18 Weird Things People Found That They Were Only Able To Identify With The Help Of The Internet
Kelley Greene
·8 min read
These days, the world seems like a constant stream of neverending change. But there's one thing we can always count on — people finding weird objects and reaching out to the kind folks over at the r/whatisthisthing subreddit to help figure out what they are. Here are 18 recent finds from the sub and what they turned out to be:
1.This wooden octagon found in a park in central Wisconsin:
2.This brown, flaky briquette with the letters "B" and "N" on it:
"The full item would have the letters BNM on it, which stands for 'Bord na Mona,' or 'the turf board,' in English.
It's compressed peat turf used in household fireplaces. It's way less effective than coal, but it's cheap, and many like the traditional smell. You need a firelighter or kindling to start the fire, but they burn well once ignited."
"In water-powered and steam-powered mills, the power is transmitted throughout the building with spinning shafts suspended from the ceiling. At the intersections of the hanger rods and the shafts, you have bearings. The type of bearings used at this point in time were slip bearings. The bearing is made out of bearing metal, a soft alloy with a lower melting point than the metal of the shaft and hanger.
This thing catches the oil/grease for the bearing. Fun fact: If the grease ran out, the bearing could melt and drip onto you or catch the building on fire.
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Jake Tapper couldn’t hold back his laughter after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance revealed a new theory about why several big-name Republicans have turned their backs on his running mate, Donald Trump. Tapper seemed incredulous after Vance suggested that former Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself from the Republican nominee after learning he couldn’t “control” Trump and lead him away from wanting “peace in the world.” “Including the former Vice President, Mike Pence, all
Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, leaving some people calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. Hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, the wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that a second Donald Trump presidency would pose a real threat to women in the United States. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there think
King’s stepson shares anxiety over Charles’ health Tom Parker Bowles, King Charles’ stepson, has spoken candidly about his concerns for Charles’ health. Queen Camilla’s son told People how the monarch’s cancer diagnosis has been “very worrying.” The king has an undisclosed form of cancer for which he is receiving weekly treatment. However, this treatment was paused during his trip to the southern hemisphere last week. “It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever
Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) said former President Trump’s impact on the state was “astonishing” in a Saturday interview with The New York Times. “Anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity. It’s astonishing,” Fetterman said of the wave of support the Republican nominee has experienced. He referenced Trump superstores throughout the…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder during the seventh inning of Saturday's Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees when he tried to steal second base.