15 best Amazon Prime Day deals on shoes — Adidas, Skechers and Clarks, up to 55% off

There are SO many things on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but let's start from the bottom up, so to speak. See, I scout deals and write about them for a living (yep, it is awesome), so when I say that Amazon's biggest sales event of the year is also the best time to shop for shoes, you really can trust me. That's right, let's treat your feet to a new pair of kicks that'll have you waltzing through the rest of summer ... and beyond!

We know that not all Prime Day deals are everything they're cracked up to be, but you can be sure the sneakers, sandals, slippers and more below are not only a great fit for your wallet, but are supportive for your feet, too. To choose the best Prime Day shoe deals, we sifted through thousands of reviews to ensure the average buyer wasn't just satisfied, but thrilled with their footwear purchases. Then, by studying price histories, we pulled together a list of both podiatrist-approved picks and Yahoo-reader favorites at super-duper discounts, from top-rated Adidas slip-ons to the Tretorn kicks worn by none other than Reese Witherspoon.

Scroll (stroll?) below for our top selections — then jog on over to our mega-list of all the best Prime Day deals fit to print.

Amazon Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Iconic Sneakers $54 $80 Save $26 If you require shoes with amped-up support, Podiatric Surgeon Dr. Dana Canuso loves this pair of Skechers. She says "they are cute and offer great arch support — perfect for everyday wear!" Made with the brand’s patented comfort pillar technology, they're designed "to react to your every step for ultimate comfort." They feature a sturdy outsole for stability and a reinforced toe to protect your feet from the elements. The breathable fabric lining and mesh upper should keep your toes from overheating. Ran through a muddy puddle? Just toss them in the wash. $54 at Amazon

Amazon Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes $29 $60 Save $31 with Prime Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, these sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support. Podiatrists have reason to love 'em, too: "Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," said Richard H. Graves, DPM, of Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California. With a knit upper, these walking shoes are slip-ons, which means no fumbling with shoelaces or Velcro straps. The wide tox allows your dogs to stretch out. Save $31 with Prime $29 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoes $40 $65 Save $25 These Adidas slip-ons routinely top Amazon bestseller lists, and for good reason: Not only are they sleek and stylish — they come in a ton of trendy colors and patterns — they're comfortable for the entire foot. Explains board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg, "The heel lift is great — it helps take the pressure off the posterior and the bottom part of the heel. The texture of the material doesn’t contribute to creating pressure in that part of the foot as well." $40 at Amazon

Amazon Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals $18 $30 Save $12 with Prime Those flimsy flip-flops from last season won't do you any favors this summer, but these cushy sandals were designed with conditions like plantar fasciitis and arthritis in mind. They've got built-in arch support and shock-absorbing midsoles for relief, and their lightweight feel will put some pep in your step. Save $12 with Prime $18 at Amazon

Amazon Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes $23 $40 Save $17 with Prime These comfortable, breathable shoes slip on like socks, making them ideal for puttering around the house, running errands — and even going through airport security! Yahoo readers can't get enough of them. Doctors love the Yhoon walking shoes too. Dr. Zaydenberg says the sole offers excellent shock absorption. "The platform is great for heel pain and metatarsalgia [pain in the ball of the foot]," she tells Yahoo. Zaydenberg also raves about the accommodative toe box — a must if you have bunions and hammertoes. Save $17 with Prime $23 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $60 $75 Save $15 Three words to describe this pair? Stretchy, comfy and cushiony. Plus, the mesh fabric prevents feet from overheating. These mega-popular shoes have an army of fans — as in over 17,000. They're the quintessential everyday sneaker, thanks to their sock-like feel. Dr. Zaydenberg likes these for people with metatarsalgia (pain and inflammation in the ball of your foot) and bunion deformities, thanks to their wider toe box. Choose from 20 colors. "I bought these shoes for a trip to Paris," wrote one reviewer. "I have wide feet and have had foot issues like plantar fasciitis. I walked 88 miles in 11 days on the streets of Paris. Not one blister. My feet did not ache. Not one issue!" $60 at Amazon

Amazon Asics Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes $50 $60 Save $10 They look cool, no doubt, but they're functional to boot, boasting a lug outsole that helps with traction (ideal for people who regularly navigate slippery floors or love hiking). They also provide excellent shock absorption, which podiatrists love. "The rocker bottom helps with propulsion," explains Dr. Zaydenberg. Available in both regular and wide widths. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Cushionaire Luna Low Heel Slide Sandals $28 $50 Save $22 with Prime These sandals boast a flexible cork footbed and supple suede insole that contours to your foot with wear. See those adjustable straps? They're perfect for those with narrow or wide feet who need to customize their fit. Dr. Zaydenberg says they're a great pick for people with metatarsalgia (pain and inflammation in the ball of your foot) and plantar fasciitis. "I bought these after my podiatrist recommended Birkenstock-style shoes," shared an Amazon shopper. "I only have a pair of regular-footbed Birkies to compare these to, but they are very similar in terms of the foot-shaped lining and arch support. They fit perfectly on my wide feet and did not hurt nearly as much to break in as real Birkies!" Save $22 with Prime $28 at Amazon

Amazon Clarks Breeze Sea Sandals $29 $55 Save $26 Stylish yet sturdy, these crowdpleasers have over 74,000 five-star ratings. They aren't just for the beach; feel free to step into them at home or before heading out for the day. “Clarks offer a lot of support,” says Dr. Zaydenberg. “Most of the shoes have wider toe boxes, which helps prevent bunions, hammertoes and neuromas.” She adds that Clarks are great for people with flat feet. Arthritis sufferers are big fans, too. $29 at Amazon

Amazon Scurtain Slippers $17 $23 Save $6 with Prime Wearing house shoes with an open design can lead to trips and slips, but these top-sellers will stay nice and secure around your feet. They're the Goldilocks of house shoes: not too thin, but just thick enough to keep your toes nice and cozy. One happy reviewer said they're "like wearing socks instead of slippers," thanks to the flexible design that covers the entire foot. Save $6 with Prime $17 at Amazon

Amazon Weweya Pillow Cushioned Slides $20 $40 Save $20 with Prime You may claim to have looked at clouds from both sides now, but you've never experienced them like this. Over 12,000 shoppers love the Weweya Pillow Cushioned Slides and a surprising number of reviewers liken the experience of wearing them to, well, walking on clouds! The shoes, crafted with cushy EVA, feature a thick rubber sole for protection and durability. The combination of materials makes the shoes supportive and gives your feet solace — even if you wear them all day. Save $20 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Akk Athletic Walking Shoes $45 $80 Save $35 With soft, comfy uppers, these Yahoo reader favorites are fantastic for home use, errands, yard work, exercise — whatever your day has in store. "They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in almost any direction that weight bearing permits," explained Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of non-surgical foot and ankle services at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at New York City's Hospital for Special Surgery. Available in 21 colors — from purple to peach to classic black — they just may become your new favorite footwear. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes $29 $38 Save $9 with Prime These sneakers are designed with comfort in mind. The extra-long tongue makes them easy to slip in and out of, while removable insoles hug and contour the foot. The EVA outsole is also slip-resistant, helping prevent falls while you're buzzing around; there's also a breathable mesh exterior on deck, so your tootsies won't feel constricted even after a long day on your feet. Save $9 with Prime $29 at Amazon

