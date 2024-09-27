13 Recipe Ideas That Have Us Counting Down The Days Till Oktoberfest

Of all the reasons to celebrate fall, Oktoberfest might just beat Halloween as the true reason for the season. We'd gladly skip the candy in favor of beer and pretzels any day, to be honest. And no, you don't have to fly to Munich to get the full Oktoberfest experience either. We've got all the most classic German Oktoberfest recipes here to help you celebrate easily the best part of fall. So go ahead and raise your stein, prost!



What is Oktoberfest, you might be wondering? This two week long beer festival (held from mid-to-late September to early October each year) has its origins in Munich, Germany, but is celebrated all over the world. Originally, it was a celebration of the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese who married in mid-October 1810. Apparently all the celebrating wasn't enough, as the Oktoberfest carnival was then held each year after. And the rest is beer-soaked history!



In the mood to host your own Oktoberfest bash yourself? Here's how we imagine the most perfect Oktoberfest feast: First things first, make sure to grab plenty of steins to fill to the brim with all your favorite German beers (like a Hefeweizen, Marzen, or Weissbier). Then, load up with all the German standards, such as schnitzel (like pork schnitzel or cabbage schnitzel), sausages and sauerkraut, hot German potato salad, and bacon spaetzle. Top it all off with our mini Black Forest trifles, and you'll find you want to repeat this celebration year after year, too.

Homemade Soft Pretzels

Homemade soft pretzels are better than any mall pretzel you can find. Soft and pillowy, they're a dream for dipping in mustard or nacho cheese. You could even skip the pretzel salt and toss them in a little cinnamon sugar for a sweet treat!



Get the Homemade Soft Pretzels recipe.

Erik bernstein

Cabbage Schnitzel

A breaded fried cutlet is one of life’s greatest pleasures, and these cabbage schnitzels are no exception. Coated in crispy golden brown bread crumbs and drizzled with a luscious mushroom gravy, this vegetarian spin on a meaty classic will delight meat lovers and vegetarians alike.



Get the Cabbage Schnitzel recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE

Mini Black Forest Trifles

A black forest cake can feel like a big task to make, but these mini trifles break down the components into a very approachable dessert. These trifles can come together quickly as far as desserts go, which make them great for last-minute guests or when you’re the host and already have so many other dishes planned.



Get the Mini Black Forest Trifles recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE

Beer Braised Cabbage

Don’t overlook the humble cabbage! This straight cabbage braise (without meat!) is the perfect way to experience cabbage in all its vegetal glory.



Get the Beer Braised Cabbage recipe.

ERIK BERNSTEIN

Sausages and Sauerkraut

In this cozy one-pot dinner, you'll nestle beer-braised bratwurst and tender baby potatoes into sauerkraut and finish the dish with fresh herbs and spicy mustard. (If you've never beer-braised anything before, you're sure to love it. Try this technique with chicken nachos or cabbage.)



Get the Sausages and Sauerkraut recipe.

ANDREW BUI

Hot German Potato Salad

Unlike the chilled, creamy, mayo-dressed picnic staple we're familiar with, German potato salad is served warm, or even hot, with a bacon vinaigrette. We repeat, bacon vinaigrette. If you've never made a dressing with bacon fat, you're in for a treat. The best part of this is that there's no need to wait for the potatoes to get to room temperature before tossing everything together and heaping it on your plate.



Get the Hot German Potato Salad recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER

Pork Schnitzel

There’s not much that rivals a thinly pounded piece of meat, breaded and fried until perfectly golden brown. This recipe for pork schnitzel is just that and is the perfect main for when you want a super satisfying meal. Pounding the meat until you have a thin cutlet creates a super tender bite. If you have access to a butcher, you can also ask them to do this for you, getting you one step closer to golden brown perfection when you get home.



Get the Pork Schnitzel recipe.

Andrew bui

The Spezi-Meister

I'm sure you've heard of the saying: “When in Rome, do as the Romans do.” Well, the same applies in Germany . Considered a national drink alongside beer , the spezi is a genericized trademark amongst the German population of all ages. And you’d never guess, but adding Jäger to the drink is the secret ingredient in this cocktail!



Get the The Spezi-Meister recipe.

PHOTO: DAMIAN CALVO

Grilled Beer Brats

It takes almost zero cooking skills to get perfectly charred brats topped with flavor-packed caramelized onions and peppers. First, the brats get burnished on the grill, then they finish off in a simmering beer bath alongside the veg. Use whatever beer you like to drink, but not IPAs (India Pale Ales), which are brewed to be hoppy (i.e., bitter).



Get the Grilled Beer Brats recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI

Sweet & Sour Braised Red Cabbage

One of our favorite ways to prepare cabbage is to braise it. The best part about braising? You can impart a TON of flavor into your cabbage. We love pairing this sweet and sour cabbage alongside creamy mashed potatoes and a pork chop.



Get the Sweet & Sour Braised Red Cabbage recipe.

Joel goldberg

Beer Cheese

Warm, creamy dips are required at any and all gatherings, but if you really want to start the party, put out a pot of beer cheese. Spiked with lager and Dijon mustard, this smooth and glossy cheese dip will be devoured by everyone, everywhere.



Get the Beer Cheese recipe.

PHOTO: JOSEPH DE LEO; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE

Homemade Bacon Spaetzle

Spaetzle is a traditional German pasta-like dumpling made eggs, and it's great as a side or a full meal. The joy of spaetzle lies in their irregular shapes and sizes, so have fun with it. The one thing that's mandatory: Serve spaetzle with a frosty beer.



Get the Homemade Bacon Spaetzle recipe.

Erik bernstein

Chicken Schnitzel

In its most traditional form, schnitzel is made with veal, but this chicken version is common throughout Germany and is just as tasty. The key to good schnitzel is pounding the chicken to ensure that the meat is well tenderized and there are no thick and thin parts to ensure even cooking. Serve the finished schnitzel with some roast potatoes or german potato salad and tons of freshly squeeze lemon.



Get the Chicken Schnitzel recipe.

PHOTO & FOOD STYLING: LUCY SCHAEFFER

