2024 Oscars: What nominees wore to their first ever red carpets — throwbacks dating back to 1977 at the Academy Awards
The star-studded ceremony has seen many iconic fashion moments — including some from this year's nominees.
The 96th Annual Academy Awards are approaching, meaning anticipation is mounting for another unforgettable night of Hollywood glamour. With the star-studded affair on the horizon, we're reflecting on the journeys of this year's Oscars nominees.
There's a long list of first-time Oscars nominees this year, including:
Lily Gladstone
Emily Blunt
Cillian Murphy
Danielle Brooks
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Sandra Hüller
America Ferrera
Colman Domingo
Sterling K. Brown
Jeffrey Wright
Some nominees, however, have made Oscars red carpet appearances before, along with seasoned nominees like Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, who first came to the Oscars when she was just 15.
Yahoo Canada rewinded the clock to revisit these iconic moments dating all the way back to 1977. Read on to see beginnings of Hollywood's biggest stars and their debut red carpet looks.
Annette Bening
Actress Annette Bening, 65, is nominated for Best Actress for her true-story film "Nyad" where she portrays Diana Nyad, a 64-year-old marathon swimmer. This is Bening's fifth Oscar nomination.
Her first Academy Awards red carpet debut was in 1991, after she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the 1990 film "The Grifters." Bening, 33 at the time, donned a sparkling nude-coloured gown, paired with a bright red lip and silver clutch.
Margot Robbie
While actress Margot Robbie wasn't nominated in any individual categories this year — in what many labelled as a snub — her film "Barbie" is up for four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.
Robbie's first time at the Academy Awards was in 2014, the year after her Hollywood breakout role in "Wolf of Wall Street." She attended the 86th Oscars red carpet in a strapless Saint Laurent gown with a sparkling bodice.
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig was also snubbed at the Oscars this year without any individual nominations for her role as a director for "Barbie." However, "Barbie" received a nomination for the Best Adapted Screenplay, which will mark Gerwig's fourth Academy Awards nomination.
She attended her first Oscars red carpet in 2018, when she was nominated for Best Director for "Lady Bird." Gerwig wore a mustard yellow Rodarte gown, paired with a stunning gemstone necklace and a red lip.
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt has been nominated for Best Support Actress, for her role in "Oppenheimer," a film expected to sweep the awards this year. This is the British actress' first ever Oscar nomination, but she's been seen at the Academy Awards' red carpet for nearly two decades.
The actress first came to the Oscars in 2007, wearing a blue sequin sleeveless dress by Calvin Klein. She attended the 79th Annual Academy Awards with Canadian singer Michael Buble, who she was dating at the time before rumours circulated that Buble had cheated.
Sandra Hüller
Sandra Hüller, a German actress who gained international recognition with her role in the film "Toni Erdmann" in 2016, has received her first Oscar nomination this year. Hüller is nominated for Best Actress in "Anatomy of a Fall."
But it's not her first appearance on the Oscar red carpet. The actress made her debut in 2017 with director Maren Ade. Hüller wore an emerald strapless peplum column gown with a bedazzled bodice.
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan is receiving her third Oscars nomination as Best Actress, this time for her role in "Maestro."
Her Oscars debut was in 2010, when Mulligan presented onstage at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards with actress Zoe Saldana. Mulligan wore a black sleeveless gown with scattered metal embellishments. In true 2010 fashion, she styled her hair in an iconic pixie cut.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone, 35, has been nominated as Best Actress for film "Poor Things," which is also nominated for Best Picture. This could be Stone's second win in the category, after receiving an Oscar for her lead in "La La Land" in 2017.
Her first Oscars red carpet was in 2012, for the 84th Annual Academy Awards. The actress wore a stunning red high-neck gown from Giambattista Valli, paired with a silver clutch.
America Ferrera
America Ferrera has been nominated for her first ever Academy Award, for Best Supporting Actress, for her role as Gloria in "Barbie." The nomination comes after a successful 20-year career in both television and film for the Honduran-American actress.
Ferrera first appeared at the Oscars red carpet in 2015 with her husband, writer and director Ryan Piers Williams. She wore a teal flowy Jenny Packham dress paired with turquoise earrings.
Jodie Foster
U.S. film icon Jodie Foster, 61, has been nominated for an Oscar for the fifth time in her career spanning over more than five decades. This year, Foster is a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her role in "Nyad."
Foster's first Academy Awards attendance was in 1977, when she was about 15 years old. She received her first Oscars Best Supporting Actress nomination at the time, for her role in "Taxi Driver."
Twelve years later, she won an Oscars for Best Actress for "The Accused" in 1989, and won again in 1992.
Ryan Gosling
Canadian actor Ryan Gosling received his third Oscar nomination this year, for Best Supporting Actor for his iconic role as Ken in "Barbie." He was previously nominated for Best Actor in 2017 and 2007.
His first Academy Awards red carpet was in 2007 after his nomination for "Half Nelson." He arrived at the star-studded ceremony with his mother Donna and sister Mandi.
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo was honoured with his first ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor, for his lead role in "Rustin." The actor, who also appeared on Broadway in the early 2000s, received accolades for his role in Netlifx's adaption of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" in 2020.
Domingo has been known for his bold fashion choices and impeccably tailored looks. At his first Oscars appearance in 2021, he wore a monochrome neon pink three-piece suit.
Bradley Cooper
American actor Bradley Cooper has been nominated for Best Actor for his lead in "Maestro," a film that's also been nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. He has been nominated for an Oscar nine times prior, but has never won.
His first red carpet appearance was in 2010, after his breakout role in the beloved comedy "The Hangover."
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro, 80, has received his ninth Academy Award nomination, for Best Supporting Actor for "Killers of the Flower Moon." He won the same award back in 1976, for his role in "The Godfather Part II."
His first Oscars red carpet appearance wasn't until 1981, however, when he won an Oscar for Best Actor for "Raging Bull."
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr., best known for portraying Iron Man in the Marvel series, has been nominated for his third Oscar. Downey Jr. was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in his role in "Oppenheimer."
He first attended the Oscars ceremony back in 1989, with "Sex and The City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker. At the time, he wore a dark suit paired with a teal necktie and emerald belt detailing.
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Poor Things" — his fourth nomination in the category since 2011. He first
He first attended the Oscars in 2001 with actress Sunrise Coigney, who he's been married to since 2000. The couple now has three children.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.