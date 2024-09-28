19 Just-Plain Wholesome Tweets To Cleanse Your Timeline And Your Spirit This Week

Hey, y'all! In the interest of sharing some actually positive stuff from the internet, I've spent some time compiling these lovely, wholesome tweets for you to read. I hope you enjoy them as much as I have!

1. The fact that this person's daughter thought to get so creative:

The nine year old had a ceramics project and how much do I love that while everyone else made a plate, she made an objet d’art pic.twitter.com/nG3WAoww2X — Amber Sparks (@ambernoelle) September 20, 2024

2. The joy of taking a beautiful picture of your drink:

Drunk so I’m using portrait mode on my drink isn’t she so beautiful pic.twitter.com/eoXy8MPmFm — feta (@fetacheezepls) September 22, 2024

3. This silly, fun moment that feels like it's out of a field trip:

we went out on a boat to see whales and the crew encouraged us to clap and cheer for the whales and boo at the regular fish — Chris Somerville (@chrisomerville) September 22, 2024

4. This funny backfire:

guy in this cafe has been trying to chat to two young girls and when he asked where they were from and what they were doing in liverpool they dramatically revealed that they’re doing mormon missionary work and are now trying to convert him. never seen a power move like it — jess white (@jessf_white) September 20, 2024

5. Appreciating the lovely little things in life, like one's desk setup:

My old desk I got years ago from Staples. She is pretty solid. pic.twitter.com/RYlcJ89pGY — Martin (@martinmrmar) September 21, 2024

6. This interaction:

i met a boy at a bar and he filled out the WHOLE contact form in my phone. i have his birthday, his address, his mothers full name — vic (@friccvicc) September 24, 2024

7. This indulgent afternoon that feels like it could happen any time, from 124 BCE to 2024 BC:

eating figs, olives, and marinated mozzarella as i read erotica written in the 1920s. it is 1:30 on a Tuesday — internet user (@elysianenchant) September 24, 2024

8. This altogether pleasant little moment:

I am celebrating Sally Rooney day by eating an almond croissant nearly the size of her book. It’s what she would want. pic.twitter.com/vsiLr7oCHJ — Sam Missingham (@samatlounge) September 24, 2024

9. This cute street art:

10. This movie experience that makes me really happy:

my husband took me to The Sound of Music on 70mm—cinematic event of the year and perhaps my entire life. I’d only seen it on VHS before and this was not just like seeing it for the first time, it was somehow like seeing a MOVIE for the first time. long live cinema pic.twitter.com/LPjkldZrI8 — Lauren Wilford (@lauren_wilford) September 23, 2024

11. The happy everyday experiences that come with enjoying one's hobbies:

Today I picked up: free tapes / thrifted tapes / tapes purchased from someone’s collection pic.twitter.com/G3Ec9SzoUh — 𝔞𝔡𝔯𝔦𝔢𝔫𝔫𝔢 (@bathtub_book_) September 23, 2024

12. These guys waving to the Google car:

13. Harmless moments of greed and trickery 😈:

Husband: can I have a taste?Me, mouth full of red velvet cake: it’s really spicy you won’t like it — Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) September 24, 2024

14. This cat and his rat:

15. This cat and his blanky:

sleeping like a king pic.twitter.com/Xq0ryYy0hi — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) September 25, 2024

16. The fact that everybody stopped for a moment to immortalize this forlorn sweater:

just watched 3 people in a row stop and take a photo of this abandoned wool sweater getting drenched in the rain pic.twitter.com/5rrnu4MQD1 — plantydirt 🌱 (@plantydirt) September 25, 2024

17. This dad hanging out with his baby by simply including them in his workday:

Wife now back at work, so now I'm on Infant Duty for a few months. But I don't technically start leave for a little while still. This means today I'll be doing dramatic baby-voice readings of the things I'm editing — Erik Hane (@erikhane) September 25, 2024

18. The mere existence of the Soup Lovers Facebook group:

I just joined a Facebook group called “Soup Lovers” and it’s got 942.5K members and I don’t know how I could possibly be more ready for Fall at this point. — Gina Ippolito (@GinaIppy) September 25, 2024

19. And finally, this glasses-sharing, discovering-sight moment:

just thought about the girl who, in her 20s, tried on my glasses as a joke and realized she needed glasses. she thought architectural details on buildings was a purely artistic "to please God" type thing, that people would just think about, but like her be unable to actually see — owen cyclops (@owenbroadcast) September 24, 2024

