19 People Who Woke Up One Morning, Made Some Choices, And Immediately Regretted Literally Every Single One Of Them

Dave Stopera
·2 min read

1.The person who found a secret portal to their living room:

Living room with a ceiling hole; insulation on the floor. Person tidying up. TV shows a garden scene. Light streams through curtains
u/softwarechic / Via reddit.com

2.The person whose phone would go great with tomato and bacon:

Hand holding a phone with a folded tissue peeking from a phone case, person wearing floral-patterned clothing
u/kattatak / Via reddit.com

3.The person with the best seats in the house:

View from stadium seats overlooking a football field, with crowds watching the game
u/th3-b0t / Via reddit.com

4.The person who is probably regretting being married right now:

Swollen finger with a ring stuck due to a bee sting; seeking advice for swelling relief
u/stormithy / Via reddit.com

5.The person who should not have made that turn:

Car stuck in wet concrete on road; construction worker observing the scene at night
u/tarintinquarantino / Via reddit.com

6.The person who must have angered some very vengeful birds:

Car covered in bird droppings parked on gravel, with a road and a sign in the background
u/shadownights23x / Via reddit.com

7.The person who loves their cats very much, I'm sure:

Spilled glue
u/nikeprozz / Via reddit.com

8.The person who gets to be reminded of their sweet microwave every time they shower:

Two bottles of L'Oreal Elvive shampoo and conditioner on a tiled bathroom shelf, with a bar of soap nearby
u/commanderlexaa / Via reddit.com

9.The person who just wanted to get some decorative basketballs on their cake:

Chocolate cake with colorful sprinkles, reads: “Happy Birthday Grandpa with a couple of balls.”
u/ssikmeimdyslexic / Via reddit.com

10.The person who gave their laundry room a beautiful coat of paint:

Paint spill on floor between washing machine and dryer; tools and stickers visible on dryer
u/ggskater / Via reddit.com

11.The person who met a bug very concerned with its dental hygiene:

A dental irrigation tool with a curved nozzle, showing signs of residue and buildup
u/shannon81forfun / Via reddit.com

12.The person whose toilet Zeus must have mistaken for frickin' Cronus:

Collage of three images showing a bathroom ceiling damaged by lightning. Burn marks are above a toilet, with debris scattered on the floor. Text: "Lightning came through the ceiling vent and struck the toilet."

SERIOUSLY!

reddit.com

13.The person who shall chocolate no longer:

Image shows chocolate swirled ice cream overflowed into a tray. Text: "A girl in front of me kept pouring out her ice cream... No more chocolate left."
u/bweebbee / Via reddit.com

14.The person who lived the Mista Mista nightmare:

An air conditioner unit has fallen from a window onto the grass below
u/coldkackley / Via reddit.com

15.The person who's about to enjoy some delicious aged pasta:

A bowl of spiral pasta with visible mold and fuzzy white growth on top
u/umberto_pagano / Via reddit.com

16.The person who learned that rotten eggs are a very, very real thing:

black yolk
u/flightlessbirdies / Via reddit.com

17.The person whose day went from 100 to 0 pretty dang fast:

Person who found a fake $100 bill
u/daito-0 / Via reddit.com

18.The person who got a little extra seasoning in their dinner:

What looks to be a crumbled Band-Aid
u/lydianblack / Via reddit.com

19.And the person who had to escalate things to a whole new level at the laundromat:

Angry note threatening vengeance on someone who removed their clothes from a dryer 15 minutes before they were done

My goodness.

u/HR-Vex / Via reddit.com

