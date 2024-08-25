20 Worldwide Destinations That Actually Exceed The Hype, According To Travelers

Whenever I travel, without even trying, I always come up with an idea in my mind about what a destination will be like. Thanks to social media, Google, or even word of mouth, it's difficult not to have travel expectations. So Redditor u/tophog asked, "What place have you visited that lived up to or exceeded the hype?" Here's what travelers from Reddit and the BuzzFeed Community said.

1."Norway. It's one of the most naturally beautiful countries I’ve visited. It helped that I didn’t do that much research going in, but everywhere I went felt so incredibly scenic."

People strolling and sitting along a waterfront with a row of distinctive, steep-roofed buildings in the background under a clear sky
James O'neil / Getty Images

2."North Cascades National Park in Washington State. It's overshadowed by Mt. Rainier and Olympic National Parks, but it's just as close to Seattle. IMO, it's arguably the most beautiful of the three, with stunning jagged mountains, glaciers, crystal clear alpine lakes, and plenty of hiking trails."

Mountain landscape with a diverse meadow of purple and yellow wildflowers in the foreground, and a range of mountains under a cloudy sky in the background

—Abel, Portand

Alan Majchrowicz / Getty Images

3."Isla Holbox, Mexico. This place was magical between the crystal clear water, flamingos, swimming with whale sharks, and the breathtaking sunsets."

Aerial view of a serene beach with few boats anchored near the shore

—Liz, 52

Malorny / Getty Images

4."Trieste is probably one of Italy's least talked about cities. It has green hills cascading into the turquoise bay and some of the most beautiful sunsets. If you are interested in history, there are a lot of interesting museums to visit, and the influences for the neighboring Slovenia and imperial Austria make for a cityscape and food culture that isn't found in most other places."

A view of the Grand Canal in Trieste, Italy, with boats docked in the canal and a neoclassical church, Sant'Antonio Taumaturgo, visible in the background
Eunikasopotnicka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5."Taiwan. I had a few expectations before visiting. I just knew people raved about the food and the people. I went there earlier this year and haven't stopped thinking about it since. The relative affordability of this country is just the cherry on top."

Coastal landscape with winding road, lush green hills, rocky shoreline, and ocean waves. There's no text or people in the image
Thank You For Your Appreciation / Getty Images

6."South Island, New Zealand. I felt a bit skeptical, wondering if it could possibly be any better than Alaska or Norway. TBH, I think it is, and either way, it lives up to all the hype!"

A serene lake surrounded by lush trees with snow-capped mountains in the background under a clear sky
Getty Images

7."Corsica, France. Think of all California's most gorgeous nature spots and then crank them up to a level 10. That is basically what you get on this island. It's absolutely gorgeous."

Boats docked in a harbor with a historic stone fortress on a hill in the background, and multi-story buildings along the waterfront
Guillaume Chanson / Getty Images

8."Patagonia: the nature, the remoteness, the atmosphere, the wind. It is one of my favorite places on earth, and I wish to visit again someday."

A lone hiker stands on a rocky terrain wearing a yellow jacket, overlooking a waterfall with towering mountains and a dramatic sky in the background
ÃÂ© Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

9."Bath, England. I chose to go there at the last minute as a holdover between London and Stonehenge. I was more impressed with the beauty and history there than I imagined."

A bustling outdoor market with numerous stalls and many people browsing. The market is set in an urban area surrounded by historic buildings
Jamiebayliss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10."Iceland! It is amazing. The people, the sights, the landscape, the vibe, the food were all wonderful. I'd go again in a heartbeat."

Person in a hooded jacket standing on a trail near a large waterfall, with vibrant greenery and cliffs in the background scenery
Jordan Siemens / Getty Images

11."Machu Picchu. I'm usually wary of touristy spots, but seeing this place with my eyes blew me away. It's cliché, but pictures don't do it justice. Peru as a whole was great as well, especially the food."

A llama stands in the foreground with the ancient Incan city of Machu Picchu and a large mountain in the background
Travelstoxphoto / Getty Images

12."Slovakia! More castles per capita than any other country in Europe. Bratislava is an amazing, lively town with a beautiful old center. Most people go to the Czech Republic but overlook this hidden gem."

Aerial view of a European town square with historic buildings surrounding a central fountain and scattered pedestrians. Treed hills and castle in the background

—Anonymous

Rudy Sulgan / Getty Images

13."This might not be the most exciting answer, but Rome. The history, the food, the architecture, everything blew me away. I went last year with my wife for our ten-year anniversary, and we are going back in a few weeks with the kids to do it all again!"

A scenic view of Rome, Italy, featuring historic buildings, the Tiber River, and the Ponte Sant'Angelo bridge. Trees and hills frame the background
Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

14."Bagan, Myanmar. Angkor is truly amazing and more than lives up to expectations, but Bagan is something else. I loved it so much that I cycled from Thailand to see it again."

A scenic view of numerous ancient temples and pagodas amidst a lush green landscape with distant mountains in the background
Martinm303 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15."I saved up for four years to go to Alaska. When I was finally ready to go, I worried I would be disappointed, but Alaska lived up to it and more. It's the most incredible place I've ever seen."

Two people kayaking on a calm mountain lake surrounded by snow-capped peaks and lush slopes under a cloudy sky
David Madison

16."Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland. The pictures are beautiful, but walking through the valley and looking up at the cliffs is mind-blowing."

A scenic view of a lush green valley surrounded by mountains, with scattered houses and a small village in the distance under a partly cloudy sky
Thomas Barwick / Getty Images

17."The Grand Canyon. Hoooooly. I swear to you there has never been a photo taken of it that prepares you for the reality or does justice to how unbelievably awesome it is."

A person in a red jacket stands on the edge of a cliff overlooking the expansive, rugged terrain of the Grand Canyon under a cloudy sky
Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

18."Edinburgh, Scotland. When you walk around the old town, it truly feels like traveling back in time."

A charming view of a historic village with a narrow river running between old stone buildings and greenery
Jason Cameron / Getty Images

19."The Canadian Rockies. Hiking in Banff and Jasper National Parks are even better than I ever imagined."

A serene lake surrounded by mountains with a cluster of trees on an island in the middle. The sky is clear, and the sunlight illuminates the scene
Matteo Colombo / Getty Images

20."Nepal. Not so much Kathmandu, but trekking out in the Himalayas is an experience I'll carry with me for the rest of my life. I cannot be oversold."

Mountain village scene with traditional prayer flags, buildings with intricate details, and stone structures amid misty, forested mountains. No people present
Boy_anupong / Getty Images

What destination blew away your expectations upon visiting? Tell us in the comments or on this anonymous form.

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

