20 Back-To-School Jokes That All Parents, Teachers, And — Yes, Even Students — Won't Be Able To Stop Laughing At

Every August, a new group of kids enter into their academic career of excellence. It is a time when most parents (but very few teachers) are filled with joy. Either way, they both have some of the best back-to-school jokes. Here are some to make this school year a little less stressful:

1. This mom who fully realizes 2024 is a different era for names:

2. And this mom who knows being sad about having to wear pants is a real thing:

3. This teacher who already got told to not be boring this year:

4. This dad who has accepted defeat already:

5. This mom who is trying to suggest resolutions to avoid parental stress throughout the year:

6. And this teacher who is also looking ahead, wishing the teens would mask their puberty smells:

7. This mom who is finding solace knowing her swear word habits are safe at home:

8. This mom who can't escape the email blasts:

9. This mom who missed posting a first day of school pic and is now facing all sorts of what-ifs:

10. This dad who can't help but laugh at the fact that kids never ask each other their names:

11. This mom who is already prepared to protect her daughter no matter what:

12. And this teacher who is already prepared to protect herself:

13. This dad who is facing the woes of the pickup line again:

14. This mom who is equipped to deal with the realities of the first day:

15. And this mom who likely was not:

16. This mom who is getting a kick out of what her kids think she is capable of:

17. This mom who knows that just because her kids are back in school, it doesn't mean she won't have homework too:

18. This mom who knows nothing is ever too weird or too strange when it comes to feedback from the school:

19. This mom who knows back-to-school really means "back to doing more work as a parent":

20. And, finally, this teacher whose dog did the one dog thing that they're never supposed to do:

Happy 2024-2025 school year!!!

