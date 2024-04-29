This $17.5 Million Equestrian Estate in Rancho Santa Fe Comes With Its Own Western Saloon

From New York to Los Angeles (and despite the hard work required to maintain them), there’s something about equestrian estates that evokes a sense of ease and comfort. Perhaps that’s what attracted late actor Patrick Swayze to Rancho Bizzaro and David Calvert-Jones, a nephew of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, to his Los Angeles estate dubbed Paradise Found. If equine life mixed with more than 260 days of sunshine a year sounds appealing to you, too, a 12-acre spread on the West Coast, near southern California’s San Diego, just might be the ticket.

Set in the sought-after Covenant neighborhood of Rancho Santa Fe, about 30 miles north of the Coronado Hotel, the ranch-style home features a sprawling mansion that’s a relaxed blend of country and contemporary motifs, an equestrian barn, and a western-style saloon. The residence, built in 1999, has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus six half-baths, spread across 12,845 square feet. Grand entertainment spaces and separate bedroom wings for added privacy are among the standout features of the $17.5 million listing. Julie Pierce Casey of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

More from Robb Report

The Old West-style saloon spills out a huge covered patio with a stone fireplace and a built-in grill.

A driveway leads up to the gated residence, a meandering structure with a low-pitched roof and a unique combination of tile, wood, and stone pairings. Bold signatures to its interior design are made apparent in the entry foyer, where stone floors and walls complement a lengthy vaulted ceiling that lets the light in. Coffered and bamboo stick-like ceilings also accent a number of lounge areas and the billiards room with a bar, respectively.

The inviting home makes you spoiled for choice when it comes to cooking and dining, both indoors and out. In addition to an eat-in chef’s kitchen and a summer kitchen decked out with premium-grade appliances, there’s an ample formal dining room and several patios for alfresco snacks and meals. Two covered patios, both near a built-in grill, each have an outdoor fireplace.

The primary bedroom hash stunning scenic views.

Back inside, distinct bedroom wings separate you and your guests for ultimate privacy. The light-filled primary with an en-suite bath offers gorgeous landscape views that play up the home’s extensive woodwork. Other bedrooms in the home are en-suites as well, with some featuring claw-foot soaking tubs and private balconies. Upper-level terraces provide lush vistas over the estate.

Three separate garages provide room for up to 12 cars, and the amenities don’t stop there. In addition to a barn with six stalls and a feed room, the horse facilities include three pastures and a small riding arena accessed via a separate gated drive. Other luxuries that add to the estate’s resort-like vibe are a lagoon-style pool with a beachfront entry, a tennis court with a viewing platform, and a sand-pit volleyball court. And among the estate’s most unique attractions is the poolside Old West-style saloon. Complete with stamped leather barstools, its open-air design allows for easy back and forth with the adjoining covered patio that includes a massive stone fireplace and built-in grill.

Click here for more images of the property.

4840 El Secreto slide cover

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.