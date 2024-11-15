We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
15+ best Black Friday kitchen deals of 2024 to shop early, according to a pro baker
Score a world-class KitchenAid stand mixer for its lowest price of the year, a top-rated Henckels knife set for 65% off and more kitchen deals ahead of Black Friday.
Hey you, what's cookin'? Not much, you say? Ah, I see — your pans are all scratched up, your knives are dull and your air fryer's on the fritz. Well, let's go ahead and fix that before the holiday cooking marathons begin. If your arsenal could use a little refresh, you can give it a makeover without spending a fortune; I'm already seeing plenty of early Black Friday kitchen deals on everything from countertop appliances to cookware.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$259$359Save $100 | Lowest price of the year
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven$100$230Save $130 | Lowest price ever
Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5$21$70Save $49
JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces$40$70Save $30
Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece$113$345Save $232
Kitinjoy 100% Cotton Kitchen Dish Cloths, 6-Pack$7$13Save $6 with coupon
HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set$330$532Save $202
Caraway 6.5-Quart Dutch Oven$122$135Save $13
KitchenAid Hard Anodized Roasting Pan$100$140Save $40
Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, 10-inch$26$33Save $7 | Editor-approved | Lowest price of the year
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker$149$169Save $20
Our Place Always Pan 2.0$95$150Save $55 | Lowest price ever
Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer$88$120Save $32 | Lowest price ever
Beautiful 6-Quart Slow Cooker$50$69Save $19
KitchenAid 9-Piece Measuring Cup and Spoon Set$10$15Save $5
Lodge 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven$100$168Save $68
All-Clad Pro-Release Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set$160$292Save $132
As a former professional baker turned full-time deals hunter, I know how to spot a stellar sale in a sea of rotten eggs. And if I'm being honest, not all deals are worth your time or money. For instance, starting prices are often inflated, which makes it seem like you're getting a bargain, but it just ain't so. Here at Yahoo, we shopping editors track price histories across multiple retailers to ensure the sales we're sharing with you are legit.
Among them? A best-in-class KitchenAid stand mixer that'll make preparing Thanksgiving pies and holiday cookies a cinch (it's down to its lowest price of the year). And if your rusty knives aren't up to the task of slicing tomatoes anymore, grab a top-rated Henckels set for over 65% off. There's more where those came from, so keep scrolling and happy saving!
The best Black Friday kitchen deals
Been lusting after one of these babies? We know the feeling. Well, it's your lucky day, since this Walmart deal brings the price down to even less than Amazon's (its best price all year), and you can score it in more colors too.
At 4.5 quarts, this bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I use at home, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients.
It's an air fryer ... it's a toaster oven ... it's ... well, it's both. Made of sleek stainless steel, this compact appliance cooks up crispy favorites with hardly any oil, and you can get it at Target for less than it is at Amazon. In fact, this price is the best we've seen it on sale for.
Psst: Come Thanksgiving, this will allow you to heat things up when your oven's full.
Metal mixing bowls are the best because there's no risk of them shattering if your forceful whisking accidentally sends them crashing to the floor. This assortment — which I use at home all the time — comes with bowls of all different sizes that neatly stack inside one another, and the included lids mean you can use them for storing leftovers too.
The starting price might be inflated, but at just over $4 a pop, these are still a stellar deal.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles.
Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, but it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value.
Check out our roundup of the best food storage containers for additional options.
Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This top-seller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew!
This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this is a stellar price for a comprehensive set with such high ratings — some single knives can cost as much.
Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more — this set topped the list!
If your ratty old dish towels have seen better days, this 100% cotton set is an excellent swap. The waffle weave pattern not only looks nice, but it also offers a bit of texture for more effective scrubbing.
Our price trackers tell us this is within a dollar of these towels' all-time low, so wipe — er, swipe — 'em while they're on sale.
Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how particular the celebrity chef is. The pans' hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well."
They're made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning. With this starter set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each — and for nearly 40% off.
Check out our roundup of the best cookware sets of 2024 for more.
Soups, stews, braises and all things cozy are this stove-to-oven pot's specialty — and it's such a looker, you'll want to keep it out on display 24/7. The ceramic nonstick coating makes cleaning as easy as a quick wipe down, and you can feel at ease knowing it's free of PFAS.
While it's not the biggest discount on this list, Caraway cookware sales are rare — and compared to, say, Le Creuset, this is a total bargain.
Cooking a turkey this year? This popular vessel comes with a rack to encourage airflow, promoting better browning and crispiness. The nonstick rack makes it a snap to remove the bird, and one corner of the tray has a spout to make pouring out the drippings less messy.
According to our price trackers, this pan is down to its lowest price since April.
This versatile skillet ain't no flash in the pan — it's been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor's kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook.
It's also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, "Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle." It's currently down to the best price we've seen all year.
Check out our roundup of the best nonstick pans for a full review.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — yes, even in the fall! This wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth until it's warm enough for the ice cream truck to roll around.
It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This price beats Amazon's, so "scoop" it up while you can.
Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more.
I own this multi-use, nonstick beauty, and it just might become your most-utilized piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebrities alike. (Selena Gomez did a collaboration with the brand, and Oprah has called it "the kitchen magician.")
Its ceramic coating is slick and free of PFAS, while the handle smartly doubles as a spoon rest. Speaking of utensils, it comes with a wooden spatula and metal steamer basket that can be used as a colander, and it's oven-safe up to 450°F for added versatility. It's not often on sale, so grab it while it's $55 off (as low as it's ever been).
Check out my full Our Place Always Pan review for more.
An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts.
This deal brings it down to its Prime Day price, which is also its all-time low.
Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more.
Have you ever seen a kitchen appliance as lovely as this stunner from Drew Barrymore's home goods line? You won't mind keeping this on your counter while your cold-weather comfort dishes bubble away.
It can hold enough food for about seven people, and the light-up display is a fun touch. Plus, this sale price is about as low as it gets.
If you're in the market for some new measuring tools, make sure the markings are etched-in (like these) rather than printed on. Printed markings fade over time, meaning you're more likely to use the wrong cup or spoon — and that'll really throw things off when you're baking.
This highly rated set includes both dry and wet measurements, is dishwasher-safe and has handles with nonslip undersides for improved grip. Oh, and at over 30% off, it's only dipped lower than its current price twice before (by just $2).
Le Creuset who? I use Lodge Dutch ovens at home, and this roomy model is just right if you're cooking for a crowd. The slick enameled interior cleans like a dream, while the sturdy cast iron offers excellent heat distribution and retention. Plus, it's so pretty you won't mind leaving it on the stove for everyone to admire.
At over 40% off, this is about the best price we've seen it marked down to since 2022 (it was just a tad lower on Prime Day). Read our full Lodge Dutch oven review for more details.
Got "bake more often" on your 2025 Bingo card? This set has just about every vessel you'll need to make cakes, muffins, brownies and more, and the nonstick material helps ensure everything releases in one piece.
All-Clad is a favorite brand of Ina Garten, just sayin'...