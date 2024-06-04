19 Boomer Fashion Trends That Were Ahead Of Their Time

These days, baby boomers seem to be a little infamous. (Sorry, guys.) But reader, we ought to give the humble boomer credit where credit is due: In many ways, their generation invented everything cool in modern fashion. So, here are 19 trends from the '60s and '70s that were totally ahead of their time and need to be brought back in a major way.

1.Go-go boots.

Nancy Sinatra, in a vintage photo, stands with a pleated dress and white boots

Two women in 1970s fashion, one wearing a mini dress with a fur stole and metallic platform shoes, and the other in a crop top, hot pants, and knee-high silver boots

Reporters Associes / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Tplp / Getty Images

I've definitely seen a few pairs of these stomping around town in the past couple of years, and I think they are sooo chic. The white go-go boots of the 1970s are here to stay...and have also paved the way for all sorts of fun variations. I've seen pink. I've seen rainbow. I've seen platforms with glittery red hearts. I am here to champion the humble go-go boot. They are timeless!

2.Turtlenecks under blazers.

Perhaps best suited for colder climates, the turtleneck-under-blazer is nonetheless a classic. No, the '70s might not have been known for their elegance, but I contend that this is one elegant standout of the decade. And it's versatile; it can either say, "I'm a small-town guy who just threw a jacket on over something cozy" OR, "I am at the center of an international ring of elite bank robbers." It just depends on what colors you're pairing. Fashion! P. Floyd / Getty Images

3.While we're at it...plaid suits.

From

Johnny Carson wearing a plaid suit jacket with a green tie and a yellow shirt, speaking in front of curtain backgrounds

AMC, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Some people love them. Some people hate them. But as the "eclectic grandpa" trend is ostensibly rising in popularity, I hope to see these plaid bad boys hitting the shelves this fall. They're loud. They're maximalist. They're a throwback, and they come in fun colors. They're perfect for the 2020s.

4.Corduroy, corduroy, corduroy.

A young man in a corduroy jacket and checked woollen cap, in a group of teenage girls, New York, August 1972

A person stands confidently on a city street in front of a building with a

A woman in a long green coat with a black design, white shirt, and brown corduroy pants walks in an urban setting

Ernst Haas / Getty Images, Bettmann / Bettmann Archive, Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Speaking of fall fabrics...classic cords may have already made their comeback. I know, I know, it's summer right now! But if you want to think ahead, consider getting a cozy pair of corduroy pants (or a jacket) this fall. The boomers were absolutely right when it came to this fabric: It needs to be a shirt. It needs to be a jacket. And it needs to be pants.

5.Serious flares.

A person wearing a shiny, metallic outfit with flared pants and layered necklaces poses confidently outdoors

A young woman, wearing pink trousers and a bra top, on the dancefloor of Rodney Bingenheimer's English Disco

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Pants discourse seems to be the most "in" thing re: pants right now. Skinny? Baggy? Low-rise? It seems that even the nefarious JNCO jean may be weaseling its way back into the closets of the youth (God forbid). But one thing will always remain true in the eyes of this writer: The good old-fashioned FLARE is never going anywhere! Whether it's 2007 or 1977 or 1999 or 2024, the fabulous flare is universally in style, because, like it or not, they are incapable of looking bad. Say it with me: Thank you, boomers!

6.Colored tights.

Three people in a cafe, one standing and two sitting at a table with coffee. The seated woman wears a red top and headband, the standing man a beige sweater, and the seated man a red sweater

Two women in casual 1970s attire walk hand-in-hand on a city street. One wears a tie-dye shirt and pink pants; the other wears a yellow patterned tunic and yellow leggings with boots

Susan Wood / Getty Images, Doreen Spooner / Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Colored tights were never even on my radar until I saw them for sale in droves a few months ago. At first I was like, "What?!" But honestly, they're kind of the vibe. Enough with sad beige, let's live a little! With a cute mini skirt and a top to match, they're kinda perfect for summer nights when it gets a bit chilly. Or fall. Or winter. Whatever time of year, no one's stopping us from wearing fun colors...and coordinating them.

7.Puka shell necklaces.

A white shell bracelet with a gold clasp

Andy Samberg, dressed as a police officer, holds a necklace, mouthing

Hemera Technologies / Getty Images, NBC / Via i.giphy.com

Yes, puka shells were popular on Greek row in 2005, but the frat boys were borrowing from the '90s, which were borrowing from the '70s, which invented the trend. And for the uninitiated, you should know that allllll the cool middle schoolers have been rocking 'em again. The kids are simply bringing back old-school cool. Thank you, Hawaii, for this contribution to surfer style.

8.Statement sunglasses.

Elton John, in an ornate suit and unique glasses, stands at a press conference holding a drink with microphones in front

Sophia Loren in a white high-neck top and large, stylish geometric sunglasses

Glen Powell in a black tuxedo and sunglasses on the red carpet

Mark Sullivan / Getty Images, Anwar Hussein / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Is anything more fabulous than a pair of huge statement sunnies? The answer (...aside from maybe a big fur coat) has always been a decided "No." You can wear them with a bikini, you can wear them with a T-shirt, you can wear them, yes, with a giant fur coat. You can wear them to the beach, you can wear them hungover at brunch, you can wear them in the school pickup line; and no matter what, you will be exuding fabulousness. They're the only accessory you need, really.

9.Suede everything.

Robert De Niro wears a suede jacket and enjoys a night on the town circa the mid-1970s in New York, New York

A smiling woman, wearing a suede jacket with a fluffy collar and cuffs, dancing at an event

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Okay, okay, I'm not sure that suede jackets have ever really gone out of style. But that just goes to show that the boomers were right about suede: It looks good as hell and works on just about anybody. And suede pants? Suede shirts? These could (and should) make a major comeback.

10.Crochet tops.

A woman in a crocheted top

Cher in a crochet top, with long straight hair, posing for a portrait against a plain background

Susan Wood / Getty Images, Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

So, so summery and cute. And since everyone's into crocheting now, it seems like the perfect time for these to make a comeback. I mean, if we can have crocheted bikinis, we can have crocheted tops, right?

11.The humble bikini.

Brigitte Bardot in a floral bikini stands on a sandy beach, with a hand in her hair. People are in the background near the water

Barbara Eden in a leopard print bikini reclining on a poolside lounge chair with a poodle standing nearby

Mirrorpix / Mirrorpix via Getty Images, Screen Archives / Getty Images

I must admit...that Brigitte Bardot pic is from all the way back in 1953, wayyy before the '60s. And yes, bikinis were invented even before that. But it was this picture (well, a couple of them, it was a photoshoot) that went '50s viral for how scandalous it was, and launched the bikini into the public eye. And it was in the '60s that the bikini became much more accepted and popular, and by the time the '70s rolled around, they were totally en vogue. Once again, thank you, boomers.

12.Ascots.

American guitarist and singer Freddie Roulette, circa 1970, wearing a white and black textured jacket, holding a pipe near his mouth, looking contemplative to the side

Fred and Daphne from Scooby-Doo, standing side by side, looking ahead with slight smiles

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images, ABC / Via i.giphy.com

They're stately! They're fun! They're...a little antiquated! Humble reader, whether you're just a normal person looking for a fun accessory or are, in fact, a vampire, I believe an ascot could be an amazing look on you. In all seriousness, I think these should be brought back. They're a sexier statement than a boring tie (barf!) and way more fun than just a plain shirt. This message is totally not sponsored by Big Ascot.

13.Platform shoes.

Whether they're a cute pair of heels, boots, or even flip-flops, platform shoes are one space-age trend that needs to stick around. Forever. And it seems like it's going to! Personally, I don't know one person who doesn't have a pair of platforms in their closet...but none of us rock them as effortlessly as Elton John. Express / Getty Images

14.Tie-dye.

Joe Cocker performs on stage at Woodstock, wearing a tie-dye shirt and striped pants, with his backing band playing behind him

Close-up of a tie-dye pattern with concentric circular designs

Fotos International / Getty Images, Blank Archives / Getty Images

As a child, my mom used to tell me my tie-dye T-shirts made me look like a hippie. Let the record state that I thought that was totally groovy (a word that I made sure to incorporate into my vocabulary). While perhaps not time less , tie-dye was nevertheless ahead of its time. (Or maybe perfectly on time?) As an adult, I maintain that tie-dye is a staple of a perfect, carefree summer wardrobe. And if you're looking for something to do with any old T-shirts, why not throw a tie-dye-making party with your friends?

15.Big, big hair.

Diana Ross is pictured gazing upwards with a large afro hairstyle, wearing a patterned shawl

Farrah Fawcett smiling, wearing a v-neck sleeveless top, with voluminous, wavy hair

Harry Langdon / Getty Images, Fotos International / Getty Images

This is maybe my favorite on the list. (Maybe.) The '70s were alllll about maximalism and being unafraid to take up space, and big, BIG hair became a trend for just about everyone (even the men! You go, guys!). I feel like nobody did it better than Diana Ross or Farrah Fawcett. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think we've seen a bit of a rebirth of big hair in the past few years — the butterfly cut seems like the 2020s version of Farrah Fawcett's fabulous feather cut. Fingers crossed it sticks around.

16.Wrap dresses.

A woman walks down a runway wearing a V-neck patterned dress, watched by an older woman holding a handbag and a man in a suit and glasses

Elle Fanning stands in front of a greenery backdrop, wearing a sheer, elegant gown with off-the-shoulder detail and intricate embellishments

Fairchild Archive / Penske Media via Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Designed by Diane von Furstenberg, the wrap dress made its runway debut in the 1970s, and since then, it's never, ever gone out of style. This is the kind of dress that looks good on everyone and for every occasion, too, from getting ice cream on a sunny day to killing it on the red carpet.

17.Jumpsuits.

Elaine Stewart poses on a beach holding a vintage portable radio to her ear, wearing a floral-patterned jumpsuit. A pier is visible in the background

Gigi Hadid in a yellow jumpsuit walking on a cobblestone street at night

Screen Archives / Getty Images, Gotham / GC Images

When you just want to throw something random on without putting an outfit together, the jumpsuit is there for you. When you want to look really tall and svelte and put together, the jumpsuit is there for you. When you want to feel fancy (example: a wedding guest) but just don't want to wear a dress, the jumpsuit is there for you. Is it always...practical? No! But it's sooo '70s.

18.Peasant blouses.

Sophia Loren poses against a textured wall, wearing an off-the-shoulder, loose-fitting top, with long, wavy hair cascading around her shoulders

Catherine Zeta-Jones in a period film costume with intricate sleeve details and long, flowing hair. She is holding a beige cloth, with a neutral expression

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images, ©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Another clothing item that looks good on absolutely everyone, the peasant blouse was inspired by both Mexican and European folk fashion. It's casual. It drapes. It's rustic-elegant. It's usually made out of cotton, which feels a-ma-zing in the summer. And most importantly, it makes you feel like Catherine Zeta-Jones in The Mask of Zorro.

19.And finally, velvet(een) suits.

Actor Timothy Dalton sports shaggy hair and wears a ruffled shirt and a tailored jacket. He stands beside a mirror, holding a cigarette, with his reflection visible

Barry Keoghan in a velvet suit and top hat, with Chloe Fineman in a black dress with a large blue train, at a formal event

Max B. Miller / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

We need to be having FUN with (what is traditionally) men's fashion again. The '70s saw a resurgence in ruffles for men, in jabots, in the aforementioned ascot, and I want to see MORE! A velvet suit (or even tuxedo) adds such elegance. It's a shame that I've seen barely anybody in recent decades who could pass as the vampire Lestat. This is a feat that the boomers achieved far more often than we. Bravissimo.

The '60s and '70s were a very diverse time in fashion, from hippies to disco to dressing like a caddish vampire. I want to know everybody's favorites! And if I left out any truly fabulous boomer contributions to fashion, let me know down below.