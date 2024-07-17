These 2 Tennessee water parks are ranked among the best in the country for adults

Amusement parks are not just for kids, and neither are water parks. Thrillist named its top 10 water parks in the country for adults, and two in Tennessee made the cut!

Whether you’re seeking thrilling waterslides from heights in the sky or just want to float on a tube down the lazy river and stay cool during the hot summer, water parks now have appealing activities for everyone.

Dollywood’s Splash Country and SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Tennessee both received shout outs by Thrillist for their adult-fun qualities. The recognition comes after Splash Country and Soaky Mountain were named among the best water parks in the country by USA TODAY’s 10Best awards this year.

Here’s why Splash Country and SoundWaves are fun for adults, according to Thrillist.

Dollywood’s Splash Country

Thrillist claims that Dolly Parton herself is reason enough to spend a day at Splash Country. Though it's probably unlikely you’ll spot the Queen of Country zipping down a water slide, you’ll still enjoy one of its many rides and cozy canopies.

Highlights noted by Thrillist include the water coaster RiverRush and the white-water-rafting–inspired Big Bear Plunge.

The 8,000-square-foot lagoon pool The Cascades, featuring 25 interactive elements, including two grotto slides, a massive waterfall, underwater jets, an active geyser, and shaded seating, was chosen as the site’s favorite Splash Country attraction.

Admission: $54.95+

Address: 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland

SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville was designed for adults just as much as it was for kids. In fact, the upscale indoor/outdoor aquatic experience has an adults-only upper-level lounge with its own bar, infinity pool and private cabanas.

The elevated food options were a highlight for Thrillist. The menu includes lobster rolls, poke bowls, Mexican-style paletas, and more.

Visit soundwavesgo.com for packages and day pass information.

Address: 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville, Tennessee

Top water parks for adults to enjoy

The eight other water parks from around the country chosen by Thrillist for adults to enjoy are:

Other water parks in Tennessee

Along with Splash Country and SoundWaves, Tennessee has several water parks around the state, mostly located in East and Middle Tennessee areas.

Boro Beach

Boro Beach features two giant water slides, a splash pad, a climbing wall and a floating bridge.

Address: 2310 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort

This is “Nashville’s biggest water park,” with more than 1 million gallons of summer fun. Nashville Shores has 10 thrilling water slides, water treehouse and playground, and a lazy river and beach for summer leisure.

Address: 4001 Bell Road, Nashville, Tennessee

Soaky Mountain

The 50-acre water park was ranked No. 8 on the 2024 10Best water parks list. It has water coasters, including The Edge, a dueling coaster that opened in 2023, water slides, an adventure river and a wave pool.

Address: 175 Gists Creek Road, Sevierville

Wave Country

Nashville’s Wave Country is an outdoor water park with three water flumes, two speed slides, and a kiddie pool with water-dropping features and a playground.

Address: 2320 Two Rivers Parkway, Nashville, Tennessee

Wetlands Water Park

Wetlands has several water slides, including 80- to 200-foot flume slides. There also is a lazy river, zero-depth wading area and a children’s area.

Address: 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough, Tennessee

Wild Bear Falls Water Park

Wild Bear Falls is an indoor water park with a retractable roof. You can float along the lazy river, glide down a giant water slide or explore the interactive treehouse. The water park is accessible even without booking a room at the adjoining Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort.

Location: 915 Westgate Resorts Road, Gatlinburg

Wilderness at the Smokies

There are two outdoor water parks at Wilderness at the Smokies. Lake Wilderness has the new Treehouse Springs and tall thrill slides, The Wall, Wild Vortex and Cyclone Racer. And Salamander Springs features 150-foot-long body and tube slides and a multi-level play and spray structure.

Address: 1424 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville, Tennessee

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208.

