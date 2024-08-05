15 Infuriating Pictures That Make My Blood Boil No Matter How Many Times I've Seen Them

BuzzFeed
·2 min read

1.These people who didn't leave a tip solely because another server took over their table:

A receipt with handwritten notes saying, "Service was not good. Waitress changed without notifying us!" Total charge is $66.04. Suggested tips at 18%, 20%, and 25%
u/ExtendedMacaroni / Via reddit.com

2.This person who ate their coworker's breakfast:

Text conversation where person one asks for food in the back fridge, and person two says it's their breakfast and they can't afford to replace it
u/PresentationPutrid / Via reddit.com

3.This person who sat right next their coworker even though the whole office had empty desks:

Empty office space with multiple workstations, computers, papers, and personal items on desks. Background shows shelves with books
u/Dry-Supermarket-9652 / Via reddit.com

4.This gym rat who was entitled enough to claim gym equipment that he wasn't currently using:

Note on weightlifting bar reads, "I'm in the middle of my power lift sets. I take 4-6 min break between. Be patient." Gym equipment in the background
u/4ArgumentsSake / Via reddit.com

5.This management company who tried to access a tenant's home without notifying them:

A door with a chain lock is shown. The wall next to the door is damaged, revealing cracks and peeling paint. A light switch is visible to the left
u/johnnyratface / Via reddit.com

6.This concert-goer who refused to put their umbrella away after people told them it was blocking the view:

A large, packed stadium at night with a crowd of people watching a concert. A faint image of a stage and lights is visible in the distance. An umbrella in the foreground
u/AkaJokerPlays / Via reddit.com

7.This person who made themselves way too at home on a flight:

A close-up of a person sitting on an airplane seat, with their leg extended and wearing a white sock. Their jeans are visible. Names not discernible
u/Top_Particular_741 / Via reddit.com

8.This person who parked right next to handicap-accessible parking space and blocked a car:

Two SUVs are obstructing a handicap-accessible parking space, with one vehicle partially blocking the ramp, in a parking lot
u/Ivan_Jerkoffski / Via reddit.com

9.This landlord who switched a tenant's fridge while they were at work, but didn't bother to put the groceries back in:

A cluttered kitchen with white cabinets and appliances. The countertop is filled with various food items, bottles, and utensils. There are no people in the image
u/AstronautNatural49 / Via reddit.com

10.This person who basically went out of their way to block another driver in the parking lot:

Two vehicles poorly parked in a tight underground parking space. One car is a sedan, and the other is a pickup truck, both partially obscured
u/smhCallum / Via reddit.com

11.This person who carelessly put away the silverware in their family's home:

A wooden cutlery drawer organizer filled with various forks, spoons, butter knives, a green-handled spoon, a white and pink spoon, and a silver measuring spoon
u/FeatureSilent1837 / Via reddit.com

12.These people who decided to have their messy gender reveal on a hiking trail:

Rocky dirt trail covered in scattered blue confetti with some graffiti visible on nearby rocks. No people are present in the image
u/Steamedcarpet / Via reddit.com

13.This person who shook the ceremony sand at someone's wedding:

A clear round glass bottle filled halfway with layers of black and white sand, placed against a textured wall
u/DRFAILS / Via reddit.com

14.This mom who ate some of their kid's birthday cake (that the kid bought themself) before they even got a chance to:

Two slices of cake in a box, each topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries
u/RegularTemporary2707 / Via reddit.com

15.And lastly, this person who crashed their roomie's car while borrowing it and refused to pay for the damages:

A black sedan with significant front-end damage is parked on the roadside, possibly due to an accident. A black pickup truck is in the background
u/AloisDA / Via reddit.com
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories