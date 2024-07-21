19 Stories On How Painful And Painless Tattoos Were
Last month we asked the BuzzFeed Community to let us know what their experience was like getting tattoos. Here are some of the best responses:
1."I have a number of tattoos, and the only ones I remember really hurting were my ribcage and the back of my neck (but that was mostly the position/chair the artist made me sit in)."
2."I literally got my very first tattoo yesterday and am sitting on my couch with it wrapped in plastic wrap. I am 55 years old and have been deathly afraid of needles all my life..."
"Even fainting once in the hospital at the sight of the needle the doctor was going to shove into my wife. So I never, ever had the desire to have an ink-tipped needle poked into my body over and over again. However my wife had different ideas. However, 24 years ago I accomplished a life goal, and my wife said I should get a tattoo in honor of the accomplishment. I laughed and said, 'I will get that tattoo when you do what I just did.' Knowing there was very little chance of her spending the minimum 12 years it would take to do what I had just done. Well, last year she did the same thing I did, and so after a year of searching for the right artist, she got her tattoo done last month. So I had to keep my promise those many years ago, and I got mine yesterday."
3."The healing process was easy peasy. The tattoo came out great."
4."I love getting tattoos; I'm getting one next week."
5."The face didn't hurt at all, the arm slightly, knuckles stung most but weren't too bad."
"I got my first (professionally done) tattoo when I was 20, right after getting a few months of COVID unemployment backpay, during a manic episode. I walked in and asked for an upside down cross on my face, ACAB on my knuckles, and a character on my forearm.
I went to one tattoo removal appointment, but it'll cost over one thousand dollars (knuckles are hardest to remove) so I have to wait for now."
6."My first tattoo is my large watercolor thigh tattoo that took three full days. I got a little woozy first session."
7."The first one itched like hell for about a month."
8."It’s a rose on the top of my foot."
"I got my tattoo in Tahiti while on vacation 50 years ago. The tattooist used a sharpened finishing nail while I held a spoon with printer ink. Very painful as there is little muscle on the top of the foot. Something to remember."
9."For me, every single one felt like cat nails lightly running across my skin."
10."He chose an elaborate tattoo of a bull for his bicep."
11."I have chronic pain so I find getting a tattoo so relaxing."
"It gives my brain a specific area to focus on and leaves me feeling sleepy, chilled, and calm.
I have my husband’s name in hieroglyphics on my back, my son's footprint from when he was born on one leg, my dogs paw print on my foot, and my mum drew an Egyptian lotus flower and wrote, 'Stay strong. Love mum x' underneath it when she was diagnosed with terminal leukemia, and so I have that on my other leg.
I get some people see tattoos as tacky or you’ll regret them, etc., but mine are all incredibly meaningful and sentimental to me."
12."Tattoos always hurt more on a bone."
"Second Skin is a miracle for healing the tattoo! I've got over 50 tattoos, and I always use it. As for an itchy tattoo, I slap the tattoo. It gives the same effect as scratching it without the damage.
Do your research first, and you'll be okay (hopefully).
Also, Good Luck!"
13."The pain depends on the location — the one on my calf hurt like crazy due to its size and location over bone."
"I have five tats from five different artists. The ones on my inner arms stung. The shoulder one only felt uncomfortable. The one on the side of my leg barely hurt. Honestly, the healing process is worse — it feels like a mosquito bite on sunburn, and YOU CAN'T SCRATCH IT."
14."I currently have four tattoos, mostly on my thigh."
"My first tattoo was of my favorite singer right above my knee. I remember it being kinda long cause it was mostly shading and more painful the closer it got to the knee but not unbearable. I didn't take any breaks, the session was 2 hours or so. It made me start loving my thighs cause I was always insecure about them and hated showing my legs. Another thigh piece is higher up near my hip. It's about the size of my hand and it felt so good, like pleasurable. My last one was on my ribs, a little 4"x4"; I was a chicken for that one and used numbing cream. It lasted until the last 20 minutes of shading (the artist was an hour behind my appointment time) but the worst pain was my hand being number from being over my head."
15."My biggest takeaway is that the tattoo artist's experience and technique really matters."
"I have 11 tattoos and am planning on more.
I never knew there could be SUCH a difference in tattoo pain depending on the artist. I had a fairly new artist whose art I absolutely loved but every tattoo was excruciatingly painful (worth it for the gorgeous art though!). I assumed it was because of the placement, but then I got another tattoo in the same location on the other side of my body by a different artist and I almost fell asleep during the tattoo because it was so painless.
Check reviews and look for someone with a light hand if you're worried about pain, but ultimately go with the art you like best because it'll be on your body forever."
16."I have only one tattoo, a small one on my shoulder – a pretty easy job for the artist."
"We talked as she worked and the conversation turned to the bad time she was having with her parents. The more she talked, the angrier she got and the deeper she dug with the needle. I started laughing and told her we should probably change the subject. She apologized and finished an excellent job, still looking good 30 years later."
17."My worse one was for a small diamond I got on my hand."
"I have sat for literally dozens of sessions, and this tattoo was about 1.5 inches in circumference. While doing my outline, the artist accidentally squirted rubbing alcohol on the site instead of saline! it burned and the artist felt so bad about it. It's a colored piece that faded with time. I think I want to get it covered up at some point down the line."
18."I remember getting faint from the pain."
And last, but not least.
19."Whoever said legs tattoos are easy are LIARS!"
