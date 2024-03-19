20 fabulous European rentals for Easter holidays with the family

If you’re feeling flush, book Mandarin Oriental’s The Palms (Mandarin Oriental )

Spring is in the air – and so is the first family getaway of the year. These holiday homes are stylish, kiddo-friendly and at the time of writing have availability to stay during the Easter window. Though with looks this good, they probably won’t stay empty for long…

Le Jardin Du Chateau, Dordogne, France

Château-style romance with a pool in Dordogne (Olivers Travels)

Gazing up at majestic Château de Duras in sun-soaked Aquitaine, this romantic French pile boasts a spacious garden area for tiny outdoor explorers as well as a child-friendly pool. But it’s what’s nearby that makes it parfait when travelling en famille. Amenity-stocked Duras village, with its small playground, is just up the pathway, and there is cycling, hiking, horse-riding, a tree-top climbing centre and waterpark all in the vicinity. The nearest airport (Bergerac) is less than an hour away, too.

One week from £3,089 for 12, oliverstravels.com

Cercoschene, Umbria, Italy

The private pool at Cercoschene lives up to the price tag (Reschio Estate)

Italian villas don’t get much more luxe than those at Reschio, a 3,700-acre pastoral estate tucked in the rolling Umbrian hills. Husband-and-wife team Count Benedikt and Donna Nencia have transformed a clutch of old farmhouses into rentals, including four-bedroom Cercoschene, overlooking olive groves, vineyard and ancient oak forest. Daily maid, concierge and private pool service are all included and with activities like horse-riding, cookery lessons, fishing and lake swimming on tap you never need leave the estate.

One night from £4,259 for 8, reschio.com

Can Torrens, Mallorca, Spain

Inside Can Torrens in Mallorca (Simpson Travel)

Nothing says ‘Mediterranean holiday home’ like an outdoor kitchen, right? Within walking distance of a sandy beach, four-bedroom Can Torrens has a fabulous outdoor cooking and dining area – not to mention a pool, table tennis and minimalist-chic boho décor. Simpson Travel can arrange lots of family-friendly extras to make life easier, like nappy delivery, car seats and toys. Even a private nanny service, so parents can enjoy a date night in Puerto Pollensa, a five-minute walk away.

One week for 8 from £715pp including flights and car hire, simpsontravel.com

Villa Opera, Zadar, Croatia

Sleek Villa Opera looks good on the ‘gram (My Luxoria)

Croatia is first-rate when it comes to value, as this striking four-bed villa shows. With its boxy Bond villan-esque exterior, heated pool and hot tub, it’s great for your ‘gram, but the benefits run deeper than good looks. It also has a handy location 80m from the beach and is within a short drive of Paklenica National Park, known for its hiking trails, wildlife and Manita PeÄ cave of stalagmites and stalactites. All perfect if you’ve got teens in tow.

One week from £3,912 for 8, myluxoria.com

Thelma, Paros, Greece

Teens get their own space at two-bedroom Thelma (The Thinking Traveller)

Travelling with older kids who want their own space? Thelma, which overlooks Monastiri Bay on the northern tip of Paros, has the ideal set up with its two bedrooms split across a main communal home and an adjoining guesthouse. Still, there’s plenty of opportunity to relax as family. You’re walking distance to beaches and tavernas so it’s easy to explore once you’ve finished your morning OJs on the poolside terrace.

One week from £4,466 for 4, thethinkingtraveller.com

Château Les Carrasses, Languedoc, France

A villa at Château Les Carrasses (Château Les Carrasses)

With the amenities of a plush family-friendly hotel – but the privacy of a self-catering hideaway – the two-bed villas at this rambling estate in the south of France come with access to perks like a kids’ club, babysitting and specialist children’s concierge. Activities range from bike hire to tennis courts, though toddlers will especially love meeting the Easter bunnies, chicks and lambs at the onsite mini-farm.

Four nights from £1,172 for 4, lescarrasses.com

Walden Lakehouse, County Westmeath, Ireland

Enjoy lake and leisure at Walden Lakehouse (Unique Homestays / www.uniquehomestays.com)

Set on glassy Lough Ree and blanketed in woodland, this cabin-like stay is the perfect fit for outdoorsy families wanting to wild swim, boat or hike. Curl up by the wood burner and get stuck into one of the provided board games, watching through big windows as swans scoot across the waters. Extras include a travel cot and highchair for minis, and a cocktail trolley and Sonos system for you.

Short break from £1,250 for 4, uniquehomestays.com

Evania, Lake Como, Italy

Live the Clooney Como dream at Evania (Onefinestay)

Channel your inner George and Amal and escape to this regal four-bedroom villa on the banks of Lake Como, complete with ornate mouldings, parquet flooring and a fountain-studded garden. Easter is the beginning of the season in Como and without the crush of a thousand summer tourists your brood can still enjoy a serene private boat ride across the lake, bag a table in Michelin-starred Materia and wander the shops of elegant Bellagio.

One week from £14,956 for 7, onefinestay.com

Tarifa, Andalusia, Spain

Contemporary interiors fit for a cool fam in Tarifa (Stay One)

Across the water from Morocco’s Tangier, Tarifa starts its beach season early – and you’ll be right by the sands when you book into this countryside retreat. Trad farmhouse from the outside, and stripped back and modern within, this four-bedroom stay is your perfect home base for exploring the southern Spanish coast. That is, if you can tear yourself away from the magnificent pool area, complete with olive trees, cactus garden and plentiful cushy seating.

One night from £932 for 8, stayone.com

Athena House, Corfu

Regal Athena House in Corfu sleeps six (Villa Collective)

A seafront villa fit for a Greek goddess. Three-bedroom Athena has all the kit to keep the next gen entertained – 10m swimming pool, table tennis, boules pitch, darts board and, of course, WIFI – while parents can focus attentions on raiding the beautiful kitchen’s dedicated wine fridge. You’re a 10-minute walk from taverna-stuffed Kassiopi, but if you fancy a more dramatic outing, the villa concierge can arrange a luxe boat hire.

One week from £4,375 for 6, villacollective.com

Visual Exultation, Paris, France

Pops of colour at Visual Exultation in Paris (Veeve)

Travelling with children doesn’t mean you need to compromise on style. Go on a flight-free adventure by rail to Paris with your juniors, and you can check into this colourful two-bedroom pad fusing bold statement art pieces and electric-hued accents. The real selling point for families is the location: within easy striking distance of vast Bois de Boulogne park, with its rambling woods and Jardin d’Acclimatation amusement ground.

From £330 per night for 6, veeve.com

Villa Montablano, Sicily, Italy

Villa Montablano is perched above a valley (The Luxury Travel Book)

Only six kilometres from the beach – which should be lightly sun-kissed by Easter – this south coast stone villa squirrelled above a small valley combines coastal convenience with privacy. It comes with a side of pampering, not only via included maid service but also the option for chef-catered dinners six nights a week. That leaves you and your family to focus on the exploring: will it be a trip to the hilltop city of Ragusa, or an expedition to the Valley of Temples archaeological site?

One week from £1,846 for 6, theluxurytravelbook.com

Casa Agostos, Algarve, Portugal

Stylish Casa Agostos in the Algarve (Casa Agostos)

Sleeping four to six people, white-washed Casa Agostos looks like it’s been lifted from a glossy interiors mag. It’s the Algarve dream with its cool concrete floors, selectively chosen wood furniture and airy linens – particularly if you’re travelling with older children where you’re not so stressed about potential spills. The olive tree-encircled lawn is big enough for kicking a football around; just mind it doesn’t land in the 15m pool.

One week from £2,790 for 4-6, indigo-rock.com

Villa Punta Paloma, Tarifa, Spain

Get a private slice of the iconic Marbella Club at Villa Punta Paloma (Marbella Club)

Bring the iconic Marbella Club to you this Easter – this rustic-cool villa, half an hour’s drive from the legendary hotel, comes from the same team. Laid-back but sophisticated décor is supplemented with panoramic ocean views, palm-flanked infinity pool, private spa, housekeeping and daily included breakfast. All that’s missing is the original MC’s superb people-watching.

One night from £5,980 for 10, marbellaclub.com

Landriou, Landes, France

Landaise brick sets the tone at romantic Landriou (SJ Villas)

Instagram families – and foodies – will love this romantic Landaise brick house ringed in forest. Wood beams, a farmhouse kitchen with communal table and boho accents join facilities like a heated pool, table tennis, bikes, veg garden and a boules pitch. Five minutes away local village Magescq is home to two-Michelin-starred restaurant Le Relais de la Poste, but the self-catering-inclined can make use of the excellent baker, butcher and fish shop nearby.

One week from £6,842 for 6, sjvillas.co.uk

Casa Medici, Tuscany, Italy

Villas among rolling Tuscan countryside at Castelfalfi (Castelfalfi)

Free kids’ club, adventure park, mini farm with rabbits and chickens – high-end sustainable Tuscan estate Castelfalfi ticks all the boxes for a family getaway. The spacious and contemporary three-bedroom Casa Medici gives more privacy than the standard hotel rooms and comes with fireplace-flanked living room, outdoor seating area and private pool area. Just what’s needed after a busy day zip-lining or exploring nearby idyllic walled town San Gimignano.

One night from £3,418 for 6, castelfalfi.com

Villa Moonlight, Istria, Croatia

Rural Istrian bliss at Villa Moonlight in Croatia (Solmar Villas)

Villa Moonlight combines nostalgic Istrian farmhouse appeal – stone walls, terracotta roof, olive tree in the garden – with the cushy extras welcome in a family-friendly stay (for example, a dedicated games room for children). The saltwater pool is a few steps from a summer kitchen and sauna, so no doubt you’ll be spending most of your time relaxing outdoors. Preferably with a glass of Istrian vino in hand...

One week from £2,608 for 8, solmarvillas.com

Farmhouse on a Hill, Zakynthos

Farmhouse on a Hill on Zakynthos sleeps four (Welcome Beyond)

From the outside this rural stay looks like any other farmhouse: but step within to discover a modern, minimalist aesthetic (stone basin in bathrooms, ethereal fabrics in bedrooms). Hosts leave a welcome pack of local goodies and can also arrange a daily breakfast hamper, perfect for munching under the pergola before a family morning swim in the pool.

One week from £1,497 for 4, welcomebeyond.com

Villa Bruzzi, Corsica, France

Contemporary Villa Bruzzi gives views over Corsica (Chiara Travels)

Villa Bruzzi delivers contemporary style and epic views – and in the wild south of Corsica, walking distance from the beach. This sleek timber-lined six-bedroom pad comes with saltwater pool, indoor-outdoor living spaces and sweeping vistas to neighbouring Sardinia. Just the tonic for a larger multi-gen family who want to spend days electric mountain biking, kite-surfing or simply kicking back with a glass of rosé on that spectacular terrace.

One week from £5,488 for 12, chiaratravels.com

The Palms, Ibiza, Spain

(The Palms Mandarin Oriental)

Money no object? Mandarin Oriental’s white-washed five-bedroom villa on the south-west of Ibiza might just be the most spectacular stay your family has ever experienced. The rambling pile affords 180-degree views of the island and sparkling Med, and includes giant chess board, yoga deck, infinity pool and projector screen. Onsite staff will sort details like transportation, meals and kiddie activities – so all you need to do is relax.

One week from £51,279 for 10, mandarinoriental.com