20 Worldwide Destinations That Actually Exceed The Hype, According To Travelers

Whenever I travel, without even trying, I always come up with an idea in my mind about what a destination will be like. Thanks to social media, Google, or even word of mouth, it's difficult not to have travel expectations. So Redditor u/tophog asked, "What place have you visited that lived up to or exceeded the hype?" Here's what travelers from Reddit and the BuzzFeed Community said.

1."Norway. It's one of the most naturally beautiful countries I’ve visited. It helped that I didn’t do that much research going in, but everywhere I went felt so incredibly scenic."

—u/stephenchung James O'neil / Getty Images

2."North Cascades National Park in Washington State. It's overshadowed by Mt. Rainier and Olympic National Parks, but it's just as close to Seattle. IMO, it's arguably the most beautiful of the three, with stunning jagged mountains, glaciers, crystal clear alpine lakes, and plenty of hiking trails."

—Abel, Portand Alan Majchrowicz / Getty Images

3."Isla Holbox, Mexico. This place was magical between the crystal clear water, flamingos, swimming with whale sharks, and the breathtaking sunsets."

—Liz, 52 Malorny / Getty Images

4."Trieste is probably one of Italy's least talked about cities. It has green hills cascading into the turquoise bay and some of the most beautiful sunsets. If you are interested in history, there are a lot of interesting museums to visit, and the influences for the neighboring Slovenia and imperial Austria make for a cityscape and food culture that isn't found in most other places."

—someusername457 Eunikasopotnicka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5."Taiwan. I had a few expectations before visiting. I just knew people raved about the food and the people. I went there earlier this year and haven't stopped thinking about it since. The relative affordability of this country is just the cherry on top."

—u/tophog Thank You For Your Appreciation / Getty Images

6."South Island, New Zealand. I felt a bit skeptical, wondering if it could possibly be any better than Alaska or Norway. TBH, I think it is, and either way, it lives up to all the hype!"

—u/The-Smelliest-Cat Getty Images

7."Corsica, France. Think of all California's most gorgeous nature spots and then crank them up to a level 10. That is basically what you get on this island. It's absolutely gorgeous."

—u/joebrosb Guillaume Chanson / Getty Images

8."Patagonia: the nature, the remoteness, the atmosphere, the wind. It is one of my favorite places on earth, and I wish to visit again someday."

—u/Optimal_Lab_6145 ÃÂ© Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

9."Bath, England. I chose to go there at the last minute as a holdover between London and Stonehenge. I was more impressed with the beauty and history there than I imagined."

—ashle_cake Jamiebayliss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10."Iceland! It is amazing. The people, the sights, the landscape, the vibe, the food were all wonderful. I'd go again in a heartbeat."

—catsarefriendshaped❤️ Jordan Siemens / Getty Images

11."Machu Picchu. I'm usually wary of touristy spots, but seeing this place with my eyes blew me away. It's cliché, but pictures don't do it justice. Peru as a whole was great as well, especially the food."

—u/tophog Travelstoxphoto / Getty Images

12."Slovakia! More castles per capita than any other country in Europe. Bratislava is an amazing, lively town with a beautiful old center. Most people go to the Czech Republic but overlook this hidden gem."

—Anonymous Rudy Sulgan / Getty Images

13."This might not be the most exciting answer, but Rome. The history, the food, the architecture, everything blew me away. I went last year with my wife for our ten-year anniversary, and we are going back in a few weeks with the kids to do it all again!"

—u/mosleyowl Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

14."Bagan, Myanmar. Angkor is truly amazing and more than lives up to expectations, but Bagan is something else. I loved it so much that I cycled from Thailand to see it again."

—u/BucketsMcGaughey Martinm303 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15."I saved up for four years to go to Alaska. When I was finally ready to go, I worried I would be disappointed, but Alaska lived up to it and more. It's the most incredible place I've ever seen."

—u/Ashamed-Background52 David Madison

16."Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland. The pictures are beautiful, but walking through the valley and looking up at the cliffs is mind-blowing."

—u/nearlyatreat Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

17."The Grand Canyon. Hoooooly. I swear to you there has never been a photo taken of it that prepares you for the reality or does justice to how unbelievably awesome it is."

—u/ElDinero87 Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

18."Edinburgh, Scotland. When you walk around the old town, it truly feels like traveling back in time."

—u/napoleon_bonapart_ Jason Cameron / Getty Images

19."The Canadian Rockies. Hiking in Banff and Jasper National Parks are even better than I ever imagined."

—u/Unlikely_Subject_442 Matteo Colombo / Getty Images

20."Nepal. Not so much Kathmandu, but trekking out in the Himalayas is an experience I'll carry with me for the rest of my life. I cannot be oversold."

—u/WallyMetropolis Boy_anupong / Getty Images

What destination blew away your expectations upon visiting? Tell us in the comments or on this anonymous form.

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.