19 People Who Woke Up One Morning, Made Some Choices, And Immediately Regretted Literally Every Single One Of Them
1.The person who found a secret portal to their living room:
2.The person whose phone would go great with tomato and bacon:
3.The person with the best seats in the house:
4.The person who is probably regretting being married right now:
5.The person who should not have made that turn:
6.The person who must have angered some very vengeful birds:
7.The person who loves their cats very much, I'm sure:
8.The person who gets to be reminded of their sweet microwave every time they shower:
9.The person who just wanted to get some decorative basketballs on their cake:
10.The person who gave their laundry room a beautiful coat of paint:
11.The person who met a bug very concerned with its dental hygiene:
12.The person whose toilet Zeus must have mistaken for frickin' Cronus:
13.The person who shall chocolate no longer:
14.The person who lived the Mista Mista nightmare:
15.The person who's about to enjoy some delicious aged pasta:
16.The person who learned that rotten eggs are a very, very real thing:
17.The person whose day went from 100 to 0 pretty dang fast:
18.The person who got a little extra seasoning in their dinner:
19.And the person who had to escalate things to a whole new level at the laundromat: