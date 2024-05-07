160 "Most Likely To" Questions To See What Your Friends Really Think Of You

A spirited, friendly game of "Most Likely To" can spice up any party — and, as a bonus, can let you know how your friends really feel about you.

It might be humbling to learn they think you're the most likely to die in a horror movie, but it's better to know these things. You may also be flattered if they say you're the most likely to become a millionaire! NBC

This list of "Most Likely To" questions has a bit of everything and covers topics like dating, work, friendship, money, and hypothetical scenarios. Something for everyone, if you will. Go down the list and see which ones apply to you!

1.Who is most likely to volunteer to go first during karaoke?

2.Who is most likely to get stuck on a mountain and have to call mountain rescue?

3.Who is most likely to visit every continent?

4.Who is most likely to go a week without showering?

5.Who is most likely to sleep through their alarm?

6.Who is most likely to stay in the bathroom the longest, for any reason?

7.Who is most likely to accidentally reply all to an email?

8.Who most likely to make it to the Olympics?

9.Who is most likely to bring you soup when you’re sick?

10.Who is most likely to bake you a birthday cake?

11.Who is most likely to become a farmer?

12.Who is most likely to stay calm in an emergency?

13.Who is most likely to take in a stray animal?

14.Who is most likely to max out their credit card?

15.Who is most likely to drive a short distance instead of walking?

16.Who is most likely to have a messy room?

17.Who is most likely to buy a designer purse?

18.Who is most likely to be an early bird?

19.Who is most likely to be a night owl?

20.Who is most likely to have A LOT of browser tabs open?

21.Who is most likely to borrow something and not return it?

22.Who is most likely to remember everyone's birthday?

23.Who is most likely to get married in Vegas?

24.Who is most likely to save all their money and never spend it?

25.Who is most likely to go on Survivor?

26.Who is most likely to go on Love is Blind?

27.Who is most likely to forget the name of someone they dated or hooked up with?

28.Who is most likely to give someone a fake phone number?

29.Who is most likely to join the mile-high club?

30.Who is most likely to embarrass themselves in front of their boss?

31.Who is most likely to get an embarrassing tattoo?

32.Who is most likely to say something embarrassing on a first date?

33.Who is most likely to have a vacation fling?

34.Who is most likely to go on vacation single and come back engaged?

35.Who is most likely to wear matching outfits with their significant other?

36.Who is most likely to get matching tattoos with their significant other?

37.Who is most likely to fall in love on the first date?

38.Who is most likely to have a one-night stand?

39.Who is most likely to call their ex?

40.Who is most likely to have a threesome?

41.Who is most likely to have an extravagant wedding?

42.Who is most likely to end a relationship over text?

43.Who is most likely to marry their high school sweetheart?

44.Who is most likely to marry someone after dating them for only six months?

45.Who is most likely to fake their own death?

46.Who is most likely to be arrested for public indecency?

47.Who is most likely to shoplift for the thrill of it?

48.Who is most likely to break a world record?

49.Who is most likely to mix up the salt and sugar?

50.Who is most likely to win an eating contest?

51.Who is most likely to forget to pick up their kids from school?

52.Who is most likely to bump into a celebrity and become their friend?

53.Who is most likely to flirt with the bartender?

54.Who is most likely to quit their job and spend two years travelling the world?

55.Who is most likely to fake an illness to get out of school or work?

56.Who is most likely to try to climb Mount Everest?

57.Who is most likely to have a bathroom emergency in public?

58.Who is most likely to get kicked out of the club?

59.Who is most likely to run a marathon?

60.Who is most likely to have a wardrobe malfunction?

61.Who is most likely to enable a friend's bad idea?

62.Who is most likely to lock themselves out of their house?

63.Who is most likely to cut their own hair in a fit of rage?

64.Who is most likely to cancel plans at the last minute?

65.Who is most likely to get lost in their own hometown?

66.Who is most likely to ask for advice but never take it?

67.Who is most likely to buy the best presents?

68.Who is most likely to regift a present?

69.Who is most likely to avoid conflict?

70.Who is most likely to go completely off the grid for a year?

71.Who is most likely to have a pet that looks like them?

72.Who is most likely to tell the same story a million times?

73.Who is most likely to drop and break their laptop or phone?

74.Who is most likely to win at trivia?

75.Who is most likely to start a podcast?

76.Who is most likely to win a board or card game?

77.Who is most likely to cheat at a board or card game?

78.Who is most likely to be cast in a commercial?

79.Who is most likely to name their baby after a celebrity?

80.Who is most likely to give their baby an unusual name?

81.Who is most likely to give good advice?

82.Who is most likely to lie on their resume?

83.Who is most likely to talk back to a teacher or their boss?

84.Who is most likely to ghost someone?

85.Who is most likely to walk into something while looking at their phone?

86.Who is most likely to mess up the easiest recipe?

87.Who is most likely to throw a surprise party for themself?

88.Who is most likely to trip on nothing?

89.Who is most likely to check an ex’s Instagram?

90.Who is most likely to sleep with a stuffed animal?

91.Who is most likely to wear socks with sandals?

92.Who is most likely to send their food back at a restaurant?

93.Who is most likely to eat something they dropped on the ground?

94.Who is most likely to end up on the news?

95.Who is most likely to die first in a horror movie?

96.Who is most likely to survive on a desert island?

97.Who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?

98.Who is most likely to text back right away?

99.Who is most likely to take at least a week to answer a text?

100.Who is most likely to date more than one person at a time?

101.Who is most likely to have the most unread texts or emails?

102.Who is most likely to ignore a phonecall?

103.Who is most likely to start their own company?

104.Who is most likely to get a PhD?

105.Who is most likely to keep a secret?

106.Who is most likely not to keep a secret?

107.Who is most likely to go skydiving?

108.Who is most likely to go viral accidentally?

109.Who is most likely to go viral on purpose?

110.Who is most likely to spontaneously move abroad?

111.Who is most likely to become an influencer?

112.Who is most likely to wake up first at a sleepover?

113.Who is most likely to get tricked into joining a cult?

114.Who is most likely to join a cult on purpose?

115.Who is most likely to become a self-made millionaire?

116.Who is most likely to marry rich?

117.Who is most likely to lose their car in a parking lot?

118.Who is most likely to make a dad joke?

119.Who is most likely to get lost at the mall?

120.Who is most likely to blow their life savings on concert tickets?

121.Who is most likely to blow their life savings on clothes?

122.Who is most likely to get their driver's license suspended?

123.Who is most likely to go skinny dipping?

124.Who is most likely to memorize their astrological birth chart?

125.Who is most likely to let their pet sleep on their bed?

126.Who is most likely to be able to calm a crying baby?

127.Who is most likely to procrastinate on something important?

128.Who is most likely to accidentally give someone food poisoning with their cooking?

129.Who is most likely to learn a new skill spontaneously?

130.Who is most likely to fall asleep somewhere inconvenient?

131.Who is most likely to write a novel?

132.Who is most likely to cry at a wedding?

133.Who is most likely to be late for their own wedding?

134.Who is most likely to forget an important anniversary?

135.Who is most likely to know the names of all the Kardashians?

136.Who is most likely to prefer Glee covers to the original songs?

137.Who is most likely to have seen all of The Office?

138.Who is most likely to know all of Taylor Swift's lyrics?

139.Who is most likely to memorize their parents' phone numbers?

140.Who is most likely to go into politics?

141.Who is most likely to secretly want to be an actor?

142.Who is most likely to get away with a crime?

143.Who is most likely to fall for an internet scam?

144.Who is most likely to get roped into a pyramid scheme?

145.Who is most likely to have their mind in the gutter?

146.Who is most likely to laugh at the wrong time?

147.Who is most likely to try to cut the tension with a joke?

148.Who is most likely to leave the party last?

149.Who is most likely to commit a crime accidentally?

150.Who is most likely to bail you out of jail without asking questions?

151.Who is most likely to get into a fight on Twitter?

152.Who is most likely to leave the party early?

153.Who is most likely to get in a physical fight?

154.Who is most likely to cry during any movie, regardless of genre?

155.Who is most likely to break up a fight?

156.Who is most likely to see through a lie?

157.Who is most likely to get caught in an awkward situation by their parents?

158.Who is most likely to lose something important?

159.Who is most likely to miss their flight?

160.Who is most likely to make a spreadsheet to plan a vacation?