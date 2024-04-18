15 fashion editor-approved vacation brands you may not have heard of

Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law in 'The Talented Mr Ripley' - Shutterstock

Although some days, it may still feel like we're in the midst of winter, spring is actually here, and it is probably time to do the seasonal wardrobe changeover; that wonderful moment each year when you can put those coats, scarves and gloves away, and bring out your favourite spring and summer pieces. For many of us, it is also the time when we start booking and looking forward to some hot-weather holidays.

If this is the case for you, and you're in the market for some new swimwear, statement sunglasses, a cover-up or perhaps the perfect summer sandals, then let us help you.

Of course, you may have your favourite go-to labels that serve you well for most of the year, but when it comes to picking pieces for your hot-weather holidays or even just for the warmer months at home, it can be a bit a little more tricky.



So, we have rounded up our favourite brands that constantly deliver in keeping us as well dressed as possible during the warmer temperatures. From swimwear to frocks, accessories to cover-ups, here are the summertime labels and vacation brands that we can't get enough of.

