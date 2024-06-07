15 Father's Day Desserts, From a Blueberry Trifecta to Bourbon Balls
Treat any dad to sweet summer flavors and booze infusions.
Whether the father figure in your life likes coconut, chocolate, fruit, or bourbon, we have a dessert for them. Treat Dad to a nostalgic s'mores pie that is the perfect finale to a day of grilling. Or, get the kids involved in building a multilayered cake with crêpes. And we've got an over-the-top ice cream sundae loaded with toppings they'll love. From bright green pandan cake to a cola bundt cake to creamy pistachio ice cream, these fun, familiar Father's Day desserts will treat any dad on their day.
Bourbon Balls
Combine chocolate, bourbon, and pecans in 40 minutes without an oven for this easy treat that is popular throughout the South.
Pandan and Coconut Cake
This festive cake is a but of a project, and the layers can be prepared a day before assembling. For dads who like vanilla, coconut, and/or green, it's a treat. Pandan leaves (or powder or paste) impart a vanilla- and coconut-like aroma while mascarpone and raspberry jam add tangy sweetness. Toasted coconut makes for a fun, summery garnish.
Texas Sheet Cake
Here's a treat for the whole family, and if you want, you can even spell a message with the pecan topping for the occasion. This recipe enhances the classic cake’s chocolate flavor with brewed coffee, and adds heat to sweet candied pecans with cayenne and cinnamon.
Blackberry and Mascarpone Crêpe Cake
The whole family can help make this cake. Layer 20 crêpes with rich mascarpone whipped cream, tart berries, and a little lemon zest in this summer dessert inspired by New York's Le Cirque.
Grilled S’mores Pie
Start a day of grilling with dessert and let it cool throughout your meal before toasting the marshmallows. This recipe channels campfire nostalgia with the flavor of s'mores and pleasure of pie.
Blueberry Panna Cotta with Blueberry Chia Pudding
Treat dad to a blueberry trifecta any time of day with this blueberry panna cotta topped with a blueberry and chia seed pudding, and finished with a pile of fresh blueberries, from pastry chef Paola Velez.
Chocolate Pecan Pie with Bourbon
Pastry chef David Lebovitz's all-butter piecrust is a cinch to bring together up to weeks in advance. Fill it with toasted pecans, rich chocolate, and caramel-y bourbon.
Cocoa Cola Bundt Cake
Infuse this cake and icing with Coca-Cola syrup for a rich dessert flavored with warming spices and citrus zest. Dress it up with sweetened whipped cream or amarena cherries depending on dad's taste.
Over-the-Top Ice Cream Sundaes with Homemade Caramel
The freedom to customize a fully loaded ice cream sundae is a pretty decent gift. This one's topped with creamy fudge, salty pretzels, crunchy toffee, and chewy, bittersweet candied lemon peel, all great ideas to have prepared.
Rum-and-Coke Shaved Ice with Coconut Jelly
If the father figure you know appreciates a rum and coke, you'll appreciate that the various components for this playful frozen treat can be made well in advance and assembled just before serving. Layer shaved ice with a simple Salted Rum-and-Coke Syrup, candied apricots and cherries, and coconut jelly, then serve in celebration-worthy glassware.
Carrot and Orange Cake with Sour Cream Glaze
If like my dad, your dad's favorite cake is somehow carrot cake, we have a variety of enticing recipes. This one has the convenience of a bundt shape and a special occasion-worthy presentation with its cream cheese glaze and orange zest garnish. (Plus, it has compelling reviews!)
Hong Kong Milk Tea Tiramisu
Melissa King balances this ultra-rich tiramisu with Hong Kong milk tea powder. It's ready in 35 minutes and is garnished with a grated milk chocolate bar.
Monkey Bread with Honey-Bourbon Sauce
Smother pull-apart monkey bread with honey-laced brown butter before baking in this recipe from Michelle Gayer of Salty Tart bakery in Minneapolis. Serve the shareable dessert with a cream cheese–based, bourbon-spiked dipping sauce.
Key Lime Pie with Chocolate-Almond Crust
A chocolate graham cracker crumb crust adds a nice contrast to this five-star key lime pie from dessert aficionado Elissa Bernstein.
Pistachio Ice Cream
F&W's Dylan Garret inherited his dad's love for pistachio ice cream, and we have the perfect recipe from Jeni Britton of Jeni's Ice Cream, made with cream cheese for extra tag and texture.
