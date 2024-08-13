20 Back-To-School Jokes That All Parents, Teachers, And — Yes, Even Students — Won't Be Able To Stop Laughing At

Every August, a new group of kids enter into their academic career of excellence. It is a time when most parents (but very few teachers) are filled with joy. Either way, they both have some of the best back-to-school jokes. Here are some to make this school year a little less stressful:

1. This mom who fully realizes 2024 is a different era for names:

My 6yo told me there's a kid called Mirror in his new class, and I'm not sure if he misheard or that's just where we are with names now — meghan (@deloisivete) August 6, 2024

2. And this mom who knows being sad about having to wear pants is a real thing:

“You have to wear pants to school. I know you don’t want to and it’s ok to feel upset about that.” - Me, gentle parenting at 7am — Mediocre Mom (@MediocreMamaa) May 3, 2023

3. This teacher who already got told to not be boring this year:

Here to provide your antidote to all the teachers posting photos of scores of thank you notes and 'this is my *why*" type stuff. Feedback noted. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZyG87EPMMX — Hannah H. (@hanthethinks) July 15, 2021

4. This dad who has accepted defeat already:

Me: Hurry up or you'll be late for school.7-year-old: Why would that make me go faster? — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) August 22, 2017

5. This mom who is trying to suggest resolutions to avoid parental stress throughout the year:

Do you want to hear my grumpiest parent take? Instead of doing “crazy hair day” and “100th day of school” and whatever million other new “spirit days” schools have come up with, they should just let kids do pyjama day twice a month. Kids love it, way less work for parents. — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) February 21, 2024

6. And this teacher who is also looking ahead, wishing the teens would mask their puberty smells:

The greatest gift I could ever receive for Teacher Appreciation Week would be for all the 6th graders to wear deodorant for an entire week straight. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 9, 2018

7. This mom who is finding solace knowing her swear word habits are safe at home:

My 5-year-old as I dropped her off at school, "don't worry, I won't say the F-words." Somehow that felt kinda comforting. — Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) August 16, 2022

8. This mom who can't escape the email blasts:

It’s the night before the first day of school, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring—SCHOOL EMAIL: ONE MORE THING — Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 18, 2021

9. This mom who missed posting a first day of school pic and is now facing all sorts of what-ifs:

Forgot to post a picture to social media of my kids on their first day of school. Do they have to repeat the year now, or what happens? — Unfiltered Mama 💗✌️ (@UnfilteredMama) August 28, 2018

10. This dad who can't help but laugh at the fact that kids never ask each other their names:

me: how was the first day of school?son: best day ever!me: really? what did you do?son: nothing, really. just kind of sat there.me: did you make any friends?son: yeah, a best friend!me: what's his name?son: I don't know. KINDERGARTEN IS A TRIP, Y'ALL. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) August 17, 2021

11. This mom who is already prepared to protect her daughter no matter what:

While other parents are buying pencils & notebooks for back-to-school season, I'm gathering intel on the class mean girls in case my daughter needs to emotionally destroy them — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 26, 2021

12. And this teacher who is already prepared to protect herself:

I like to keep a corner of my classroom as a safe place for crying or tantrums. Now I just have to make a spot for the kids too — Katie D (@KatieDeal99) August 18, 2022

13. This dad who is facing the woes of the pickup line again:

Got to my daughter’s elementary school an hour early so I could be 12th in line for pickup. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 30, 2021

14. This mom who is equipped to deal with the realities of the first day:

School emails be like:Welcome to X Elementary! Your supply lists include everything you've already bought but in a different color. Our drop-off time is 8:24. Students arriving at 8:26 will be late. The PTA will need a donation equal to your mortgage. Welcome back! — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) August 8, 2022

15. And this mom who likely was not:

Me: how was your first day?12, in tears: WHY DIDN’T YOU TELL ME MIDDLE SCHOOL DOESN’T HAVE A PLAYGROUND — Katie Didn't (@Pork_Chop_Hair) September 2, 2021

16. This mom who is getting a kick out of what her kids think she is capable of:

The kids are asking for fun shaped sandwiches for their back-to-school lunches and I’m so flattered they’ve mistaken me for the kind of mother who would do that — I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) August 8, 2023

17. This mom who knows that just because her kids are back in school, it doesn't mean she won't have homework too:

So excited for my kids to return to school so I can spend my free time reading the 50 emails their school sends each day — Satirical Mommy (@SatiricalMommy) August 15, 2022

18. This mom who knows nothing is ever too weird or too strange when it comes to feedback from the school:

Got a call from my son’s preschool today. I had to go pick him up early because he *checks notes* gave himself a headache dancing too hard in music class. — Mediocre Mom (@MediocreMamaa) March 28, 2023

19. This mom who knows back-to-school really means "back to doing more work as a parent":

Welcome back to school, these first weeks we'll ease back into it! Please bring a family pic, your great grandma's favorite recipe made & individually wrapped (no nuts), a diorama of your kid's favorite summer activity, and a piece of nature for a scavenger hunt! Wear red Friday! — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) September 26, 2022

20. And, finally, this teacher whose dog did the one dog thing that they're never supposed to do:

When you're a teacher and your dog eats everyone's homework... pic.twitter.com/JugCeSToHX — A happier day (@AHappierDay) November 17, 2019

Happy 2024-2025 school year!!!