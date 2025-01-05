15 most-purchased Amazon buys of 2024, according to Yahoo readers

We're already five days into 2025 (can you believe it?) and it's time to take a look back at all of the products that Yahoo Canada readers absolutely loved this year from Amazon Canada. Since we're privy to the numbers, we thought we'd give you a peak into what exactly everyone was buying last year.

From handy tech items to beauty must-haves (and some truly random things in between all of that!) we rounded up the top 15 products y'all bought by the hundreds. Best of all? Some of them are on sale, so if you missed out on buying them earlier, you can still add these to your cart now.

QINLIANF USB Wall Charger and Surge Protector $21 The no. 1 item that Yahoo Canada readers purchased this year is this insanely handy charger and surge protector. It has more than 80,000 reviews on Amazon Canada and gives one outlet the ability to charge five devices. $21 at Amazon

CeraVe CeraVe EYE CREAM with Hyaluronic Acid $24 Aging is a part of life, and so are the physical affects that come with it. According to one of our writers, this eye repair cream "is the best for dark circles." Read her full review here. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $38 $60 Save $22 Did you know you can turn a an older TV into a smart TV? All you need is an Amazon Fire TV Stick — just plug it into your device and you'll be able to stream all your favourite apps. To see why one of our writers is obsessed with this item, click here. $38 at Amazon

Peektook Peektook Mini Chainsaw $70 $80 Save $10 Another big seller this year happens to be this mini chainsaw. It has more than 5,000 reviews and shoppers love that it's "lightweight" and say it's "perfect for trimming trees and handling smaller yard jobs." $70 at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set $24 $65 Save $41 Yahoo Canada readers love this sheet set, and so do Amazon customers. It has more than 344,000 reviews (!!!) and is a no. 1 bestseller. Best of all? It's currently more than 50 per cent off, which means it's a great time to treat yourself. $24 at Amazon

Mregb Power Bank Solar Charger $49 $300 Save $251 Or if you need to juice up your devices while you're on the go, this power bank/solar charger could be what you're looking for. It's a no. 1 bestseller and is currently more than 80 per cent off. $49 at Amazon

AstroAI AstroAI Car Window Cleaner $19 $29 Save $10 We spend a lot of time in our cars, but there's no doubt it can be difficult to clean those hard-to-reach spots, like the inside corner of the windshield. In 2024, Yahoo Canada readers loved this handy cleaner — and it's currently 34 per cent off. $19 at Amazon

Sugelary Household Washing Machine Cleaner $20 Struggling with gunk and odours in your washing machine and home? Try this cleaning gel that shoppers say "works like magic" to get rid of gross problems. $20 at Amazon

Soluna Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses $10 Remember the solar eclipse that took place in April? It seems Yahoo Canada readers took the event seriously, since these protective glasses were among the bestsellers of the year. $10 at Amazon

