14 Ramp Recipes for Pasta, Pesto, Aïoli, and More

Fresh, pickled, or powdered, ramps are a flavor powerhouse for all sorts of dishes.

Greg DuPree / Food Styling by Margaret Dickey / Prop Styling by Christine Keely

On your mark, get set ... ramps! For a few short weeks each spring, this wild, chef-favorite allium makes its way to the farmers market, ready to pack its mighty one-two onion-garlic punch into meals of all kinds. Once they're harvested, ramps should be used fairly quickly; this recipe collection includes ways to cook them fresh, like sautéed with potatoes and bacon, as well as how to pickle and dry them for use later on. Don't sleep on ramps season!

Ramp Pesto

Photo by Huge Galdones / Food Styling by Christina Zerkis

One of the easiest ways to cook with ramps is to make this quick pesto that highlights their garlicky onion flavor. You will use only the leaves here, so it's a good recipe to keep handy if you're pickling or otherwise just using the bulbs in another recipe. Spoon this pesto over roasted or grilled vegetables, meat, or seafood, or toss it with cooked pasta.

Get the Recipe

Spaghetti with Ramps, Chiles, and Two Cheeses

Photo by Huge Galdones / Food Styling by Christina Zerkis

Ramps, the ephemeral wild onions that chefs love and which appear only in the spring, give this pasta a lovely garlic flavor. When ramps aren't in season, chef Justin Smillie uses elephant garlic — the bulb, stem, and flowers. Scallions also make a good substitute.



Get the Recipe

Pickled Ramps

Photo by Huge Galdones / Food Styling by Christina Zerkis

Sometimes referred to as wild leeks, ramps boast a strong flavor; they taste like a combination of onions and garlic. One of the best ways to preserve ramps for use the rest of the year is to pickle them. Pickled ramps can be chopped and added to a salad, pasta, or pesto, or featured on a cheese and charcuterie platter.

Get the Recipe

White Asparagus Soup with Pickled Ramps and Hazelnuts

Photo by Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Thom Driver

Winemaker and restaurateur André Mack's silky white asparagus soup is buttery and creamy with a mild sweetness from the asparagus and a touch of acidity from the pickled ramps that brighten the entire dish. Roasted hazelnuts and hazelnut oil lend a deliciously nutty body to the soup and make a beautiful garnish.



Get the Recipe

Sautéed Ramps with Crispy Potatoes

Greg DuPree / Food Styling by Margaret Dickey / Prop Styling by Christine Keely

Based on an Appalachian ramp recipe, sautéed ramps are paired with golden, lightly fried potato coins and smoky bacon. To keep the potatoes crisp, F&W recipe developer Catherine Jessee uses a splash of vinegar to slow the breakdown of pectin. The acid prevents the potatoes from becoming mushy as they boil before pan-frying.

Get the Recipe

Ramp Aïoli

Photo by Huge Galdones / Food Styling by Christina Zerkis

Garlicky ramps are the perfect base for this pungent, herby aïoli — you just need the leaves for this recipe. Make a batch to use as a dip for vegetables, potato chips, or French fries; mix into chicken salad; smear onto a sandwich; or whip into a salad dressing.

Get the Recipe

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pickled Ramp Vinaigrette

Photo by Huge Galdones / Food Styling by Christina Zerkis

This simple salad from Los Angeles chef Suzanne Tracht is all about perfect, in-season produce like onion-y ramps and juicy heirloom tomatoes. It sits well and makes a great potluck or barbecue side salad.

Get the Recipe

Ramp Powder

Photo by Huge Galdones / Food Styling by Christina Zerkis

Dehydrating the leaves and making ramp powder is a great way to keep the essence of this ephemeral spring onion shelf-stable and ready to use all year long. Simply clean the ramp leaves, dry them well, and dehydrate them in a dehydrator or in a low oven for a few hours before pulverizing them.

Get the Recipe

Ricotta Crostini with Pickled Ramps and Crisp Pancetta

Photo by Huge Galdones / Food Styling by Christina Zerkis

Chef Ryan Hardy got the idea for his sensational crostini from a jar of pickled ramps he recovered from the back of his refrigerator.

Get the Recipe

Oma’s Green Mountain Salad

Eva Kolenko

In this seasonal salad, Chicago chef Sarah Grueneberg amps up a zesty buttermilk dressing with charred ramps (scallions would also be delicious) then drizzles the dressing over crisp Little Gem lettuce, celery, and baby turnips.

Oma’s Green Mountain Salad

Lobster Gnudi

Abby Hocking

This elegant lobster gnudi dish from chef Scott Conant’s now-shuttered New York City restaurant, Fusco, gets a springy spin with bright green peas and ramp leaves. If you have fresh fava beans, those would also be great tossed into this dish.

Get the Recipe

Weekend Nachos

© W&P Design

Georgia restaurateur Hugh Acheson believes that the weekend is for letting creativity dictate nachos. He piles pinto beans, Jack cheese, pickled peppers, charred ramps, and a smattering of crema onto leftover beef with this recipe.

Get the Recipe

Vegetable Quinoa Bowls with Garlic Yogurt

© Christina Holmes

Star chef José Andrés dresses this amazing vegetable bowl with a delicious roasted garlic yogurt sauce as well as a bright honey-lemon dressing. Each bowl is topped with torn Bibb lettuce, diced cucumber, sliced avocado, sliced pickled ramps, and kale chips.

Get the Recipe

Sea Urchin Linguine

© Anna Williams

This simple four-ingredient pasta dish from 2011 F&W Best New Chef Carlo Mirarchi leans on fresh sautéed ramp leaves for a bright pop of color and flavor.

Get the Recipe

