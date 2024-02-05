2024 Grammys: The best and worst red carpet looks, according to Yahoo readers

Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and and Kelly Clarkson at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

The 2024 Grammys brought together some of the biggest names in music for an unforgettable night that featured legendary performances — and memorable red carpet looks.

On Sunday night, Trevor Noah acted as master of ceremonies for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The lengthy broadcast (three and a half hours in total) included performances by the notoriously reclusive Tracy Chapman, a debut Grammys performance by 80 year old Joni Mitchell and an energetic tribute to Tina Turner by Fantasia Barrino.

Taylor Swift reigned supreme at this year's Grammys; the 34-year-old made history as the first artist in Grammy history to win the coveted Album of the Year Award four times. Swift, who picked up the award for Best Pop Album earlier in the evening for "Midnights" set social media into overdrive by announcing a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19.

Even though all the awards have technically been handed out, there's still one more winner —and loser— to declare.

We asked Yahoo Canada readers to help us choose the best and worst dressed stars from the 2024 Grammys. The people have spoken, and the choice for best dressed is music to our ears.

BEST: Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson was voted best dressed at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

Clarkson's classic look was a hit with Yahoo Canada readers. The "Chemistry" singer earned 47 per cent of the votes, making her the clear winner for best dressed at the 2024 Grammys.

On Sunday, Clarkson returned to the Grammys red carpet for the first time in six years to celebrate her nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. The 41-year-old channelled old Hollywood glamour in an off-the-shoulder ivory coloured gown by Jason Wu that featured a subtle mermaid silhouette. Clarkson's look sparkled with the help of more than US$200,000 worth of diamonds from Jared Atelier.

RUNNER-UP: Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa in custom Courreges at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

Although Clarkson took the title of best dressed from the Grammys by a landslide, "Dance the Night" singer Dua Lipa earned her place as runner-up with 19 per cent of user votes.

The 28-year-old sparkled in a silver chain-mail inspired look by Courrège that featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs at the hips. Lipa accessorized the look with a statement necklace from Tiffany & Co., that featured a 23-carat orange sapphire.

WORST: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was voted worst dressed at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

Oh, Miley.

Despite taking home the Grammys for Record of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, the singer was dubbed the worst dressed at the 2024 Grammys by Yahoo Canada readers. The look, which was constructed entirely of gold safety pins by Maison Margiela, earned 48 per cent of user votes — half of which — we're guessing — was for her windswept hair alone.

RUNNER-UP: Ice Spice

Ice Spice at the 2024 Grammys. (Image via Getty Images)

Ice Spice's 2000s-inspired denim look was a swing and a miss with Yahoo Canada readers. The Baby Phat ensemble earned 26 per cent of user votes, making it the runner up for worst dressed at the 2024 Grammys.

From the frayed denim hem to the fur details, the entire look was a Y2K fashion nightmare — and one ensemble that should have stayed in the past.

