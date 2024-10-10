These 16 spectacular California homes hit the housing market in 2024. Take a look inside

California’s housing market in 2024 has seen a range of spectacular homes, each with unique architectural and historical significance. Notable listings include a $8.5 million wine country estate featured in HBO’s “Sharp Objects” and a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Danville property expected to break local sales records. From luxury estates in Silicon Valley to the unique Glass House in Sonoma, these homes underscore the state’s diverse real estate offerings. Listings span from historical residences with ties to Silicon Valley’s early days to modern masterpieces in prime wine country locales. Note: These houses were on the market in 2024, but may have since sold.

The summary above was drafted with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists in our News division. All stories below were reported, written and edited by McClatchy journalists.







No. 1: Stunning $8.5M California wine country estate, an HBO film location, goes to auction

“Sharp Objects,” based on a novel by “Gone Girl” writer and starring Amy Adams, was filmed at the sprawling ranch near Ukiah. | Published January 9, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

The stunning Glass House in Sonoma, California.

No. 2: Glass House for sale in Sonoma wine country for $6.5M. Hot venue for car commercials

Chevrolet sure liked this masterpiece set among 150 acres of vineyards and hills. | Published June 6, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

No. 3: A $400K San Francisco Bay Area property surfaces, but there’s a catch — it’s underwater

The listing calls on buyers to “come create and build a slice of heaven where the backyard is an aquatic oasis of calm and peace.” | Published June 5, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

The Crest Theatre’s new neon facade is lighted for the first time on K Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday, Sept. 21, 2009.

No. 4: One of Sacramento’s most spectacular vintage theaters is for sale. Here’s how much

The property hosts a surprising number of other businesses, including restaurants | Published June 15, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

The 74-acre estate was for sale for $110 million.

No. 5: ‘One of best properties in the world,’ historic Northern California home for sale at $110M

The price for the serene, ultra-private 74-acre estate in Silicon Valley with seven private homes dropped $25 million. | Published January 4, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

No. 6: Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home with big ballroom to set sales record for Bay Area city

The features are sensational and numerous. | Published July 23, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

Exterior view.

No. 7: See why this is San Francisco’s most expensive home for sale. Jewett House lists for $38M

Philanthropists built the home in affluent section of the city in the late 1980s and entertained some famous guests. | Published June 3, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

The ranch, with a 4,200-square-foot main residence, spans 185 acres in Smith Valley, Nevada.

No. 8: Ex-U.S. senator’s ‘dream’ home is near Lake Tahoe. See the ranch he’s selling for $3.4M

GOP’s Dean Heller bought the Nevada property in 2010. It has been a backdrop in campaign ads. | Published September 5, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

The Glen Ellen, California, home sits on 156 acres amid vineyards, redwoods, orchards and lavender fields.

No. 9: This stunning California wine estate set to top sales record in Sonoma County. How much?

Home on 156 acres is surrounded by vineyards, a redwood grove, orchards and lavender fields. | Published June 27, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

No. 10: Early Silicon Valley investor seeks $26M for oceanfront S.F. home. Where will proceeds go?

The 1920s mansion is in the prestigious Sea Cliff neighborhood. See the video. | Published May 31, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

The heiress to the Johnny Cat litter fortune lives here.

No. 11: See Johnny Cat kitty litter founder’s longtime Santa Barbara CA home, listed at $88M

The Santa Barbara home sits on the flat top of a hill, spanning 11 acres, with ocean views. | Published February 21, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

The home sits on a little under a half-acre in Serrano Country Club estates.

No. 12: Former Sacramento Kings No. 1 pick sells El Dorado Hills luxury home for $1.9M. Take a look

Guess what sold Ben McLemore on the property. | Published July 22, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

Perched on a cliffside surrounded by a private 44 acres, Bien Sur is for sale for $21.5 million.

No. 13: Spectacular Big Sur ocean estate up for sale in 2 parcels. Here’s a look

The larger cliffside parcel lists at $21.5 million — with a funicular to get up to it — and the smaller asks $3.99 million. | Published June 13, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

The West Sacramento home is on the Sacramento River.

No. 14: NBA player’s ‘unique’ home on Sacramento River finds buyer within 24 hours. Take a look

“it’s rare to see units adjacent to the Sacramento River.” | Published July 21, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

A home in San Francisco is selling for $488,000. There’s a catch.

No. 15: See San Francisco home listed way under median price at $488K. Here’s the catch.

Three-bedroom home in a trendy neighborhood “is an excellent investment opportunity for just the right buyer,” listing states. | Published June 25, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

The estate is lined by cypress trees.

No. 16: Northern California estate for sale for $849,000 ‘is not for the ordinary.” See its charm

A pink bathroom and grand entertainment areas are just for starters. | Published February 6, 2024 | Read Full Story by David Caraccio

