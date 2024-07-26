The 15 Best Tattoo Ideas for Leo Signs

From over-the-top lion pieces to abstract constellations, check out the 15 best tattoo ideas for Leos

Leo Tattoo Ideas

Bold, brave and fierce, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Leo who doesn't stand up to any challenge.

People who fall under this Fire sign — which usually celebrates its season from July 23 to August 22 — are notorious for their attention-seeking behaviors, but underneath those big personalities also lies a ton of generosity, unbeatable work ethic and unrelenting loyalty.

Ruled by the sun, Leos are also known for their ability to brighten up even the bleakest or dullest situations.

So, if you're on the market to show just how much you love these fierce signs, below are the 15 best tattoo ideas for the Leos in your life.

Start Strong

Bold and audacious, this lion tattoo with the "Leo" text is a perfect reflection of this ever-powerful fire sign.

Get a Leo Constellation

Keep things abstract with a simple, yet effective tattoo of the Leo constellation.

Make It Cutesy

Simple doesn't mean boring. This dainty tattoo features the Leo symbol with some floral accents. A perfect representation of the softer side of these fierce signs.

Show Your Dedication

Combine the Leo constellation with the Leo symbol if you can't choose between either. Nothing screams courage quite like getting two tattoos at once.

Bring the Lion Forward

You can also combine the Leo constellation with an image of a lion for that extra fierceness.

Make it Meaningful

This might be a good option for Leo parents who also have "cubs" that fall under the same sign. Either way, it's a great way to showcase how dedicated and protective Leos can be.

Pair it With Another Sign

In the same vein, you also pair your constellation tattoo with a symbol of another zodiac sign as was done with this Leo and Sagittarius piece of art.

Make It Eye-Catching

Leos are notorious for being the center of attention, so why not get ink that showcases exactly that? This tattoo literally has the Leo symbol at the center of its universe.

Keep it in the Family

This tattoo is the perfect option for those who want to go the minimalist route but still have something visible.

A Different Take

While most people automatically think of a male lion when it comes to Leos, you can go the unconventional route and opt for a lioness with your tattoo as in this example. After all, lionesses are known to be more fierce and agile.

Go Big

For those who are not shy, go for art that won't be easily missed like this shoulder tattoo of the constellation.

Bring on the Sunshine

You can pay homage to the sun — Leo's ruler — with this dainty sun tattoo.

A Different Combo

Again, if you're keen to do a combination, go for this tattoo which features the Leo constellation and the sun. And of course, you can also make it as colorful as this example depicts.

Showcase Your Spirituality

And for those who may also have a toe in the tarot world, this tattoo can also serve as a nod to the art of cartomancy.

Keep It Simple

And for those who aren't about extra decoration, you can keep it simple with the addition of a lone Leo symbol, like this one.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.