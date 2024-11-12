18 best Lululemon new arrivals to shop this week — including this 'very cute and practical' bucket bag for under $100
Looking for some new winter pieces? Shop hats, bags, coats and more.
It's Tuesday, which means Lululemon just dropped a fresh round of new arrivals, and trust us, they're totally gift-worthy. Whether you're shopping for the Lululemon lovers in your life (or treating yourself if you are the ultimate Lulu lover), there's something for everyone.
Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket Textured Fleece
Crossbody Camera Bag with Top Handle 2L
Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
Dual-Pouch Sling
Corduroy Shirt Jacket
Fair Isle Beanie
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag 3L
Define Jacket Nulu
Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch 2L
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Fleece Ear Warmer
Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag 3L
Clippable Nano Pouch Plush Fleece
Uplifting Scrunchies Satin 3 Pack
Insulated Tumbler 40oz
Daily Multi-Pocket Nano Tote Bag
One item that caught our eye is the new Drawstring Bucket Crossbody Bag, which shoppers are already raving about, calling it "very cute and practical." It's the perfect combination of style and function. So, if you're looking to snag something new for those on your list this year (or just want to upgrade your own collection), scroll below to check out the latest drop.
Lululemon Drawstring Bucket Crossbody Bag
The details
This crossbody bag features a classic bucket shape and a 5L volume. It measures about 21cm x 12.5cm x 26cm and offers plenty of room to carry your essentials without feeling overstuffed.
Its adjustable shoulder strap and top handle allow you to wear it in various ways, depending on your outfit and excursion. It has a cinchable opening for easy access, and if you want some extra security, it has a zippered exterior pocket for your valuables. Inside, there are slip pockets to keep little essentials organized.
Since the bag is made of durable nylon, it will be your worry-free go-to that can handle whatever your day entails.
What reviewers are saying
⭐️ 4.4/5 stars
💬 30+ reviews
🏆 "Something new and different, and this bag did not disappoint."
While there aren't a lot of reviews on this new bag just yet, the few that exist are pretty positive. Shoppers say they "love the design and convenience" of this crossbody, adding that it stands out from the rest of Lululemon's bags.
One person confirmed it's the "perfect size for every day." Another said it's "super cute, light and very roomy."
Another "obsessed" shopper said they "love the toggle and top handle features."
However, one customer noted that if they could change one thing, "it would be to make the strap removable for variety."
More Lululemon new arrivals to shop
This fuzzy puffer is available in two colours.
This camera bag has a removable top handle and two separate compartments.
This winter vest is available in 11 colours.
This dual-pouch sling is currently available in two colours.
This corduroy shacket is available in two colours.
This beanie is available in two colours.
These Wunder Train leggings are available in 14 colours.
This adjustable shoulder bag is currently available in four colours.
This slim-fit jacket is available in eight colours.
This crossbody and pouch is currently available in three colours.
Everyone's favourite belt bag is available in a new Cherry Mist shade, plus 17 other colours.
This fleece ear warmer is available in three colours.
This slouchy sling bag is currently available in three colours.
This nano pouch can easily clip to your belt bag, bag or backpack for extra storage.
This scrunchie set is available in two colourways.
This insulated tumbler is available in four colours.
This nano tote is also available in a Natural/Navy colour combo.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.