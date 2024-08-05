15 Infuriating Pictures That Make My Blood Boil No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them

1.These people who didn't leave a tip solely because another server took over their table:

2.This person who ate their coworker's breakfast:

3.This person who sat right next their coworker even though the whole office had empty desks:

4.This gym rat who was entitled enough to claim gym equipment that he wasn't currently using:

5.This management company who tried to access a tenant's home without notifying them:

6.This concert-goer who refused to put their umbrella away after people told them it was blocking the view:

7.This person who made themselves way too at home on a flight:

8.This person who parked right next to handicap-accessible parking space and blocked a car:

9.This landlord who switched a tenant's fridge while they were at work, but didn't bother to put the groceries back in:

10.This person who basically went out of their way to block another driver in the parking lot:

11.This person who carelessly put away the silverware in their family's home:

12.These people who decided to have their messy gender reveal on a hiking trail:

13.This person who shook the ceremony sand at someone's wedding:

14.This mom who ate some of their kid's birthday cake (that the kid bought themself) before they even got a chance to:

15.And lastly, this person who crashed their roomie's car while borrowing it and refused to pay for the damages: