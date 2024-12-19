16 last-minute stocking stuffers from Walmart that will arrive in time for Christmas

From earbuds to hot sauce, Walmart is your ultimate destination for affordable stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.

Yes, some of the best, most memorable holiday gifts are those small treasures stuffed in Christmas stockings. (Getty Images)

Gifts under the tree tend to get all the attention, but we're here to remind you that stocking stuffers can be just as thrilling on Christmas morning. Whether an extra set of earbuds, a travel-ready skincare set or a hot sauce trio, these palm-size presents may be the smallest gifts of the bunch, but they can make a holiday celebration extra special.

When stocking up on stuffers, don't forget to keep your holiday budget in mind. Sure these presents are small, but multiples can add up to one big credit card statement if you aren’t careful. Luckily, Walmart is stocked with affordable stocking stuffers that everyone on your list will love. Our picks start at just $5.

To spread some holiday cheer, shop our favorite stocking stuffers of the season, courtesy of one very popular budget retailer. While they are small enough to fit in an (oversize) sock, these stocking suffers from Walmart deliver a big dose of holiday spirit.

Walmart Squishmallows Lip Balm, 2-Pack The bitter winter wind has a way of wreaking havoc on lips. That’s why lip balm is always a welcomed — and timely — stocking stuffer. This lip duo by Squishmallows brings the iconic toy’s plush feel to lips. With ingredients like moisturizing squalane and soothing beeswax, these cute-as-can-be balms come in delightful scents to boot. $6 at Walmart

Walmart Mini Brands Disney If you have a trend-savvy loved one, you know about Mini Brands. The affordable and collectible mystery toys first hit the market in 2019 — and the adoration was immediate. That unabashed obsession also hasn’t slowed half a decade later. Walmart has countless Mini Brands to fit every type of person — from the plant parent to the foodie to the Disney lover. Plus, these compact mystery balls were basically made to be a stocking stuffer. $10 at Walmart

Walmart No Boundaries Cozy Socks, 2-Pack Warm socks are a classic stocking stuffer — and for good reason. They’re a gift you likely never buy for yourself but always appreciate having them when the temperatures drop. These super-stylish fuzzy socks come in a two-pack and still retail for under $7. Cozy toes never felt so good. $7 at Walmart

Walmart Apple AirTag Some would say an Apple AirTag is the ultimate stocking stuffer — and your loved ones will certainly agree. Priced at under $30, an Apple AirTag is a top stocking stuffer for the person who loses everything. Whether attached to their keys or their dog (no, really), an Apple AirTag will help them find their lost possessions stat via iPhone’s Find My app. Now all they need to do is remember where their phone is… $24 at Walmart

Walmart Slip Skinny Scrunchie Holiday Gift Set Designed to reduce the annoying ridges caused by regular hair ties, these slim, silky scrunchies are a hair lifesaver. The brand’s festive four-pack features shades that'll complement their holiday outfits. A present that ends breakage from tugging hair ties shows you really care. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Mario Badescu Mini Mist Gift Set Mario Badescu is a noted name in affordable skin care — and this stocking stuffer gift set lets your loved one get in on the viral hype. The mini skin mist set comes with three of the brand’s most-loved face mists: Chamomile and Lavender, Herbs and Rosewater and Cucumber and Green Tea. Each one is infused with soothing aloe and other skin-loving ingredients for a dose of refreshing hydration. $8 at Walmart

Walmart Starbucks Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa, 6-Pack Give the gift of scrumptious hot cocoa this holiday, courtesy of the best in the business. This tiny box comes packed with enough Starbucks cocoa for six cups of the ultimate winter treat. With bits of real dark chocolate mixed in, it’s a rich gift for anyone on your list. After all, who doesn’t love a cup of cocoa? $6 at Walmart

Walamrt JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker Small enough to fit in your palm but powerful enough to start a dance party, this portable JBL Bluetooth speaker is a supersonic stocking stuffer. With up to 10 hours of playtime per charge, this mini speaker has a built-in carabiner to clip on to your backpack, belt, or handbag. It’s even waterproof and dust-proof so you can take it on all your outdoor travels. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Dolly Parton Christmas Enamel Lapel Pins, 6 Count If you're shopping for someone who loves the cultural icon that is Dolly Parton, this set of lapel pins is sure to please. There are six in the pack, so your loved one can use them to decorate a backpack, a purse and their favorite denim jacket. $5 at Walmart

Walmart Pen+Gear Retractable Highlighters Bye-bye, boring school supplies! The students in your life will appreciate this pretty pack of highlighters with chiseled, retractable tips. Note-taking has never looked this good. $7 at Walmart

Walmart Skullcandy Smokin' Buds XT Wireless Earbuds Everyone can use an extra set of earbuds — and these under-$20 wireless headphones by Skullcandy won’t break your budget. With up to 20 hours of playtime, the best-selling earbuds are compatible with all Bluetooth devices — phones, computers, tablets, TVs, and more. Plus, they are sweat- and water-resistant. $16 at Walmart

Walmart Truff Mini Original Hot Sauce, 3-Pack Infused with actual black truffle, the award-winning Truff Hot Sauce has a delicious, deep umami flavor intertwined with chili pepper spice. Perfect for on-the-go flavor, these mini bottles are a thoughful stocking stuffer for the person who loves a dash of heat. Gift someone all three mini hot sauces or split them between three spice lovers in your life. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Drybar Travel Trio Gift Set A $45 value, this three-piece set by the hair specialists at Drybar includes the brand’s holy grail products. Dubbed “The Travel Trio,” the $29 must-have holiday set features Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist, Seltzer Spritz Flexible Hold Hairspray, and Detox Dry Shampoo. These blowout-essential products are perfect for all hair types, making the set a top stocking stuffer. Good hair days are ahead. $29 at Walmart

Walmart Bentgo Stainless Steel Travel Utensil Set Everyone could stand to use less plastic. Help your loved ones go greener with this travel cutlery set in a handy case. Made of stainless steel, the compact three-piece set is plenty sturdy to hold up over time — even when tossed in the bottom of their bag. Whether they're snacking on a salad or chowing down on a four-course meal, this go-to set gets the job done — and helps the planet too. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Bubble Skin Care Chill Thrill Holiday Gift Set Bubble is an up-and-coming skin care brand combining natural ingredients with vibrant Gen Z-influenced style. This two-pack gift set includes Bubble's Cloud Surf Water Cream Moisturizer and the brand's Tell All Mint Message Lip Balm. Formulated for winter weather, these two top-selling products contain hibiscus, celery seed, chicory root and more plant-based ingredients. A recipe for endless good skin days. $11 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)