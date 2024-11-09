18 Photos Of How Luxurious Flying On Airplanes Used To Be, I'm Crying In My Lil Bag Of Pretzels

I don't like flying on airplanes because they're so crowded and the person next to me always takes my armrests. Not to mention, they give me an open glass of water on the world's most miniature tray. But it didn't used to be like that, and I totally envy how much space is in these vintage airplane photos.

1.This lunch spread with a freakin' centerpiece in the middle.

Fox Photos / Getty Images

2.Look at these people on airplane seat recliner chairs in 1958. They can put their feet up!

Douglas Miller / Getty Images

3.This woman in the 1950s in an airplane bathroom is so large she could actually fit her handbag on the countertop.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori via Getty Images

4.These people who have a nice little table in the middle to play with cars or read a newspaper. Nobody in front of them to flick their hair over the seatback!

Fox Photos / Getty Images

5.This white-table-cloth-dinner in front of a really cool ceiling mural on board a TWA flight in 1955. No semi-beige mini dots on the wall!

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori via Getty Images

6.This lovely little sleeping bunk with dinner served in 1952.

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / ullstein bild via Getty Images

7.These spacious seats with in-flight entertainment that isn't so in-your-face on a TWA flight in 1965.

Avalon / Getty Images

8.This 1950s plane lounge that, unfortunately, I don't think we could have nowadays because I would definitely just take my backpack and camp out there the whole flight while I do some maintenance on my island in Animal Crossing.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

9.Look how thick the headrests are here in this 1936 plane cabin. Imagine just sitting around playing cards on the table with your buddies in the middle of the flight.

General Photographic Agency / Getty Images

10.These people on a Lufthansa flight who have walls. Like they have their own little cubbies to eat and chat in above the clouds.

Library Of Congress / Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

11.This very posh dinner served in the 1970s on board the Concorde.

Jim Sugar / Corbis via Getty Images

12.These seats on a Pan Am flight in 1952 that look so comfortable that I want to watch TV in my living room on them.

Keystone-france / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

13.These walls in the middle aisle of a plane in 1968. The biggest perk of the window seat is the wall to lean on, so more of them, I say, is a super big plus.

Api / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

14.All of the decorative ornamentation on this 1931 plane, including cushioned benches to sit on!

Science & Society Picture Librar / SSPL via Getty Images

15.This abundance of space between each seat on this 1940s-era plane, where I wouldn't be mad if someone reclined their seat in front of me.

Marka / Touring Club Italiano/Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

16.This spiral staircase living room on a PLANE(?!) in 1960 that I wouldn't mind spending a 6-hour plane ride on.

Marka / Touring Club Italiano/Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

17.This smoking salon on a plane that is wild to me. Imagine if planes in this day and age had separate rooms like a Clue board.

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / ullstein bild via Getty Images

18.Finally, this full-fledged diner on board a plane that, honestly, I'd buy a ticket for just to have lunch there.

Found Image Holdings Inc / Corbis via Getty Images

What do you hate most about flying these days? Tell us in the comments below!