scrolling to uncover some hidden eBay gems that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

eBay Electric Can Opener $19 This electric device will open canned food with ease, making it the perfect solution for people with arthritis or disabilities. $19 at eBay

eBay Drain Snake $8 This drain snake will help you remove hair and buildup from your clogged sinks, which will help prevent expensive plumber bills. $8 at eBay

eBay Toothpaste Squeezer $3 $5 Save $2 Toothpaste tubes can be a pain when you reach the end, but this genius invention will ensure you get every last bit of paste without hassle. $3 at eBay

eBay Bed Sheet Fasteners $13 $22 Save $9 There's nothing worse than wrestling with bed sheets that just won't stay put. These fastener clips will help keep them in place, saving you so much time (and frustration) when making your bed. $13 at eBay

eBay Silicone Funnel $7 This heat-resistant funnel is perfect for transporting liquids in your household. Plus, it can be collapsed to save space in your drawers and cupboards. $7 at eBay

eBay Knife Sharpening Stone $20 All cooks know it's essential to keep your kitchen knives nice and sharp, and this stone will keep them in tip-top condition. $20 at eBay

eBay Egg Separator $1 Keep your egg whites and yolks separated with this convenient tool. It'll help save you time when cooking or baking up a storm! $1 at eBay

eBay Clip On Pot Strainer $11 This clip-on colander will make draining your pots much easier. You'll no longer have to juggle a heavy pot in one hand and a strainer in the other. $11 at eBay

