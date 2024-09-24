Our 16 Favorite Accessories from Milan Fashion Week

Here's what I learned at Milan Fashion Week: Accessories are kind of magic. This may sound like I’m stating the obvious, but if your closet is as simple as mine (I own one belt, two pairs of sunglasses, and about eight pairs of what are arguably the same black shoe), discovering the land of the oversized hat, the embellished mule, and the fringe handbag can feel a bit like stumbling into Narnia.

For my first trip to the front rows of Italian’s greatest fashion houses, I packed virtually no accessories. By the end of the week, with two new handbags, a silk scarf, and a rope belt stuffed into my carry-on, it was clear the sorcery of Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Bally had rubbed off on me. But perhaps my greatest accessory was the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max. With its new features—like the ability to capture crisp stills even while the models were in motion or record slow-mo footage at 4K resolution and 120 frames per second—I could shoot everything I loved behind the scenes and on the catwalk with such vibrant detail. Take a look for yourself below.

The incognito look was everywhere—including at Moschino, where one model sported a scarf and sunglasses and posed with a broadsheet celebrating the brand's Tubino dress.

Faith Brown

At Gucci, being incognito involves a fabulous bag.

Faith Brown

The Prada version of the look requires a sunglasses-bandana hybrid we're calling the "sundana."

Faith Brown

The brand also showed oversized hats, which felt like a mini trend this season.

Faith Brown

At Marni, the headgear was massive and paired with drawn-on eyebrows.

Faith Brown

At Fendi, we saw miniature purses in the shape of teabags and honey pots.

Faith Brown

Meanwhile, Moschino had models walking down the runway with bleach bottles and teapots.

Faith Brown

Other standouts included the Red Wing boots at Fendi...

Faith Brown

...this eye-catching Bally belt...

Faith Brown

Ferragamo's ballet heels are going to make it onto many a wish list.

Faith Brown

So will the rocket ship heels at Prada.

Faith Brown

And Gucci's bamboo jewelry is the kind of thing you buy and hold on to forever.

Faith Brown

