15 most-purchased Amazon buys of 2024, according to Yahoo readers
Chargers, must-have beauty items and... mini chainsaws?
We're already five days into 2025 (can you believe it?) and it's time to take a look back at all of the products that Yahoo Canada readers absolutely loved this year from Amazon Canada. Since we're privy to the numbers, we thought we'd give you a peak into what exactly everyone was buying last year.
From handy tech items to beauty must-haves (and some truly random things in between all of that!) we rounded up the top 15 products y'all bought by the hundreds. Best of all? Some of them are on sale, so if you missed out on buying them earlier, you can still add these to your cart now.
1. USB Wall Charger and Surge Protector
The no. 1 item that Yahoo Canada readers purchased this year is this insanely handy charger and surge protector. It has more than 80,000 reviews on Amazon Canada and gives one outlet the ability to charge five devices.
2. CeraVe EYE CREAM with Hyaluronic Acid
Aging is a part of life, and so are the physical affects that come with it. According to one of our writers, this eye repair cream "is the best for dark circles." Read her full review here.
3. REMEDIAL PAX Face Moisturizer Retinol Cream
Another big hit this year is this firming cream that's gone viral on TikTok. Shoppers say it leaves their skin feeling "beautifully soft and dewy" and that it "noticeably" faded forehead creases.
4. Amazon Fire TV Stick
Did you know you can turn a an older TV into a smart TV? All you need is an Amazon Fire TV Stick — just plug it into your device and you'll be able to stream all your favourite apps. To see why one of our writers is obsessed with this item, click here.
5. Peektook Mini Chainsaw
Another big seller this year happens to be this mini chainsaw. It has more than 5,000 reviews and shoppers love that it's "lightweight" and say it's "perfect for trimming trees and handling smaller yard jobs."
6. Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil For Hair
Is thinning hair a concern for you? If so, you might want to add this hair-thickening oil with biotin, jojoba and castor oils to your cart. In the past month, more than 20,000 people bought this product and it's a no. 1 bestseller.
7. Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set
Yahoo Canada readers love this sheet set, and so do Amazon customers. It has more than 344,000 reviews (!!!) and is a no. 1 bestseller. Best of all? It's currently more than 50 per cent off, which means it's a great time to treat yourself.
8. Sealegend 2 Pieces Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
A dryer clogged up with lint can make your clothing dry slower — and it can also be a fire hazard. Clean everything out with this Amazon's Choice kit that has more than 30,000 reviews.
9. Bkayp Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger
This three-pack of chargers are each ten-feet long, which makes juicing up your device easy to do. They're also 68 per cent off right now!
10. Power Bank Solar Charger
Or if you need to juice up your devices while you're on the go, this power bank/solar charger could be what you're looking for. It's a no. 1 bestseller and is currently more than 80 per cent off.
11. Gorilla Grip Patented Bath Mat
Shower safety is important, and this bath mat can help prevent slips and injuries on slick surfaces. It's an Amazon's Choice product with more than 80,000 reviews and is currently 45 per cent off.
12. AstroAI Car Window Cleaner
We spend a lot of time in our cars, but there's no doubt it can be difficult to clean those hard-to-reach spots, like the inside corner of the windshield. In 2024, Yahoo Canada readers loved this handy cleaner — and it's currently 34 per cent off.
13. Washing Machine Cleaner
Struggling with gunk and odours in your washing machine and home? Try this cleaning gel that shoppers say "works like magic" to get rid of gross problems.
14. Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses
Remember the solar eclipse that took place in April? It seems Yahoo Canada readers took the event seriously, since these protective glasses were among the bestsellers of the year.
15. Retinol Eye Stick
Another product y'all loved this year? This retinol eye stick that hydrates, firms, brightens, smoothes and helps improve the appearance of fine lines.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
