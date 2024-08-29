2-Year-Old Misses Dad Traveling for Work, So His Identical Twin Steps in: 'Uncle Daddy' (Exclusive)

"He thinks of our kids as his and he's willing to fill in and do his brother's daddy duties," Nelly McAloon tells PEOPLE of her husband's identical twin brother

Nelly McAloon Jason McAloon and Josh McAloon

Not all superheroes wear capes — often, it's a baseball hat and long sleeves.

Nelly McAloon's recent TikTok featuring her 2-year-old daughter Georgia excitedly running into the arms of her uncle Jason was a hit on the platform. Jason stepped in for his identical twin brother — her dad, Josh — who had been traveling for business, leaving Georgia a little sad.

"When your little girl is crying for Daddy, but he's traveling for work, so you call in his identical twin to save the day and play Daddy's role," McAloon captioned the sweet clip, originally posted on July 25.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively, McAloon recalls that her daughter Georgia, now 3, was "just upset" that her dad was out of town. "She wanted her daddy," the Massachusetts mom says, noting that the video was filmed on day two of the three days her husband was away.

McAloon quickly thought of a way she'd be able to "remedy" the upsetting situation for her little one and instantly thought of her husband Josh's identical twin brother Jason as a potential solution. "I called him up and he was nearby and he was like, 'Of course, I'll come over and see my girl!' "

"They treat each other's kids as their own," the mom of four — soon to be five — notes of the brothers. In fact, McAloon says with a laugh, "We call [Jason] Uncle Daddy, because he's like an uncle and a daddy."

Nelly McAloon Josh McAloon with daughter Georgia

The nickname may also derive from the fact that the brothers really do look exactly alike. "They're a hundred percent identical twins," McAloon explains. This is in part why her plan worked to stop her daughter's tears, in addition to the fact that "she's very easily convinced."

"I think she really thought it was Josh because she was fine," McAloon says of little Georgia, who lit up at the sight of Jason in the video clip. "The funny thing is, when [Josh and Jason] are together, she is good with telling them apart."

Nelly McAloon Josh McAloon and Jason McAloon

While they're identical, McAloon says there is a way to tell Josh and Jason apart — therefore, McAloon took that into consideration before the uncle stepped in to save the day.

"Jason has tattoos on his arms, so I had him put on a long-sleeve shirt so she wouldn't know."

McAloon tells PEOPLE that the family is "super close."

"It means so much to me that [Jason] thinks of our kids as his," she says, "and he's willing to fill in and do his brother's daddy duties."

She adds, "It's just awesome. I love the dynamic and I wouldn't have it any other way."

