15+ best Black Friday kitchen deals of 2024 to shop early, according to a pro baker

Score a world-class KitchenAid stand mixer for its lowest price of the year, a top-rated Henckels knife set for 65% off and more kitchen deals ahead of Black Friday.

These early Black Friday kitchen deals will save you a bundle on top brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, All-Clad and more. (Getty Images)

Hey you, what's cookin'? Not much, you say? Ah, I see — your pans are all scratched up, your knives are dull and your air fryer's on the fritz. Well, let's go ahead and fix that before the holiday cooking marathons begin. If your arsenal could use a little refresh, you can give it a makeover without spending a fortune; I'm already seeing plenty of early Black Friday kitchen deals on everything from countertop appliances to cookware.

As a former professional baker turned full-time deals hunter, I know how to spot a stellar sale in a sea of rotten eggs. And if I'm being honest, not all deals are worth your time or money. For instance, starting prices are often inflated, which makes it seem like you're getting a bargain, but it just ain't so. Here at Yahoo, we shopping editors track price histories across multiple retailers to ensure the sales we're sharing with you are legit.

Among them? A best-in-class KitchenAid stand mixer that'll make preparing Thanksgiving pies and holiday cookies a cinch (it's down to its lowest price of the year). And if your rusty knives aren't up to the task of slicing tomatoes anymore, grab a top-rated Henckels set for over 65% off. There's more where those came from, so keep scrolling and happy saving!

The best Black Friday kitchen deals

Walmart KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $359 Save $100 | Lowest price of the year Been lusting after one of these babies? We know the feeling. Well, it's your lucky day, since this Walmart deal brings the price down to even less than Amazon's (its best price all year), and you can score it in more colors too. At 4.5 quarts, this bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I use at home, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. Save $100 | Lowest price of the year $259 at Walmart

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $100 $230 Save $130 | Lowest price ever It's an air fryer ... it's a toaster oven ... it's ... well, it's both. Made of sleek stainless steel, this compact appliance cooks up crispy favorites with hardly any oil, and you can get it at Target for less than it is at Amazon. In fact, this price is the best we've seen it on sale for. Psst: Come Thanksgiving, this will allow you to heat things up when your oven's full. Save $130 | Lowest price ever $100 at Target

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5 $21 $70 Save $49 Metal mixing bowls are the best because there's no risk of them shattering if your forceful whisking accidentally sends them crashing to the floor. This assortment — which I use at home all the time — comes with bowls of all different sizes that neatly stack inside one another, and the included lids mean you can use them for storing leftovers too. The starting price might be inflated, but at just over $4 a pop, these are still a stellar deal. $21 at Walmart

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $40 $70 Save $30 Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, but it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value. Check out our roundup of the best food storage containers for additional options. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $113 $345 Save $232 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This top-seller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this is a stellar price for a comprehensive set with such high ratings — some single knives can cost as much. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more — this set topped the list! $113 at Amazon

Amazon Kitinjoy 100% Cotton Kitchen Dish Cloths, 6-Pack $7 $13 Save $6 with coupon If your ratty old dish towels have seen better days, this 100% cotton set is an excellent swap. The waffle weave pattern not only looks nice, but it also offers a bit of texture for more effective scrubbing. Our price trackers tell us this is within a dollar of these towels' all-time low, so wipe — er, swipe — 'em while they're on sale. Save $6 with coupon $7 at Amazon

HexClad HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set $330 $532 Save $202 Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how particular the celebrity chef is. The pans' hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well." They're made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning. With this starter set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each — and for nearly 40% off. Check out our roundup of the best cookware sets of 2024 for more. $330 at HexClad

Caraway Caraway 6.5-Quart Dutch Oven $122 $135 Save $13 Soups, stews, braises and all things cozy are this stove-to-oven pot's specialty — and it's such a looker, you'll want to keep it out on display 24/7. The ceramic nonstick coating makes cleaning as easy as a quick wipe down, and you can feel at ease knowing it's free of PFAS. While it's not the biggest discount on this list, Caraway cookware sales are rare — and compared to, say, Le Creuset, this is a total bargain. $122 at Caraway

Amazon KitchenAid Hard Anodized Roasting Pan $100 $140 Save $40 Cooking a turkey this year? This popular vessel comes with a rack to encourage airflow, promoting better browning and crispiness. The nonstick rack makes it a snap to remove the bird, and one corner of the tray has a spout to make pouring out the drippings less messy. According to our price trackers, this pan is down to its lowest price since April. $100 at Amazon

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $169 Save $20 I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — yes, even in the fall! This wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth until it's warm enough for the ice cream truck to roll around. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This price beats Amazon's, so "scoop" it up while you can. Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more. $149 at Walmart

Amazon Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $88 $120 Save $32 | Lowest price ever An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This deal brings it down to its Prime Day price, which is also its all-time low. Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. Save $32 | Lowest price ever $88 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 Have you ever seen a kitchen appliance as lovely as this stunner from Drew Barrymore's home goods line? You won't mind keeping this on your counter while your cold-weather comfort dishes bubble away. It can hold enough food for about seven people, and the light-up display is a fun touch. Plus, this sale price is about as low as it gets. $50 at Walmart

Amazon KitchenAid 9-Piece Measuring Cup and Spoon Set $10 $15 Save $5 If you're in the market for some new measuring tools, make sure the markings are etched-in (like these) rather than printed on. Printed markings fade over time, meaning you're more likely to use the wrong cup or spoon — and that'll really throw things off when you're baking. This highly rated set includes both dry and wet measurements, is dishwasher-safe and has handles with nonslip undersides for improved grip. Oh, and at over 30% off, it's only dipped lower than its current price twice before (by just $2). $10 at Amazon