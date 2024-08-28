14 Apple Salads We'll Be Making All Fall

Refreshing and crisp apples bring simple salad recipes to life with their tender, juicy flesh, adding sweetness and tanginess to every bite.

Crisp, juicy apples add extra crunchiness to even the simplest salads. Although most apple varieties work well in apple salad recipes, those with a firmer, denser composition — like Honeycrisp or Fuji — tend to add the crunchiest texture and make for the tastiest renditions. On the other hand, for a brighter and unexpected pop of tanginess, you simply can’t go wrong with a few thin slices of Granny Smith apples. From a celery salad with Calabrian chiles to a crab salad with endives, there’s a salad recipe for just about any apple variety (or occasion).

Fennel and Apple Salad with Hazelnuts

Tender leaves of Boston lettuce, shaved fennel, and tart Granny Smith apples form the foundation of this salad recipe. Meanwhile, a zesty Champagne vinegar, Dijon mustard, and honey-drizzled vinaigrette flavor this simple yet impressive dish, ideal for a dinner party.



Apple and Celery Salad with Calabrian Chiles

Thick slices of apples balance the intense heat of a Calabrian chile-infused vinaigrette. Celery, dill fronds, flat-leaf parsley, and chopped celery leaves add various shades of green and strong herby notes, while the nuttiness from sunflower seed kernels ties it all together.



Tangy Apple Salad

This tangy apple salad recipe by New Orleans chef Donald Link features an apple cider vinegar, sugar, and buttermilk dressing that coats thin, crisp Granny Smith apple matchsticks and fresh watercress for a bright and refreshing combination. Albeit simple, its delicate flavor profile is bound to leave a lasting impression.



Beet-and-Apple Salad

In this beet and apple salad recipe, bright, plump beets sliced in quarters tinge the white flesh of Granny Smith apples bright pink. The result is a vibrantly colored dish that merits attention. An apple cider vinegar and Dijon mustard vinaigrette seasoned with horseradish, salt, pepper, and crushed salted pistachios complete the salad.



Escarole Salad with Apples, Blue Cheese, and Pecans

Escarole, celery, apples, and toasted pecans give this apple salad recipe its crisp texture. Thick crumbs of tangy Point Reyes or Maytag blue cheese add creaminess and funkiness to the mixture, and a light and tangy mustard-shallot vinaigrette seals the deal.



Escarole and Fresh Herb Salad with Apples and Pomegranates

Escarole and an assortment of fresh herbs — flat-leaf parsley, chives, tarragon, mint, and scallions — join forces with fresh fruits — Granny Smith apples and pomegranate seeds — in this explosively flavorful apple salad recipe. As if the combination weren’t delicious enough, a lemon, yogurt, and soy sauce dressing brings it all to life.



Noodle Salad with Crunchy Fruit

Anu Mahendro's vibrant and refreshing salad combines earthy bell pepper, juicy grapes, sweet pineapple, chewy egg noodles, crunchy carrots, and crisp apples for an explosive combination of flavors and textures. It’s best when served cold, which helps maintain its lively flavors and vibrancy. Meanwhile, a white vinegar and mustard vinaigrette ties the eclectic ingredients together.



Lemony Waldorf Salad

Classic Waldorf salads typically contain a few key elements, including fruits and nuts — such as celery, grapes, apples, and walnuts — a mayonnaise-based dressing, and leafy greens, such as crisp lettuce leaves. This recipe by Mark Peel slightly deviates from classic renditions with the addition of frisée, sliced radishes, and a cumin-scented lemon-walnut oil vinaigrette.



Celery, Fennel, and Apple Salad with Pecorino and Walnuts

Enlisting the help of a mandoline achieves the thinly sliced fennel, which gives this exquisitely refreshing salad its unique texture. Meanwhile, thick slices of Honeycrisp apples add a delicate sweetness to the crunchy dish. Although, it’s the thick shavings of Pecorino cheese that will leave a lasting impression and longing for more.



Ginger, Green Apple, Sweet Onion, and Coconut Salad

Jean-Georges Vongerichten combines thinly sliced Granny Smith apples, sweet onion, ginger, and finely grated fresh coconut in this delicate yet flavor-rich apple salad recipe. Rather than drenching the ingredients in a vinaigrette, Vongerichten opts for a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and a pinch of salt and pepper to let the simple ingredients shine on their own.



Quinoa Salad with Sweet Potatoes and Apples

This hearty salad features nutrient-dense quinoa and chunks of sweet potato for a nourishing meal. However, it wouldn’t be complete without diced Granny Smith apples and spicy raw red onions that add refreshing tanginess to the salad.



Crab Salad with Apple, Endives, and Pecans

A heaping mound of lump crab meat tossed in a tangy homemade pink sauce sits on top of a bed of crisp endives, juicy Golden Delicious apple slices, and lightly dressed mesclun greens. In this recipe, the apples serve as a supporting character for the main star: salty crab meat.



Kale and Apple Salad with Pancetta and Candied Pecans

This sweet and savory kale and apple salad recipe features varying textures and flavors, such as candied pecans and browned pancetta, complementing the hearty kale and crisp Granny Smith apples. It's a simple recipe packed with bold flavors thanks to caper brine, shredded radicchio, and peppery tarragon.



Pearled Barley Salad with Apples, Pomegranate Seeds, and Pine Nuts

Pearled barley steeped in an onion-and thyme-flavored broth infuses the otherwise neutral-tasing grain with sweet aromatic notes. Meanwhile, toasted pine nuts, tart apple pieces, and punchy pomegranate seeds add texture and pops of color to the dish. It’s the perfect side dish for just about any main.

