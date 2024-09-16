Here Are the 2024 Emmys Winners in Full
The 2024 Emmy Awards might have been light in controversial moments – thanks to the safe-hands father-and-son presenting duo of Eugene and Dan Levy – but there were still some unexpected surprises during the ceremony in LA last night.
Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer took home four awards, including outstanding lead actor for the writer-actor Gadd, a supporting actress gong for Jessica Gunning and one for outstanding writing. The Bear – despite ongoing industry mutterings about whether it’s really a comedy or not – also won four awards, with Jeremy Allen White picking up outstanding actor, while the much-loved Liza Colon-Zayas, who plays Tina, and “COUSIN!” Ebon Moss-Bachrach both also celebrated wins on the night.
There were also shout outs for the excellent Hacks – which beat The Bear to outstanding comedy – as well as nods for Ripley and The Crown (Elizabeth Debicki for her Princess Di performance).
But there was no doubt that this was Shogun’s night: the Disney+ epic set in 17th Century feudal Japan took home four awards, to add to its record-breaking win of 14 awards at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys awards, making it 18 in total.
Here’s the full list of the winners in the 2024 Emmy Awards:
Outstanding drama series
Winner: Shogun
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding comedy series
Winner: Hacks
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Winner: Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Winner: Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Idris Elba - Hijack
Donald Glover - Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins - Fallout
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Dominic West - The Crown
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Winner: Anna Sawai - Shogun
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine - Mr & Mrs Smith
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Winner: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Winner: Jean Smart - Hacks
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph - Loot
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple - Fargo
Sofía Vergara - Griselda
Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Winner: Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira - Shogun
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Winner: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
Greta Lee - The Morning Show
Lesley Manville - The Crown
Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Lionel Boyce - The Bear
Paul W Downs - Hacks
Paul Rudd - Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Winner: Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear
Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Lamorne Morris - Fargo
Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travellers
Robert Downey Jr - The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman - Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Dakota Fanning - Ripley
Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding reality competition program
Winner: The Traitors
The Amazing Race
RuPauls Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding scripted variety series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding talk series
Winner: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Winner: Slow Horses, Negotiating With Tigers - Will Smith
The Crown, Ritz - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout, The End - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner
Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover
Shogun, Anjin - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks
Shogun, Crimson Sky - Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Winner: Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky
Abbott Elementary, Career Day - Quinta Brunson
The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo
Girls5eva, Orlando - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means
The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd
Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful - Charlie Brooker
Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful - Ron Nyswaner
Ripley - Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country, Part 6 - Issa Lopez
Outstanding writing for a variety special
Winner: Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
The Oscars
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Winner: Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye
The Crown, Sleep - Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show, The Overview Effect - Mimi Leder
Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Hiro Murai
Slow Horses, Strange Games - Saul Metzstein
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA - Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Winner: The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer
Abbott Elementary, Party - Randall Einhorn
The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression - Guy Ritchie
Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello
The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy - Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Ripley - Steven Zaillian
Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 - Weronika Tofilska
Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley
Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot - Gus Van Sant
Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot - Millicent Shelton
True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez
You Might Also Like