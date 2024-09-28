19 Just-Plain Wholesome Tweets To Cleanse Your Timeline And Your Spirit This Week

Julia Corrigan
·5 min read

Hey, y'all! In the interest of sharing some actually positive stuff from the internet, I've spent some time compiling these lovely, wholesome tweets for you to read. I hope you enjoy them as much as I have!

1. The fact that this person's daughter thought to get so creative:

Twitter: @ambernoelle

2. The joy of taking a beautiful picture of your drink:

Twitter: @fetacheezepls

3. This silly, fun moment that feels like it's out of a field trip:

Twitter: @chrisomerville

4. This funny backfire:

Twitter: @jessf_white

5. Appreciating the lovely little things in life, like one's desk setup:

Twitter: @martinmrmar

6. This interaction:

Twitter: @friccvicc

7. This indulgent afternoon that feels like it could happen any time, from 124 BCE to 2024 BC:

Twitter: @elysianenchant

8. This altogether pleasant little moment:

Twitter: @samatlounge

9. This cute street art:

Twitter: @natazilla

10. This movie experience that makes me really happy:

20th Century Studios / Via Twitter: @lauren_wilford

11. The happy everyday experiences that come with enjoying one's hobbies:

Twitter: @bathtub_book_

12. These guys waving to the Google car:

Twitter: @Atlantis252

13. Harmless moments of greed and trickery 😈:

Twitter: @traciebreaux

14. This cat and his rat:

Twitter: @catpicsdealer

15. This cat and his blanky:

Twitter: @PunchingCat

16. The fact that everybody stopped for a moment to immortalize this forlorn sweater:

Twitter: @plantydirt

17. This dad hanging out with his baby by simply including them in his workday:

Twitter: @erikhane

18. The mere existence of the Soup Lovers Facebook group:

Twitter: @GinaIppy

19. And finally, this glasses-sharing, discovering-sight moment:

Twitter: @owenbroadcast

I hope you loved these posts as much as I did! If you did, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators. I think we're all in need of a little more wholesome content. ❤️

Latest Stories