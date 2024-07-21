19 Stories On How Painful And Painless Tattoos Were

BuzzFeed
·11 min read

Last month we asked the BuzzFeed Community to let us know what their experience was like getting tattoos. Here are some of the best responses:

1."I have a number of tattoos, and the only ones I remember really hurting were my ribcage and the back of my neck (but that was mostly the position/chair the artist made me sit in)."

Jon Foo is seated, receiving a tattoo from Eve Mauro, who is focused on her work. The room has posters and equipment in the background

2."I literally got my very first tattoo yesterday and am sitting on my couch with it wrapped in plastic wrap. I am 55 years old and have been deathly afraid of needles all my life..."

Snoopy, a cartoon dog from
Snoopy, a cartoon dog from
Close-up of a tattoo artist's hands holding a tattoo machine and needle
Close-up of a tattoo artist's hands holding a tattoo machine and needle

Lee Mendelson Film Productions, Nycshooter / Getty Images

"Even fainting once in the hospital at the sight of the needle the doctor was going to shove into my wife. So I never, ever had the desire to have an ink-tipped needle poked into my body over and over again. However my wife had different ideas. However, 24 years ago I accomplished a life goal, and my wife said I should get a tattoo in honor of the accomplishment. I laughed and said, 'I will get that tattoo when you do what I just did.' Knowing there was very little chance of her spending the minimum 12 years it would take to do what I had just done. Well, last year she did the same thing I did, and so after a year of searching for the right artist, she got her tattoo done last month. So I had to keep my promise those many years ago, and I got mine yesterday."

fiercecoyote353

3."The healing process was easy peasy. The tattoo came out great."

A hand reaches to press a red button labeled "easy" on a light wooden table

4."I love getting tattoos; I'm getting one next week."

A stylized illustration of a hand with three claws extended against a red background. No persons are in the image

5."The face didn't hurt at all, the arm slightly, knuckles stung most but weren't too bad."

"I got my first (professionally done) tattoo when I was 20, right after getting a few months of COVID unemployment backpay, during a manic episode. I walked in and asked for an upside down cross on my face, ACAB on my knuckles, and a character on my forearm.

I went to one tattoo removal appointment, but it'll cost over one thousand dollars (knuckles are hardest to remove) so I have to wait for now."

sillyexgf

6."My first tattoo is my large watercolor thigh tattoo that took three full days. I got a little woozy first session."

Man with a distressed expression says, "I'M FEELING WOOZY HERE!" in a caption

7."The first one itched like hell for about a month."

A person lifts their shirt to show a patch of irritated and inflamed skin on their midsection. The setting appears to be a bedroom

8."It’s a rose on the top of my foot."

"I got my tattoo in Tahiti while on vacation 50 years ago. The tattooist used a sharpened finishing nail while I held a spoon with printer ink. Very painful as there is little muscle on the top of the foot. Something to remember."

mushyshark99

9."For me, every single one felt like cat nails lightly running across my skin."

A yawning orange cat with whiskers spread wide and its mouth open, showing fangs

10."He chose an elaborate tattoo of a bull for his bicep."

Ferdinand the bull from the animated movie "Ferdinand" is shown mid-jump with a surprised expression on his face, dirt and rocks flying in the background

11."I have chronic pain so I find getting a tattoo so relaxing."

"It gives my brain a specific area to focus on and leaves me feeling sleepy, chilled, and calm.

I have my husband’s name in hieroglyphics on my back, my son's footprint from when he was born on one leg, my dogs paw print on my foot, and my mum drew an Egyptian lotus flower and wrote, 'Stay strong. Love mum x' underneath it when she was diagnosed with terminal leukemia, and so I have that on my other leg.

I get some people see tattoos as tacky or you’ll regret them, etc., but mine are all incredibly meaningful and sentimental to me."

alclva

12."Tattoos always hurt more on a bone."

Angelina Jolie seen from behind, showcasing intricate tattoos on her back and shoulders, with her hair tied up
Angelina Jolie seen from behind, showcasing intricate tattoos on her back and shoulders, with her hair tied up
A tattoo artist in black gloves wraps clear plastic around a person's tattooed arm, covering their new ink
A tattoo artist in black gloves wraps clear plastic around a person's tattooed arm, covering their new ink

Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection, Yakobchukolena / Getty Images

"Second Skin is a miracle for healing the tattoo! I've got over 50 tattoos, and I always use it. As for an itchy tattoo, I slap the tattoo. It gives the same effect as scratching it without the damage.

Do your research first, and you'll be okay (hopefully).

Also, Good Luck!"

lorijulial

13."The pain depends on the location — the one on my calf hurt like crazy due to its size and location over bone."

A person begins a tattoo application on their thigh with an outline of a butterfly and circular designs drawn as a guide
A person begins a tattoo application on their thigh with an outline of a butterfly and circular designs drawn as a guide
Close-up image of a mosquito sitting on human skin
Close-up image of a mosquito sitting on human skin

Siro Rodenas Cortes / Getty Images, Mrs / Getty Images

"I have five tats from five different artists. The ones on my inner arms stung. The shoulder one only felt uncomfortable. The one on the side of my leg barely hurt. Honestly, the healing process is worse — it feels like a mosquito bite on sunburn, and YOU CAN'T SCRATCH IT."

saraho4a20298d2

14."I currently have four tattoos, mostly on my thigh."

"My first tattoo was of my favorite singer right above my knee. I remember it being kinda long cause it was mostly shading and more painful the closer it got to the knee but not unbearable. I didn't take any breaks, the session was 2 hours or so. It made me start loving my thighs cause I was always insecure about them and hated showing my legs. Another thigh piece is higher up near my hip. It's about the size of my hand and it felt so good, like pleasurable. My last one was on my ribs, a little 4"x4"; I was a chicken for that one and used numbing cream. It lasted until the last 20 minutes of shading (the artist was an hour behind my appointment time) but the worst pain was my hand being number from being over my head."

justchillman

15."My biggest takeaway is that the tattoo artist's experience and technique really matters."

A person stands smiling on a rooftop, wearing a sleeveless, tie-front top with tattoos visible on arms and chest
A person stands smiling on a rooftop, wearing a sleeveless, tie-front top with tattoos visible on arms and chest
Person getting a tattoo on their arm by a tattoo artist wearing gloves. Only the arm receiving the tattoo and the artist's hands are visible
Person getting a tattoo on their arm by a tattoo artist wearing gloves. Only the arm receiving the tattoo and the artist's hands are visible

Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images, Kymberlie Dozois Photography / Getty Images/Image Source

"I have 11 tattoos and am planning on more.

I never knew there could be SUCH a difference in tattoo pain depending on the artist. I had a fairly new artist whose art I absolutely loved but every tattoo was excruciatingly painful (worth it for the gorgeous art though!). I assumed it was because of the placement, but then I got another tattoo in the same location on the other side of my body by a different artist and I almost fell asleep during the tattoo because it was so painless.

Check reviews and look for someone with a light hand if you're worried about pain, but ultimately go with the art you like best because it'll be on your body forever."

ashleyb94

16."I have only one tattoo, a small one on my shoulder – a pretty easy job for the artist."

"We talked as she worked and the conversation turned to the bad time she was having with her parents. The more she talked, the angrier she got and the deeper she dug with the needle. I started laughing and told her we should probably change the subject. She apologized and finished an excellent job, still looking good 30 years later."

handsatlanta

17."My worse one was for a small diamond I got on my hand."

A woman with a distressed expression and a hand near her mouth stands in what appears to be an indoor setting
A woman with a distressed expression and a hand near her mouth stands in what appears to be an indoor setting
A person sprays insect repellent on their arm outdoors. They are wearing a white shirt and a smartwatch on their wrist
A person sprays insect repellent on their arm outdoors. They are wearing a white shirt and a smartwatch on their wrist

Dimension Films / Â©Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection, Bymuratdeniz / Getty Images

"I have sat for literally dozens of sessions, and this tattoo was about 1.5 inches in circumference. While doing my outline, the artist accidentally squirted rubbing alcohol on the site instead of saline! it burned and the artist felt so bad about it. It's a colored piece that faded with time. I think I want to get it covered up at some point down the line."

caitrowe

18."I remember getting faint from the pain."

Dwayne Johnson holding Alexandra Daddario, who appears unconscious, in an intense scene

And last, but not least.

Remy, the rat from "Ratatouille," joyfully gestures while standing on a city street with a blurry car and buildings in the background
Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

19."Whoever said legs tattoos are easy are LIARS!"

Margot Robbie cries in pain, text reads "[cries in pain]" with the First We Feast logo in the top right corner

Some responses were edited for length and/or clarity.

How did a tattoo feel for you? Tell us in the comments below.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories