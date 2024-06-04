19 Boomer Fashion Trends That Were Ahead Of Their Time
These days, baby boomers seem to be a little infamous. (Sorry, guys.) But reader, we ought to give the humble boomer credit where credit is due: In many ways, their generation invented everything cool in modern fashion. So, here are 19 trends from the '60s and '70s that were totally ahead of their time and need to be brought back in a major way.
1.Go-go boots.
Reporters Associes / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Tplp / Getty Images
I've definitely seen a few pairs of these stomping around town in the past couple of years, and I think they are sooo chic. The white go-go boots of the 1970s are here to stay...and have also paved the way for all sorts of fun variations. I've seen pink. I've seen rainbow. I've seen platforms with glittery red hearts. I am here to champion the humble go-go boot. They are timeless!
2.Turtlenecks under blazers.
3.While we're at it...plaid suits.
AMC, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Some people love them. Some people hate them. But as the "eclectic grandpa" trend is ostensibly rising in popularity, I hope to see these plaid bad boys hitting the shelves this fall. They're loud. They're maximalist. They're a throwback, and they come in fun colors. They're perfect for the 2020s.
4.Corduroy, corduroy, corduroy.
Ernst Haas / Getty Images, Bettmann / Bettmann Archive, Edward Berthelot / Getty Images
Speaking of fall fabrics...classic cords may have already made their comeback. I know, I know, it's summer right now! But if you want to think ahead, consider getting a cozy pair of corduroy pants (or a jacket) this fall. The boomers were absolutely right when it came to this fabric: It needs to be a shirt. It needs to be a jacket. And it needs to be pants.
5.Serious flares.
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
Pants discourse seems to be the most "in" thing re: pants right now. Skinny? Baggy? Low-rise? It seems that even the nefarious JNCO jean may be weaseling its way back into the closets of the youth (God forbid). But one thing will always remain true in the eyes of this writer: The good old-fashioned FLARE is never going anywhere! Whether it's 2007 or 1977 or 1999 or 2024, the fabulous flare is universally in style, because, like it or not, they are incapable of looking bad. Say it with me: Thank you, boomers!
6.Colored tights.
Susan Wood / Getty Images, Doreen Spooner / Mirrorpix / Getty Images
Colored tights were never even on my radar until I saw them for sale in droves a few months ago. At first I was like, "What?!" But honestly, they're kind of the vibe. Enough with sad beige, let's live a little! With a cute mini skirt and a top to match, they're kinda perfect for summer nights when it gets a bit chilly. Or fall. Or winter. Whatever time of year, no one's stopping us from wearing fun colors...and coordinating them.
7.Puka shell necklaces.
Hemera Technologies / Getty Images, NBC / Via i.giphy.com
Yes, puka shells were popular on Greek row in 2005, but the frat boys were borrowing from the '90s, which were borrowing from the '70s, which invented the trend. And for the uninitiated, you should know that allllll the cool middle schoolers have been rocking 'em again. The kids are simply bringing back old-school cool. Thank you, Hawaii, for this contribution to surfer style.
8.Statement sunglasses.
Mark Sullivan / Getty Images, Anwar Hussein / Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Is anything more fabulous than a pair of huge statement sunnies? The answer (...aside from maybe a big fur coat) has always been a decided "No." You can wear them with a bikini, you can wear them with a T-shirt, you can wear them, yes, with a giant fur coat. You can wear them to the beach, you can wear them hungover at brunch, you can wear them in the school pickup line; and no matter what, you will be exuding fabulousness. They're the only accessory you need, really.
9.Suede everything.
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
Okay, okay, I'm not sure that suede jackets have ever really gone out of style. But that just goes to show that the boomers were right about suede: It looks good as hell and works on just about anybody. And suede pants? Suede shirts? These could (and should) make a major comeback.
10.Crochet tops.
Susan Wood / Getty Images, Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images
So, so summery and cute. And since everyone's into crocheting now, it seems like the perfect time for these to make a comeback. I mean, if we can have crocheted bikinis, we can have crocheted tops, right?
11.The humble bikini.
Mirrorpix / Mirrorpix via Getty Images, Screen Archives / Getty Images
I must admit...that Brigitte Bardot pic is from all the way back in 1953, wayyy before the '60s. And yes, bikinis were invented even before that. But it was this picture (well, a couple of them, it was a photoshoot) that went '50s viral for how scandalous it was, and launched the bikini into the public eye. And it was in the '60s that the bikini became much more accepted and popular, and by the time the '70s rolled around, they were totally en vogue. Once again, thank you, boomers.
12.Ascots.
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images, ABC / Via i.giphy.com
They're stately! They're fun! They're...a little antiquated! Humble reader, whether you're just a normal person looking for a fun accessory or are, in fact, a vampire, I believe an ascot could be an amazing look on you. In all seriousness, I think these should be brought back. They're a sexier statement than a boring tie (barf!) and way more fun than just a plain shirt. This message is totally not sponsored by Big Ascot.
13.Platform shoes.
14.Tie-dye.
Fotos International / Getty Images, Blank Archives / Getty Images
As a child, my mom used to tell me my tie-dye T-shirts made me look like a hippie. Let the record state that I thought that was totally groovy (a word that I made sure to incorporate into my vocabulary). While perhaps not timeless, tie-dye was nevertheless ahead of its time. (Or maybe perfectly on time?) As an adult, I maintain that tie-dye is a staple of a perfect, carefree summer wardrobe. And if you're looking for something to do with any old T-shirts, why not throw a tie-dye-making party with your friends?
15.Big, big hair.
Harry Langdon / Getty Images, Fotos International / Getty Images
This is maybe my favorite on the list. (Maybe.) The '70s were alllll about maximalism and being unafraid to take up space, and big, BIG hair became a trend for just about everyone (even the men! You go, guys!). I feel like nobody did it better than Diana Ross or Farrah Fawcett. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think we've seen a bit of a rebirth of big hair in the past few years — the butterfly cut seems like the 2020s version of Farrah Fawcett's fabulous feather cut. Fingers crossed it sticks around.
16.Wrap dresses.
Fairchild Archive / Penske Media via Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Designed by Diane von Furstenberg, the wrap dress made its runway debut in the 1970s, and since then, it's never, ever gone out of style. This is the kind of dress that looks good on everyone and for every occasion, too, from getting ice cream on a sunny day to killing it on the red carpet.
17.Jumpsuits.
Screen Archives / Getty Images, Gotham / GC Images
When you just want to throw something random on without putting an outfit together, the jumpsuit is there for you. When you want to look really tall and svelte and put together, the jumpsuit is there for you. When you want to feel fancy (example: a wedding guest) but just don't want to wear a dress, the jumpsuit is there for you. Is it always...practical? No! But it's sooo '70s.
18.Peasant blouses.
Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images, ©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Another clothing item that looks good on absolutely everyone, the peasant blouse was inspired by both Mexican and European folk fashion. It's casual. It drapes. It's rustic-elegant. It's usually made out of cotton, which feels a-ma-zing in the summer. And most importantly, it makes you feel like Catherine Zeta-Jones in The Mask of Zorro.
19.And finally, velvet(een) suits.
Max B. Miller / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
We need to be having FUN with (what is traditionally) men's fashion again. The '70s saw a resurgence in ruffles for men, in jabots, in the aforementioned ascot, and I want to see MORE! A velvet suit (or even tuxedo) adds such elegance. It's a shame that I've seen barely anybody in recent decades who could pass as the vampire Lestat. This is a feat that the boomers achieved far more often than we. Bravissimo.
The '60s and '70s were a very diverse time in fashion, from hippies to disco to dressing like a caddish vampire. I want to know everybody's favorites! And if I left out any truly fabulous boomer contributions to fashion, let me know down below.