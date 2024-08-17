16 Steamy Sex Acts And Positions I'm 99.9% Sure Will Get You Off

Recently Reddit user Boring-Employee-3948 asked the community, "What is your surprisingly good or bad sex story?"

Welp, fortunately for these folks, there were more positive experiences than negative ones! And within these positive experiences, there were some EXTREMELY kinky sex acts and moves. Like...it's what they deserve.

So, here are some spicy sex acts and positions I'm 99.9% sure will get you off:

Note: Some submissions were pulled from this Reddit thread by user u/throw_it_away_dog and this Reddit thread by user u/ PM_LEAKING_CREAMPIES.

Note: These submissions don't reflect a universal experience of sex acts people enjoy. Everyone's story is different.

1."My partner and I started out on a slightly more mild note. We had developed a friendship and a sense of trust and comfort with one another before we became a couple, which helped. But things have gone up a notch hugely since then, and here’s how: We had a conversation about what we were both already into/if there was anything either of us had ever wanted to try. We made a kinky bucket list — we add to it regularly, and we tick things off it regularly. We discussed if we liked certain things we’ve tried or not, and now some of the things from the list are in our regular rotation! We also watched some porn together, which made us either go, 'Nope, can’t do that one' or 'Hell yeah, let’s do that right this second.'"

"We’re now very much into some of the more 'vanilla' versions of rough sex. We like choking, spanking, biting, scratching, temperature play, public sex (out of eyesight, but still risky), anal, spitting in each other's mouths, handcuffs, and blindfolds. We also make our own sex tapes and watch them back when we fuck (this one seems like it's kinda niche, but I feel like others would do this?)."

—u/No-Pepper-6274

2."Reaching a level of trust where both people are comfortable speaking up about the things they'd like to try is such a game-changer. For me, the biggest turn-on is feeling that I'm really pleasing my partner, so there aren't many things I wouldn't try — the experimenting has been a lot of fun! She initially showed initiative, which for me gave me the trust to speak up about things I wanted to try as well. It started with being naughty in public — just some light strokes and touches where no one else could see (also having her wear dresses without panties)."

"This evolved into sex toys that can be controlled from a cellphone. Initially, it was for her, but now we have a few different ones (including one that goes in me).

The bedroom has evolved a lot as well — she really enjoys being choked and sometimes slapped in the face. This was something that took a while for me to feel comfortable with, but now that I see how much it turns her on, I've learned to do it exactly how she likes it, and it's very arousing for me as well.

One of my favorites (which I would recommend to everyone) is a vibrating toy in her ass while having sex. Extra sensation for the both of us."

—u/PMmeUrPussi

3."I had just moved into a new place and had no proper bed yet. I had one of those double-high air mattresses, but it wasn’t the greatest at keeping air…there was always a slow leak. We started fooling around, and I ended up on top. The mattress let out just enough air that it was like riding a goddamn wave with a penis. The motion was bananas. It was a very good surprise — I was never able to replicate it."

—u/hopelesslyromantic4u

4."Usually, during penetration, I don’t have any sensations that move me toward orgasm (even with clitoral stimulation that I would love without penetration). IDK why. So, usually, my partners get me off before we do any penetration. One time, I met up with a couple for dinner and shenanigans. I was nervous because I’d only had one threesome before and found it overwhelming and didn’t have a great time. But this time, it ended up being so good!!! While he was penetrating me, she was using a vibrator on me. I was feeling good. He pulled out for a moment so I could focus on the clitoral stimulation, and I finished so fast. I’ve never finished in the middle of penetration like that (even though he wasn’t exactly in at that moment). The whole thing was just really fun and low-pressure."

—u/BumblebeeOfCarnage

5."It’s extremely difficult for me to pick just one sex session with him, but I've decided it was my birthday sex one year. We did what I call a 'grand tour' of the hotel room we were staying in. I dressed in special red lingerie with zippers in convenient places. He blindfolded me and put on a ball gag. Following our start on the bed, he bent me over the AC unit and faced me toward the window to give a display to passersby. Then we moved to the desk chair and floor and finished on the sofa. On top of the various spots, each location corresponded to a different position."

—u/redsoledaydreaming

6."Her on her stomach on top of a pillow or comforter. My arms around her like a full nelson or my right arm around her neck (not in a forceful way — just around). Then you just kinda start. She was never a screamer before that, but she had to put her head into a pillow to muffle her yelling — it was cream city."

—u/mnl_cntn

7."It was nearing spring in 2012, and my fiancée Kayla and I had just gotten over the flu. Being cooped up for a few days, I decided on what I called 'an adventure day.' She got dolled up, curled her hair, and did her makeup. She looked so beautiful. I got handsomed up, and we got in the car. She really wanted McDonald’s, so we went. The wilderness park was nearby, and the day wasn’t that cold for a winter day, so we just decided to go on a walk in the park and take nature in. We walked for about an hour, talking, laughing, holding hands. I remember her beautiful blue eyes looking at me. The clear blue sky and the blue of her denim jacket only amplified the color of her eyes. I couldn’t resist at that moment, and I kissed her."

"It was one of those moments where I just got reminded of how beautiful and precious she was. She kissed me back. We gave into each other, and we made love right there and then off the hiking trail.

It was one of the most passionate moments of my life. Thank goodness no one else was on the trail. 🤣"

—u/MrJones224822

8."The chemistry was in-fucking-credible. He was insanely good-looking, and I was sort of amazed that our attraction was mutual. We had been drinking but not drunk, and he just approached it in a very no-nonsense, knew exactly what he was doing way. Every single move was smooth — dragging his lips down my neck, the way he so expertly lifted my leg while he was on top, and his telling me how much he enjoyed my, um, 'vocalness.' I'll never forget it."

—u/[deleted]

9."Picking a girl up and fucking her in the air. Pull her to the edge of the bed, fold her legs up, and then lift her. The look on a woman's face the first time you do it is always a lot of fun. Obviously, make sure you know your limits, though — don't hurt yourself or her. I like to stay at the edge of the bed so I can pretty safely drop her back onto it when I get tired."

—u/YoMiner

10."My girlfriend and I have never been 'super vanilla' (she likes being tied up — nothing super wild). But she started an OnlyFans account in the summer, and it's been doing wonders for us! She's gained a ton of self-confidence. She'll do a photoset and get herself all worked up, then she sends me the pics, and I get all worked up. She's been getting a lot of requests for more explicit stuff, so that's leading to more experimentation for us. I recently started my own account on OnlyFans so I can appear in her content. Did not expect that I'd be doing such a thing, but I'm into it!"

—u/Lo-Fi_Pioneer

11."My ex and I did it, and I still wanted more. So, while he was in recovery, I broke out the toys. I find it is easier to masturbate while laying on my stomach, as I can get a vibrator deeper in that way/can kind of 'ride' a vibrating egg. When he was ready again, he rolled over on top of me and lined himself up with my ass. As I was thrusting myself backward, I would hit his cock with my ass, little by little, until it was all the way inside. So I had stimulation from the vibrating egg on my cilt, the vibrator in my pussy, and now anal made an appearance. He told me afterward that the sounds I was making sounded like I was chanting. I was kind of blacked out, and it was like one continuous orgasm."

—u/socommon

12."I got some red lingerie and a riding crop for Valentine's Day, but since we really don't celebrate it, I decided to surprise him with it early. I put it on before he got home and threw my onesie over it so I could have a 'reveal' moment. He got home super tired and hungry, so we sat on the couch for a while and talked, and I heated him up some food. The entire time, I was wearing lingerie under my onesie. I have no idea how he didn't notice because my feet were red fishnets. Haha. But after he finished eating, I stood in front of him and said, 'I think you're ready,' and he said, 'Ready for what?' to which I responded, 'To see what's under my onesie.' I took it off and revealed my sexy red lingerie. We proceeded to have wild sex, where we tried out the riding crop, which was one of my fantasies. My legs felt like Jell-O for hours after."

—u/smoklahoman

13."We’re full-on swingers and are dabbling in the stag/vixen lifestyle a bit, and this is how we got here. Before we were 'wild,' we started by being open and honest in communication, which led to at-home exploration. We really got into lingam and yoni tantric messages, and we felt pretty good about it. After an amazing session, my wife said, 'I wonder if you could make another girl cum that hard?' I got aroused at the thought of her making another guy cum to climax and suggested we try going to a swingers club. We researched and found a club. We only played with ourselves that first night, but we had an amazing time. A few months later, we were searching lifestyle websites and found a couple that started soft swapping, which led to a full swap, which turned into our enjoyment with group play."

"Turns out, she really can make guys cum really hard from lingam messages, and I love watching her do it. She also enjoys watching me make women squirt in particular.

It’s a very satisfying relationship, and I can’t imagine being 'vanilla' ever again. All of our sexcapades just make me more attracted to her, which leads to very good home sex."

—u/Mixedupmidwest87

14."I was giving her a massage one day and asked if I could shave her butthole — I used my electric shaver to do it. I wasn’t even thinking about it, but it vibrates a lot. Next thing I know she had me shaving everything down there bald, and came, like, four times during the process. After that we just started trying new things every few weeks."

—u/Forbeingnaughty2

15."It's always been great for me and my wife. We have to use a little lube since the hysterectomy, for starters, if we are in a hurry. But if we kiss, caress, feel around, and tease the right areas, the natural lube comes flowing. We literally need extra towels just for sessions because she's been, for the most part, a squirter when she has an orgasm, which usually she has several. It's very confidence-building on my part as well."

—u/Itastelikecaramel_

16.And finally, "My boyfriend is the best. I swear, every time, it just gets better and better, although there are a few notable ones. The first time I slept at his place, we had sex three times, and he got me to scream. The next time when we were at my family's vacation house, we were all over the place — from the bed to the wall and to the bathtub. It was really fun. Then, on Christmas, we climaxed at the same time during sex because I got my hands involved, too (and we filmed it, which kind of gave us a rush). Before him, I'd never had a clitoral orgasm during foreplay (yes, I can climax from that). When he was patient with me and got me off from oral...oh my god, I had no idea what I was missing. My favorite times are when he busts out the coconut oil and gives me a massage or even when he just uses his fingers to give me an orgasm. It's like after that, I NEED him, you know?"

—u/justadancer

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.