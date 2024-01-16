2024 Emmys: Who was the best and worst dressed on the red carpet? Cast your vote now

Sarah Snook, Selena Gomez and Aubrey Plaza at the 2024 Emmys. (Image via Getty Images)

After months of anticipation, the nominees for the 2024 Emmys hit the red carpet in all their finery.

Even though it's technically the 2023 Emmys, the awards show traditionally held in September was postponed because of the SAG-AFTRA and The Writers Guild of America strike. The nominees have waited patiently (since July 2023 to be exact) and flocked to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for to celebrate some of the most buzz-worthy performances in television.

Expectations were high for the Emmys red carpet. But since the Emmys took place one week after the 2024 Golden Globes and the Governors Awards and 24 hours after the Critics Choice Awards, it seemed as though some of our red carpet favourites lost their sartorial steam.

All eyes were on the stars of HBO's "The White Lotus," "Succession" and "The Last of Us" as they converged on the red carpet with the cast of "The Bear" and "Abbott Elementary" for a night that was truly a who's-who of our favourite (dysfunctional) TV families.

Our team examined and scrutinized every red carpet look at the 2024 Emmys and have narrowed down the field to the top five best and worst dressed stars. Now, we're asking Yahoo Canada readers to make their voices heard and vote for their favourite red carpet look of the night and the outfit that left them wondering. "What the heck happened?"

Cast your vote in the polls below and come back tomorrow to see who readers voted as the best and worst dressed from the 2024 Emmys!

BEST: Sarah Snook in Vivienne Westwood

Sarah Snook in a glamorous red ballgown at the 2024 Emmys. (Image via Getty Images)

Snook brought the glamour in her most eye-catching look to date. The Australian star of "Succession" wowed in a glamorous Vivienne Westwood ballgown paired with a statement Cartier diamond and emerald necklace with matching earrings.

"We love a bit of red on a red head," Snook laughingly told Extra about the ensemble, which she said despite its corseted bodice was "comfortable."

Story continues

WORST: Ali Wong in Louis Vuitton

Ali Wong in Louis Vuitton at the 2024 Emmys. (Image via Getty Images)

Ali Wong's sequinned floral Louis Vuitton dress had a lot going on. From the black illusion neckline to the silver bodice and detailed skirt, we wish gown had stuck with one pattern and called it a day.

BEST: Ayo Edebiri in Louis Vuitton

"The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri at the 2024 Emmys. (Image via Getty Images)

"The Bear" star's pleated leather look was the kind of classic meets feminine edge we've come to expect from Louis Vuitton. The slight bubble of the skirt combined with the simple accessories, hair and makeup made this one of Edebiri's best red carpet looks to date— and looked stunning as she accepted the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

WORST: Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Selena Gomez at the 2024 Emmys. (Image via Getty Images)

No need for lip readers, we'll spell out how we feel about this Oscar de la Renta dress. In theory, this look should be a head-turner on the red carpet, but the sheer bodice and skirt combined with the size of the sequinned botanicals create an overall look that doesn't do Gomez justice.

BEST: Simona Tabasco in Marni

Simona Tabasco in Marni at the 2024 Emmys. (Image via Getty Images)

The Italian star of "The White Lotus" repped her home country with a collaged floral look by Italian brand, Marni. The meticulously crafted look was a show-stopper on the red carpet and the perfect blend of modern textile construction with a classic tea-length silhouette.

WORST: Kathryn Hahn in Christian Dior

Kathryn Hahn at the 2024 Emmys. (Image via Getty Images)

It's hard to speak ill of a talent like Kathryn Hahn but we were less than thrilled with the fit and styling of this Christian Dior ensemble. The "Tiny Beautiful Things" actress gets lost in the heaviness of the textured skirt and the heavy makeup.

BEST: Aubrey Plaza in Loewe

Aubrey Plaza at the 2024 Emmys. (Image via Getty Images)

We can already hear readers struggling to understand why we would pick this look as one of the best of the night. There are only so many ballgowns and mermaid dresses we can see on a red carpet before we start wishing someone would take a big swing with something we've never seen before. The styling of this satin yellow column gown by Loewe is just the right of avant-garde needed to mix up an otherwise classic silhouette. It's '60s-inspired with a pin in it — and it's a red carpet hit.

WORST: Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli

Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli. (Image via Getty Images)

While Lyonne is known for marching to her own drum when it comes to her personal style (unless it's from Old Navy), Schiaparelli is a tough brand to convert from the runway to the red carpet. This metallic look does little to flatter the star and looks as though it needs another pass at tailoring.

BEST: Keri Russell in Alexandre Vauthier

Keri Russell in Alexander Vauthier. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Keri Russell's Alexander Vauthier gown was a regal addition to the 2024 Emmys red carpet. The voluminous train on the otherwise structured dress adds interest and a twist on a classic silhouette. "The Diplomat" star has been in the TV world since she was a teen, and this elegant look is perfect for the red carpet veteran.

WORST: Abby Elliot in Alexander McQueen

Abby Elliott at the 2024 Emmys. (Image via Getty Images)

While it's easy to see what the designers were going for with this Alexander McQueen dress, the fit of the bodice looks poorly done. While the colour and shape are perfect for Elliott, we wish "The Bear" star had gone for something with a different, more flattering neckline.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.