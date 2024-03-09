2024 Oscars: What nominees wore to their first ever red carpets — throwbacks dating back to 1977 at the Academy Awards

2024 Oscars nominees (left to right) Emily Blunt, Annette Bening, Emma Stone and Jodie Foster are seen in recent red carpet looks. But what did they wear to their first ever Academy Awards appearances? Take a look at these throwbacks. (Images via Getty)

The 96th Annual Academy Awards are approaching, meaning anticipation is mounting for another unforgettable night of Hollywood glamour. With the star-studded affair on the horizon, we're reflecting on the journeys of this year's Oscars nominees.

There's a long list of first-time Oscars nominees this year, including:

Lily Gladstone

Emily Blunt

Cillian Murphy

Danielle Brooks

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Sandra Hüller

America Ferrera

Colman Domingo

Sterling K. Brown

Jeffrey Wright

Some nominees, however, have made Oscars red carpet appearances before, along with seasoned nominees like Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, who first came to the Oscars when she was just 15.

Yahoo Canada rewinded the clock to revisit these iconic moments dating all the way back to 1977. Read on to see beginnings of Hollywood's biggest stars and their debut red carpet looks.

Annette Bening

Actress Annette Bening, 65, is nominated for Best Actress for her true-story film "Nyad" where she portrays Diana Nyad, a 64-year-old marathon swimmer. This is Bening's fifth Oscar nomination.

Actress Annette Bening attended her first Oscars with actor Ed Begley Jr. in 1991 (Photos by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images; Barry King/WireImage)

Her first Academy Awards red carpet debut was in 1991, after she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the 1990 film "The Grifters." Bening, 33 at the time, donned a sparkling nude-coloured gown, paired with a bright red lip and silver clutch.

Margot Robbie

While actress Margot Robbie wasn't nominated in any individual categories this year — in what many labelled as a snub — her film "Barbie" is up for four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Brunette Margot Robbie dazzled at the 2014 Oscars. (Photos by Dan MacMedan/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Robbie's first time at the Academy Awards was in 2014, the year after her Hollywood breakout role in "Wolf of Wall Street." She attended the 86th Oscars red carpet in a strapless Saint Laurent gown with a sparkling bodice.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig was also snubbed at the Oscars this year without any individual nominations for her role as a director for "Barbie." However, "Barbie" received a nomination for the Best Adapted Screenplay, which will mark Gerwig's fourth Academy Awards nomination.

Director Greta Gerwig arrived at the 90th Annual Academy Awards for her first Oscars red carpet. (Photos by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage)

She attended her first Oscars red carpet in 2018, when she was nominated for Best Director for "Lady Bird." Gerwig wore a mustard yellow Rodarte gown, paired with a stunning gemstone necklace and a red lip.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt has been nominated for Best Support Actress, for her role in "Oppenheimer," a film expected to sweep the awards this year. This is the British actress' first ever Oscar nomination, but she's been seen at the Academy Awards' red carpet for nearly two decades.

Actress Emily Blunt attended her first Oscars in 2007. (Photos by Steve Granitz/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The actress first came to the Oscars in 2007, wearing a blue sequin sleeveless dress by Calvin Klein. She attended the 79th Annual Academy Awards with Canadian singer Michael Buble, who she was dating at the time before rumours circulated that Buble had cheated.

Sandra Hüller

Sandra Hüller, a German actress who gained international recognition with her role in the film "Toni Erdmann" in 2016, has received her first Oscar nomination this year. Hüller is nominated for Best Actress in "Anatomy of a Fall."

Actor Sandra Hüller (left) and director Maren Ade attended the 89th Annual Academy Awards together. (Photos by George Pimentel/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

But it's not her first appearance on the Oscar red carpet. The actress made her debut in 2017 with director Maren Ade. Hüller wore an emerald strapless peplum column gown with a bedazzled bodice.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan is receiving her third Oscars nomination as Best Actress, this time for her role in "Maestro."

Actress Carey Mulligan went to the 82nd Annual Academy Awards for the first time. (Photos by Kevin Mazur/WireImage; John Shearer/Getty Images)

Her Oscars debut was in 2010, when Mulligan presented onstage at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards with actress Zoe Saldana. Mulligan wore a black sleeveless gown with scattered metal embellishments. In true 2010 fashion, she styled her hair in an iconic pixie cut.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone, 35, has been nominated as Best Actress for film "Poor Things," which is also nominated for Best Picture. This could be Stone's second win in the category, after receiving an Oscar for her lead in "La La Land" in 2017.

Actress Emma Stone stunned in a red gown for her first Oscars in 2012. (Photos by Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Her first Oscars red carpet was in 2012, for the 84th Annual Academy Awards. The actress wore a stunning red high-neck gown from Giambattista Valli, paired with a silver clutch.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera has been nominated for her first ever Academy Award, for Best Supporting Actress, for her role as Gloria in "Barbie." The nomination comes after a successful 20-year career in both television and film for the Honduran-American actress.

Actress America Ferrera attended the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015. (Photos by Michael Buckner/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Ferrera first appeared at the Oscars red carpet in 2015 with her husband, writer and director Ryan Piers Williams. She wore a teal flowy Jenny Packham dress paired with turquoise earrings.

Jodie Foster

U.S. film icon Jodie Foster, 61, has been nominated for an Oscar for the fifth time in her career spanning over more than five decades. This year, Foster is a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her role in "Nyad."

Jodie Foster was only 15 when she went to her first Oscars ceremony. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Foster's first Academy Awards attendance was in 1977, when she was about 15 years old. She received her first Oscars Best Supporting Actress nomination at the time, for her role in "Taxi Driver."

Twelve years later, she won an Oscars for Best Actress for "The Accused" in 1989, and won again in 1992.

Foster held the trophy she won for her role in 'The Accused' at the 61th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by MARK LOUNDY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling received his third Oscar nomination this year, for Best Supporting Actor for his iconic role as Ken in "Barbie." He was previously nominated for Best Actor in 2017 and 2007.

Ryan Gosling took his mother Donna and sister Mandi to the 79th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

His first Academy Awards red carpet was in 2007 after his nomination for "Half Nelson." He arrived at the star-studded ceremony with his mother Donna and sister Mandi.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo was honoured with his first ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor, for his lead role in "Rustin." The actor, who also appeared on Broadway in the early 2000s, received accolades for his role in Netlifx's adaption of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" in 2020.

Colman Domingo attended his first Oscars just three years ago, in 2021. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Domingo has been known for his bold fashion choices and impeccably tailored looks. At his first Oscars appearance in 2021, he wore a monochrome neon pink three-piece suit.

Bradley Cooper

American actor Bradley Cooper has been nominated for Best Actor for his lead in "Maestro," a film that's also been nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. He has been nominated for an Oscar nine times prior, but has never won.

Bradley Cooper appeared at the Oscars in 2010 after starring in 'The Hangover.' (Photos by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

His first red carpet appearance was in 2010, after his breakout role in the beloved comedy "The Hangover."

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro, 80, has received his ninth Academy Award nomination, for Best Supporting Actor for "Killers of the Flower Moon." He won the same award back in 1976, for his role in "The Godfather Part II."

Robert De Niro won an Oscar for Best Actor in 1981. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

His first Oscars red carpet appearance wasn't until 1981, however, when he won an Oscar for Best Actor for "Raging Bull."

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr., best known for portraying Iron Man in the Marvel series, has been nominated for his third Oscar. Downey Jr. was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in his role in "Oppenheimer."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. attended the 1989 Academy Awards holding hands. (Photos by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images; Barry King/WireImage)

He first attended the Oscars ceremony back in 1989, with "Sex and The City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker. At the time, he wore a dark suit paired with a teal necktie and emerald belt detailing.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Poor Things" — his fourth nomination in the category since 2011. He first

Mark Ruffalo appeared at the Oscars red carpet for the first time 2001, with wife Sunrise Ruffalo for the 73rd Annual Academy Awards. (Photos by SGranitz/WireImage)

He first attended the Oscars in 2001 with actress Sunrise Coigney, who he's been married to since 2000. The couple now has three children.

