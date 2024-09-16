Here Are the 2024 Emmys Winners in Full

Laura Martin
VALERIE MACON

The 2024 Emmy Awards might have been light in controversial moments – thanks to the safe-hands father-and-son presenting duo of Eugene and Dan Levy – but there were still some unexpected surprises during the ceremony in LA last night.

Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer took home four awards, including outstanding lead actor for the writer-actor Gadd, a supporting actress gong for Jessica Gunning and one for outstanding writing. The Bear – despite ongoing industry mutterings about whether it’s really a comedy or not – also won four awards, with Jeremy Allen White picking up outstanding actor, while the much-loved Liza Colon-Zayas, who plays Tina, and “COUSIN!” Ebon Moss-Bachrach both also celebrated wins on the night.

There were also shout outs for the excellent Hacks – which beat The Bear to outstanding comedy – as well as nods for Ripley and The Crown (Elizabeth Debicki for her Princess Di performance).

But there was no doubt that this was Shogun’s night: the Disney+ epic set in 17th Century feudal Japan took home four awards, to add to its record-breaking win of 14 awards at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys awards, making it 18 in total.

Here’s the full list of the winners in the 2024 Emmy Awards:

Outstanding drama series

  • Winner: Shogun

  • The Crown

  • Fallout

  • The Gilded Age

  • The Morning Show

  • Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Slow Horses

  • 3 Body Problem

Outstanding comedy series

  • Winner: Hacks

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Palm Royale

  • Reservation Dogs

  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding limited or anthology series

  • Winner: Baby Reindeer

  • Fargo

  • Lessons in Chemistry

  • Ripley

  • True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

  • Winner: Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

  • Idris Elba - Hijack

  • Donald Glover - Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Walton Goggins - Fallout

  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

  • Dominic West - The Crown

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

  • Winner: Anna Sawai - Shogun

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

  • Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

  • Maya Erskine - Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown

  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Winner: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

  • Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows

  • Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Winner: Jean Smart - Hacks

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  • Maya Rudolph - Loot

  • Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Winner: Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

  • Jon Hamm - Fargo

  • Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Winner: Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

  • Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

  • Juno Temple - Fargo

  • Sofía Vergara - Griselda

  • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

  • Winner: Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

  • Tadanobu Asano - Shogun

  • Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

  • Jon Hamm - The Morning Show

  • Takehiro Hira - Shogun

  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

  • Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

  • Winner: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

  • Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age

  • Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show

  • Greta Lee - The Morning Show

  • Lesley Manville - The Crown

  • Karen Pittman - The Morning Show

  • Holland Taylor - The Morning Show

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

  • Lionel Boyce - The Bear

  • Paul W Downs - Hacks

  • Paul Rudd - Only Murders In The Building

  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

  • Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

  • Winner: Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

  • Carol Burnett - Palm Royale

  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

  • Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Winner: Lamorne Morris - Fargo

  • Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travellers

  • Robert Downey Jr - The Sympathizer

  • Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer

  • John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country

  • Lewis Pullman - Lessons In Chemistry

  • Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Winner: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

  • Dakota Fanning - Ripley

  • Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

  • Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry

  • Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

  • Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer

  • Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding reality competition program

  • Winner: The Traitors

  • The Amazing Race

  • RuPauls Drag Race

  • Top Chef

  • The Voice

Outstanding scripted variety series

  • Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding talk series

  • Winner: The Daily Show

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  • Late Night With Seth Meyers

  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding writing for a drama series

  • Winner: Slow Horses, Negotiating With Tigers - Will Smith

  • The Crown, Ritz - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare

  • Fallout, The End - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner

  • Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover

  • Shogun, Anjin - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks

  • Shogun, Crimson Sky - Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

  • Winner: Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky

  • Abbott Elementary, Career Day - Quinta Brunson

  • The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo

  • Girls5eva, Orlando - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means

  • The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider

  • What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Winner: Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd

  • Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful - Charlie Brooker

  • Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley

  • Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful - Ron Nyswaner

  • Ripley - Steven Zaillian

  • True Detective: Night Country, Part 6 - Issa Lopez

Outstanding writing for a variety special

  • Winner: Alex Edelman: Just For Us

  • Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

  • John Early: Now More Than Ever

  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

  • The Oscars

Outstanding directing for a drama series

  • Winner: Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye

  • The Crown, Sleep - Stephen Daldry

  • The Morning Show, The Overview Effect - Mimi Leder

  • Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Hiro Murai

  • Slow Horses, Strange Games - Saul Metzstein

  • Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA - Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

  • Winner: The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer

  • Abbott Elementary, Party - Randall Einhorn

  • The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression - Guy Ritchie

  • Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello

  • The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy - Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Winner: Ripley - Steven Zaillian

  • Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 - Weronika Tofilska

  • Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley

  • Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot - Gus Van Sant

  • Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot - Millicent Shelton

  • True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez

