20 Dog Breeds With Short Legs You'll Want to Cuddle All Day

For folks who live in apartments or tiny houses and are looking to add a furry friend to the family, adopting one of the following breeds of dogs with short legs just makes sense. Many are flat-out pint-sized breeds, such as the Pomeranian, Pekingese and shih tzu, and all are completely adorable family dogs. Of course, some canines are short-statured but a tad heftier (we're looking at you, English bulldog and basset hound) and some make excellent farm dogs, like both breeds of corgis and the Lancashire heeler. In fact, many short-legged breeds were specifically developed for rural work as ratters and herders, as Dr. Kathryn Dench, MA VetMB and Chief Scientific Advisor, Paw Origins, says.

"Regarding the genetic predisposition for short legs, this trait is typically a result of selective breeding to enhance specific physical characteristics desirable for various functions, from hunting to companionship," she explains. "This genetic manipulation can lead to health concerns such as intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), which affects a significant number of dogs with this body type. In my clinical experience, I have observed that around 20 percent of dogs with shorter legs might experience some form of spinal issues."

While we encourage every prospective pet parent to adopt, not shop, Dr. Dench stresses that if you are seeking the services of a breeder, make sure they're reputable and "prioritize health screenings and genetic testing." Likewise, it's a good idea to make sure your dog stays at a healthy weight and gets enough exercise. To alleviate stress on his back, you also might want to keep him from going up and down stairs and jumping off of furniture. Taking these few steps will help ensure your new best friend lives a happy and healthy life.

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

One of the most well-known of all the short-legged breeds, Pembroke Welsh corgis are "clever, active little dogs with strong herding instincts," according to Dr. Terry Fossum, Board-Certified Veterinary Surgeon and CEO of Dr. Fossum's Pet Care. "They were bred to herd cattle, so don't be surprised if they try to herd you!"

These doggos may be short on height, but they are tall on charm—Queen Elizabeth II was one fan who famously fell for the breed's spritely, extroverted and affectionate nature. The Pembroke's ancestors were first brought to Wales by Flemish weavers during the reign of Henry I; their gene pool includes the Samoyed, chow-chow, and Pomeranian. They make fine watchdogs but should be brushed daily to control shedding.

Group: Herding

Height: 10-12 inches

Weight: Up to 30 pounds

Coat: Thick, double coat may be fawn; red; sable; and black and tan, with or without white markings

Life Expectancy: 12-13 years

Dachshund

Also nicknamed the "wiener" or "sausage dog," dachshunds come in standard or miniature sizes and three coat types. Independent, intelligent but plenty lovely dovey with their family, they are "brave," Dr. Fossum notes, and make good watchdogs. They're also "sometimes a bit stubborn—traits left over from their history as badger hunters," she adds, so training them can be a demanding process.

Hailing from Germany (dachshund means "badger dog" in that language), this long-and-low breed dates back some six centuries. Dachshunds were also once used in packs to hunt wild boar and though sweet and sensitive, have retained their legendarily bold streak.

Group: Hound

Height: 8-9 inches (standard); 5-6 inches (miniature)

Weight: 16-32 pounds (standard); 11 pounds and less (miniature)

Coat: Smooth, wirehaired, or longhaired in a wide variety of colors and markings

Life Expectancy: 12-16 years

Beagle

A very, very old breed of hound, the beagle (or at least its forefathers) was hunting rabbits with their masters in England before the Romans invaded in 55 B.C. Nowadays, there are two types of beagles: those under 13 inches tall and those slightly over that height. There is much to recommend the breed for families. They don't shed too much, have little odor, and are particularly good with children and other dogs.

In addition, according to Dr. Dench, beagles are "known for their friendly and curious nature. Their short legs contribute to a sturdy build, ideal for their original role as scent hounds." Bred to hunt in packs, they shouldn't be left alone for long periods and require at least an hour of good exercise every day.

Group: Hound

Height: 13-15 inches; 13 inches and under

Weight: 20-30 pounds; under 20 pounds

Coat: Smooth double coat comes in a wide variety of color combinations and ticked markings

Life Expectancy: 10-15 years

Tibetan Spaniel

Known to be what Dr. Fossum calls "loyal, yet independent dogs," Tibetan spaniels are an ancient breed developed to stand sentinel on the walls of monasteries in Tibet. Also dubbed "Little Lions" in that country, Tibbies are graced by a handsome mane around their neck and an elegant, plumed tail that curves over their hindquarters. Intensely devoted to their humans, they are quick-witted and eager to please, great with kids and make excellent lap dogs.

Group: Non-Sporting

Height: 10 inches

Weight: 9-15 pounds

Coa t: Available in a wide variety of colors, does not need to be clipped

Life Expectancy: 12-15 years

Cairn Terrier

"We all remember Toto from the Wizard of Oz, right?" asks Dr. Fossum of the cairn terrier. "Cairns are spirited, tough little dogs with a working background as rodent hunters." Their name actually comes from the Scottish word for a stone stack used as a marker—this breed would dig into and under cairns until they ferreted out the pests living there.

Nowadays, these short but solidly built dogs are equally happy snuggling with their family or roughhousing in the yard. They have a strong prey drive and digging instinct, so training is a must, as are weekly brushing sessions and moderate amounts of daily exercise.

Group: Terrier

Height: 10 inches

Weight: 14 pounds

Coa t: Double coat with a wiry topcoat available in a wide variety of colors with black points, mask and/or markings

Life Expectancy: 13-15 years

Scottish Terrier

More casually dubbed "Scotties," these lively fellows with the big beards made their mark centuries ago hunting pests in the Scottish Highlands, much like their cousins, the cairn and white West Highland terriers. Quick-witted, protective, and big barkers, they are effective watchdogs. Though the breed dotes on their humans, they weren't made to laze on laps and can be a challenge to train, according to Dr. Dench. "Scotties are known for their independent and sometimes aloof nature," she says, "along with a distinctive profile that makes them instantly recognizable."

Group: Terrier

Height: 10 inches

Weight: 19 to 22 pounds

Coa t: Available in a variety of colors including wheaten, black and brindle and red, black, or silver brindle

Life Expectancy: 12-14 years

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Named for the Celtic word for dog ("kergie") and the medieval kingdom of Cardiganshire, this breed is one of the oldest of all British dogs. It's believed the Cardigan Welsh corgi's forefathers arrived in Wales with the Celts some 3,000 years ago. Those short legs were selectively bred over time to enable them to better drive cattle herds by nipping at their heels.

A Dr. Fossum notes, Cardigans are "slightly larger" in both weight and height than the Pembroke and also have tails, unlike their cousin. "They're intelligent and loyal dogs," she adds. They tend to get along with children and other pets and are both social and athletic. They love nothing more than a good game of fetch or a brisk walk through the neighborhood.

Group: Herding

Height: 10.5-12.5 inches

Weight: 30-38 pounds

Coa t: Coat colors may be white with black, blue merle, brindle, red and sable, with a range of markings in black, brindle, tan and ticked

Life Expectancy: 12-15 years

Pomeranian

The very definition of floofy, the Pomeranian is named for Pomerania (now parts of Poland and Germany). It was there that, centuries ago, the Pom was bred down from their Arctic sled dog ancestors (yes, really). Pom fan Queen Victoria further miniaturized the breed and helped to popularize them worldwide. According to Dr. Dench, these little lapdogs "have a bold personality," and are "often unaware of their small stature, which makes them engaging and sometimes comical companions." They're also easy to train and don't require too much exercise, although that luxurious double coat should be brushed weekly.

Group: Toy

Height: 6-7 inches

Weight: 3-7 pounds

Coa t: Available in a wide variety of colors and markings, but red and orange is by far the most common

Life Expectancy: 12-16 years

Pekingese

Literally bred to be lap dogs, "Pekingese are charming little dogs known for their place as pets in the Chinese palace," according to Dr. Fossum. Along with pugs and shih tzus, this dog was developed in ancient China to be the companions of emperors and other nobles. As befits his royal past, the Peke (which was named after Peking, now called Beijing), is regal and self-assured.

Fiercely devoted to their humans, this breed is rather laidback and doesn't need much exercise. However, the dense, double coat of the Pekingese does require a good brushing at least once a week.

Group: Toy

Height: 6-9 inches

Weight: Up to 14 pounds

Coa t: Thick double coat comes in a wide variety of colors with a black mask and parti-color and white markings available

Life Expectancy: 12-14 years

Lancashire Heeler

With only around 5,000 Lancashire heelers worldwide, this is a rare pooch indeed. But if you can find one, it will make a superb addition to your family. Little is known for certain about the breed's origins, other than it hails from West Lancashire, in England, and, as Dr. Dench says, it was "originally bred as a cattle herder. This breed is clever and resourceful, with a work ethic that far exceeds what their small legs might suggest."

Sociable and loving, this very good boy makes a fine friend for kids, other dogs and pretty much everyone he meets. He needs little grooming, enjoys playtime inside or out and is famed for the "Heeler Smile" — a grin said to emerge when he's feeling happy (which is most of the time).

Group: Herding

Height: 10-12 inches

Weight: 9-17 pounds

Coa t: Short, hard coat available in black and tan or liver and tan

Life Expectancy: 12-15 years

English Bulldog

As low-key in temperament as they are low-slung in stature, this breed got its start in the brutal and ugly "sport" of bullbaiting in 13th-century England. He's since evolved into what Dr. Fossum terms a "sweet-natured and loyal" dog, which, she adds, "is categorized as a brachycephalic breed because of the shortened nose, which may result in breathing issues....be cautious not to allow them to exert themselves overly much or to overheat."

Adored across the pond, English bulldogs can be seen as the mascots of numerous sports teams here in the States. This naturally chonky boy, who can tip the scales at 50 pounds, requires a brisk daily walk (except in hot weather), to keep trim.

Group: Non-Sporting

Height: 14-15 inches

Weight: 50 pounds

Coa t: Coat comes in a variety of markings and combinations of fawn, white, brindle, red and fallow

Life Expectancy: 8-10 years

Miniature Bull Terrier

Full-sized bull terriers are forever known to Gen Xers as the "Spuds MacKenzie" dog for the breed's role in an 80s Bud Light ad campaign as the party-loving pooch. Miniature bull terriers are equally unique-looking with their oval-shaped heads and small (but merry) eyes. Brits like their big cousins, the mini was bred to be an above-ground ratter.

According to Dr. Dench, "These dogs are muscular and strong, with a fun-loving personality that complements their robust build, making them both playful and protective." Natural clowns, they're delightful doggos, intelligent and a bit impish.

Group: Terrier

Height: 10-14 inches

Weight: 18-28 pounds

Coa t: Coat comes in a variety of colors and doesn't require much attention

Life Expectancy: 11-13 years

Miniature Schnauzer

The smallest of the three breeds of schnauzers, this stocky, short-legged and perpetually cheery cutie makes for a great family dog thanks to his robust health, long life span and easy-to-care-for coat, which barely sheds a bit. His temperament is ideal too. "Schnauzers are energetic, alert and affectionate, with a history as farm dogs," Dr. Fossum notes.

With a bloodline consisting of standard schnauzer, affenpinscher, and poodle, and past profession as a ratter in the German countryside, the miniature schnauzer is one of the few terriers not from the British Isles. He's also a lot less obstinate than other terriers tend to be, and more obedient (though still plenty smart), so this breed is a joy to train.

Group: Terrier

Height: 12-14 inches

Weight: 11-20 pounds

Coa t: Hard, wiry coat comes in black, black and silver and salt and pepper

Life Expectancy: 12-15 years

Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen

The small-in-stature but big-in-moniker petit basset griffon Vendéen was developed in France, where his name means small, low, shaggy and from the Vendée region. Bred down in size from the larger griffon Vendéen, the PBGV to this day is a capable hunter of rabbits and hares in his homeland.

"Energetic and friendly, these dogs are true to their hound nature, excelling in tracking and alertness," Dr. Dench says. Their extroverted disposition makes them a good fit for families with children and other dogs, but be aware they need considerable exercise and grooming.

Group: Hound

Height: 13-15 inches

Weight: 25-40 pounds

Coa t: Harsh thick coat comes in white with sable, black, gray, grizzle, lemon, orange and black and tan

Life Expectancy: 14-16 years

Shih Tzu

Like the Pekingese, another short-faced dog, shih tzus "carry a regal presence, a nod to their history as companions to Chinese royalty," says Dr. Dench. Yet this exalted background doesn't prevent the breed from engaging in fun with their families. "These dogs are known for their affectionate and playful demeanor," Dr. Dench adds, and they make ideal pets not only for children but also older folks, since they don't need much exercise. However, should you wish to keep those luxurious locks long, be prepared to brush your shih tzu (which means "little lion") daily.

Group: Toy

Height: 9-10.5 inches

Weight: 9-16 pounds

Coa t: Available in a wide variety of colors and markings, can be clipped short for ease of care

Life Expectancy: 10-15 years

Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Named after a character in a Sir Walter Scott novel, the Dandie Dinmont terrier first emerged around 1700, in the borderlands between Scotland and England. There, they dispatched everything from badgers to vermin with notable skill, though blue bloods like Queen Victoria and France's King Louis Philippe eventually became enamored with the tough little farm dog.

Intelligent, independent and a little headstrong, the Dandie Dinmont has a distinctively long, low body that sits atop little legs. "These terriers are calm and friendly," says Dr. Dench, "making them excellent companions, especially in homes with older adults." They don't shed and do best with moderate exercise daily.

Group: Terrier

Height: 8-11 inches

Weight: 18-24 pounds

C oa t: Available in mustard or pepper

Life Expectancy: 12-15 years

Basset Hound

With a name referring to the Gallic word for "dwarf" or "low" (bas) bassets are another one of the best-known, most beloved of short-legged canines. Originating in France and Belgium, this breed was a favorite of George Washington. According to Dr. Fossum, "Bassets are relaxed, calm dogs with a very good sense of smell." In fact, they are said to be second only to bloodhounds in their scenting ability.

Perennially chill and eternally patient, basset hounds aren't the most affectionate critters, but are wonderful with children and, as dogs bred to hunt in packs, other pooches. They tend toward mulishness so training them can be a challenge.

Group: Hound

Height: up to 15 inches

Weight: 40-65 pounds

C oa t: Short, smooth coat comes in a wide variety of colors and markings

Life Expectancy: 12-13 years

Australian Terrier

The first Australian dog breed to be officially recognized both Down Under and abroad, this breed is an intriguing mix of Brit terriers such as the Yorkshire, Dandie Dinmont, Cairn, Dandie Norwich and Scottie. Dr. Dench calls them "spirited and alert, with a rugged appearance that belies their small size. They were bred for vermin hunting, which explains their tenacious personality."

But despite his rough-and-tumble job (and homeland), the Aussie makes a deeply devoted pet for everyone from kiddos to the elderly to the handicapped. They do have the energy typical of their breed and crave daily play sessions. However, due to their intense prey drive, Australian terriers should never be allowed off leash except in fenced enclosures.

Group: Terrier

Height: 10-11 inches

Weight: 15-20 pounds

C oa t: Harsh double coat comes in blue and tan, red and sandy

Life Expectancy: 12-13 years

French Bulldog

Currently perched atop the list of the most popular dogs in America, the French bulldog counts among his ancestors the English bulldog, along with possibly pugs and terriers. A favorite of Parisians for more than a century, the endearing and all-around delightful Frenchie has been painted by Gallic artists including Edgar Degas and Toulouse-Lautrec. They make surprisingly good watchdogs, though they aren't overly barky pups.

"French Bulldogs are playful and can make great companions, even in areas where there is limited space for them to exercise," notes Dr. Fossum. "As with other brachycephalic breeds, they are prone to breathing problems."

Group: Non-Sporting

Height: 11-13 inches

Weight: under 28 pounds

C oa t: Coat comes in a variety of markings (including black, piebald and ticked) and combinations of brindle, white, cream and fawn

Life Expectancy: 11-12 years

West Highland White Terrier

Affectionate but never needy, short but sturdy, Westies "are full of spunk and courage, traits that made them excellent rodent hunters despite their small size," says Dr. Dench. As with other similar terriers, training this breed takes patience due to their smart, self-sufficient and strong-willed personality. Count on brushing your Westie's hard coat daily, and taking him for pro grooming sessions about every month if you want to keep him looking good. But for this care, you'll be rewarded with a bright-eyed, faithful and fun companion for life.

Group: Terrier

Height: 11 inches

Weight: 15-20 pounds

C oa t: White

Life Expectancy: 13-15 years

