15 best Amazon deals on cleaning & household essentials — up to 48% off toilet paper, laundry detergent & more

Save on essentials from Charmin, Downy, Tide, Tampax and more.

Kayla Kuefler
·Senior Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
While Amazon Canada may be best known for its big-ticket sales on vacuums, noise-cancelling headphones and other high-end products, savvy shoppers know it's also a great way for Canadians to stock up on household essentials in bulk. From toilet paper to laundry detergent, dozens of cleaning and household products are (almost always) on sale in the retailer's Deals Store. To score cleaning, bathroom and household essentials for less, scroll below.

  • Charmin Toilet Paper Ultra Soft 24 Mega Rolls

    $31$39
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Holikme 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit

    $14$27
    Save $13
    See at Amazon

  • Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs

    $20$25
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler Tablets

    $16$19
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Basics 12 Count AAA Rechargeable Batteries

    $12$14
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • GREENIES Adult Dog Treats Original TEENIE Natural Dental Care

    $38$52
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Downy Infusions In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads

    $16$20
    Save $4
    See at Amazon

  • Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towels

    $40$45
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Tampax Pearl Tampons Super Absorbency

    $11$13
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

  • Tide PODS Free & Gentle Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs

    $20$25
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper

    $33$38
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Polysporin Triple Antibiotic Ointment

    $10$13
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Downy Rinse & Refresh Laundry Odour Remover + Fabric Softener

    $13$16
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original

    $8$9
    Save $1
    See at Amazon

  • Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods

    $18$25
    Save $7
    See at Amazon
Charmin

Charmin Toilet Paper Ultra Soft 24 Mega Rolls

$31$39Save $8

You can never have too much toilet paper. Right now, save big on a 24-pack.

$31 at Amazon
Holikme

Holikme 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit

$14$27Save $13

This bestselling dryer vent cleaner kit can easily help you remove years of built-up lint from your dryer vent.

$14 at Amazon
Tide

Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs

$20$25Save $5

These 3-in-1 laundry pacs feature super concentrated detergent with extra odour fighters and stain removers.

$20 at Amazon
Maravello

Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler Tablets

$16$19Save $3

When was the last time you cleaned your washing machine? Get the job done with these viral tablets. 

$16 at Amazon
Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics 12 Count AAA Rechargeable Batteries

$12$14Save $2

Save 15% on these rechargeable batteries that are more sustainable and will save you from re-purchasing regular ones.

$12 at Amazon
Greenies

GREENIES Adult Dog Treats Original TEENIE Natural Dental Care

$38$52Save $14

Save 27% on a pack of 130 adult dog treats that will help fight tartar and plaque for healthy teeth.

$38 at Amazon
Downy

Downy Infusions In-Wash Laundry Scent Booster Beads

$16$20Save $4

These in-wash scent boosters give your laundry scents of amber and rose.

$16 at Amazon
Presto!

Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towels

$40$45Save $5

Save on a pack of 12 "absorbent and durable" paper towels that shoppers claim are of "excellent quality." 

$40 at Amazon
Tampax

Tampax Pearl Tampons Super Absorbency

$11$13Save $2

This 50-pack of super tampons features BPA-free plastic applicators.

$11 at Amazon
Tide

Tide PODS Free & Gentle Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs

$20$25Save $5

These hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested Tide Pods are free of dyes and perfumes.

$20 at Amazon
Presto!

Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper

$33$38Save $5

Save on a 24-pack of mega toilet paper rolls that reviewers say are "very absorbent and lasts a long time."

$33 at Amazon
Polysporin

Polysporin Triple Antibiotic Ointment

$10$13Save $3

Save 21% on this must-have antibiotic ointment that will heal wounds fast.

$10 at Amazon
Downy

Downy Rinse & Refresh Laundry Odour Remover + Fabric Softener

$13$16Save $3

With 3X more odour removal power, this replaces your liquid fabric softener and acts as a laundry detergent booster.

$13 at Amazon
Mr. Clean

Mr Clean Magic Erasers Original

$8$9Save $1

This 6-pack of Magic Erasers will keep surfaces spick and span.

$8 at Amazon
Cascade

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods

$18$25Save $7

Save 28% on a pack of 90 dishwasher detergent pods that are formulated with Dawn for intense grease-fighting power.

$18 at Amazon

