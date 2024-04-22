15 sensory garden ideas – create an outdoor space filled with sounds, scents and textures

Let us show you how to plant yourself happy with sensory gardens that will stimulate all the senses.

Sensory gardens are intimate outdoor spaces filled with enticing sounds, scents and textures, designed to delight. All gardens provide sensory experiences, but gardens with sensory at their heart will have a concentration of different elements that stimulate the five basic senses of sight, sound, touch, smell and taste.

These gardens are sometimes stimulating, sometimes calming, and offer tangible, visceral experiences that can evoke emotions and aid relaxation.

While sensory garden plants are for everyone, they are particularly beneficial to children, and those who are disabled or suffering with mental health problems.