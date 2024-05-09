16 People Who Took The Word "Inconsiderate" To A Whole New Level

The world is full of caring, considerate people who just want to do good. But sadly, not everyone falls into that category. Here are 16 photos of inconsiderate acts committed by self-centered people that prove it:

1."Inconsiderate new neighbor is blocking my main exit out of the building with his garbage."

2."My coworker treats the office like her home."

3."It’s bad enough parking in a disabled spot without a badge, but it takes a special sort of inconsiderate person to park like this."

4."Couldn't bother to take five seconds to text and let me know you already sold it, despite our agreement."

5."My roommate scribbled on my poster without asking."

6."How my flatmates left the kitchen for the people still here to clean up."

7."My boyfriend lovingly insists on cooking dinner on Mondays, but ends up leaving all of his dishes and mess behind because he has to leave for his weekly chess meetup."

8."Roommate made a mess in the common area and refuses to clean it up."

9."Worker left an entire mess from their meal in the break room before leaving for the day."

10."Finally got my own place. Mother and her friend wanted to come by and drop items off while I was at work. I let them. Came home to an absolute mess of my bathroom and they won't pick up the phone or respond to my texts (it's not coming out either)."

11."Why do people do this? Just clean up after yourselves…"

12."Someone's dog pissed in the elevator, and their owner just left it there."

13."People being inconsiderate really does infuriate me. The cart return was 30 feet away."

14."Inconsiderate smokers ashing and leaving the butts on the only picnic table we have at work. I’m a former smoker and never did stuff like this."

15."Reclining your seat back on the plane but leaning forward the whole flight...thanks, random inconsiderate guy."

16."This is a public park, but some inconsiderate people decided to go camping and leave this mess."

H/T: r/midlyinfuriating