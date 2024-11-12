Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

18 best Lululemon new arrivals to shop this week — including this 'very cute and practical' bucket bag for under $100

Looking for some new winter pieces? Shop hats, bags, coats and more.

Melina Brum
lululemon wunder puff coat, bucket bag, beanie
18 new arrivals to snag at Lululemon this week — including this "very cute" bucket bag. (Photos via Lululemon)

It's Tuesday, which means Lululemon just dropped a fresh round of new arrivals, and trust us, they're totally gift-worthy. Whether you're shopping for the Lululemon lovers in your life (or treating yourself if you are the ultimate Lulu lover), there's something for everyone.

Quick Overview
One item that caught our eye is the new Drawstring Bucket Crossbody Bag, which shoppers are already raving about, calling it "very cute and practical." It's the perfect combination of style and function. So, if you're looking to snag something new for those on your list this year (or just want to upgrade your own collection), scroll below to check out the latest drop.

someone wearing a crossbody bucket bag from Lululemon
Drawstring Bucket Crossbody Bag 5L (Photo via Lululemon)

This crossbody bag features a classic bucket shape and a 5L volume. It measures about 21cm x 12.5cm x 26cm and offers plenty of room to carry your essentials without feeling overstuffed.

Its adjustable shoulder strap and top handle allow you to wear it in various ways, depending on your outfit and excursion. It has a cinchable opening for easy access, and if you want some extra security, it has a zippered exterior pocket for your valuables. Inside, there are slip pockets to keep little essentials organized.

Since the bag is made of durable nylon, it will be your worry-free go-to that can handle whatever your day entails.

⭐️ 4.4/5 stars

💬 30+ reviews

🏆 "Something new and different, and this bag did not disappoint."

While there aren't a lot of reviews on this new bag just yet, the few that exist are pretty positive. Shoppers say they "love the design and convenience" of this crossbody, adding that it stands out from the rest of Lululemon's bags.

One person confirmed it's the "perfect size for every day." Another said it's "super cute, light and very roomy."

Another "obsessed" shopper said they "love the toggle and top handle features."

However, one customer noted that if they could change one thing, "it would be to make the strap removable for variety."

Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket Textured Fleece

This fuzzy puffer is available in two colours.

$298 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Crossbody Camera Bag with Top Handle 2L

This camera bag has a removable top handle and two separate compartments.

$98 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

This winter vest is available in 11 colours.

$248 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Dual-Pouch Sling

This dual-pouch sling is currently available in two colours.

$58 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Corduroy Shirt Jacket

This corduroy shacket is available in two colours.

$168 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Fair Isle Beanie

This beanie is available in two colours.

$54 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

These Wunder Train leggings are available in 14 colours.

From $98 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag 3L

This adjustable shoulder bag is currently available in four colours.

$84 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Define Jacket Nulu

This slim-fit jacket is available in eight colours.

$128 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Crossbody Bag with Nano Pouch 2L

This crossbody and pouch is currently available in three colours.

$98 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Everyone's favourite belt bag is available in a new Cherry Mist shade, plus 17 other colours.

$44 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Fleece Ear Warmer

This fleece ear warmer is available in three colours.

$38 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Adjustable Mini Shoulder Bag 3L

This slouchy sling bag is currently available in three colours.

$74 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Clippable Nano Pouch Plush Fleece

This nano pouch can easily clip to your belt bag, bag or backpack for extra storage.

$34 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Uplifting Scrunchies Satin 3 Pack

This scrunchie set is available in two colourways.

$24 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Insulated Tumbler 40oz

This insulated tumbler is available in four colours.

$54 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Daily Multi-Pocket Nano Tote Bag

This nano tote is also available in a Natural/Navy colour combo.

$24 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

