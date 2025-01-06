2025 Golden Globes red carpet: Best, worst and most memorable looks from Pamela Anderson, Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie & more
It's officially awards season — and our favourite celebrities didn't disappoint on the Golden Globes red carpet.
It's the 2025 Golden Globes -- and the biggest stars are ready for their close up. The who's who of film and television have gathered at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.
Leading the charge with 10 nominations is the musical Emilia Pérez starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, followed by The Substance starring Demi Moore and the independent film Anora with five nods each. For television, The Bear earned a total of five nominations — the most of any television show this year— followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun with four nominations apiece.
Before the show, the stars hit the red carpet to show off their high-fashion looks. Check out Yahoo Canada's list of every must-see ensemble from the 2025 Golden Globes — including the good, bad and the ugly.
Pamela Anderson
The Last Showgirl star and Golden Globe nominee looked elegant in a classic black gown with elbow-length gloves alongside her son, Brandon Thomas Lee.
Demi Moore
The Substance star and Golden Globe nominee opted for a glamorous champagne strapless gown with dramatic flared hem.
Angelina Jolie
Jolie, who's nominated for her performance in the Maria Callas biopic Maria, hit the red carpet in a dramatic metallic gown.
Zendaya
The Challengers star channelled old Hollywood glamour in a bold burnt orange gown with statement-making diamond necklace.
Mindy Kaling
Presenter Mindy Kaling shimmered in a strapless gold column gown by Ashi Studio.
Cynthia Erivo
The Wicked star opted against method dressing in favour of a black floral gown with dramatic peplum detail.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell hit the red carpet to celebrate Bell's nomination for her role in the hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This.
Kate Winslet
Winslet, who's nominated for her work in the biopic Lee, opted for an elegant monochrome pantsuit.
Anna Sawai
The Shōgun star looked polished in a white strapless look with diamond choker.
Cate Blanchett
Blanchett, who's nominated for Best Actress – Limited Series or Television Film for her role in Disclaimer, looked regal in a gold ensemble by Louis Vuitton. Blanchett first wore the look earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.
Kate Hudson
Presenter Kate Hudson looked elegant in a strapless navy blue A-line gown with floral detail. The actress paired the look with a bold diamond and sapphire necklace.
Dakota Fanning
Fanning brought the drama in a crimson gown with thigh-high slit to celebrate her Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series nomination for her work in Ripley.
Elle Fanning
Fanning, who stars in A Complete Unknown alongside Timothée Chalamet, added a modern twist to a classic silhouette with a pop of animal print.
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong's Succession days of tailored suits are long gone. The actor, who's nominated for his performance in The Apprentice, opted for a quirky green velvet suit with matching bucket hat for the Golden Globes red carpet.
Ali Wong
The comedian and actress opted for a unique strapless gown by Balenciaga Haute Couture and dramatic black gloves.
Kerry Washington
Presenter Kerry Washington arrived on the red carpet in another colourful look by Balenciaga that featured dramatic opera gloves.
Andrew Scott
Ripley star Andrew Scott showcased his signature cutting edge red carpet style in a bold Vivienne Westwood ensemble.
Glen Powell
The Twisters star kept things casual on the red carpet in an unbuttoned black silk shirt and aviator sunglasses.
Tyler James Ferguson
The Abbott Elementary star raised the bar for men's fashion in a fashion-forward charcoal pinstripe suit.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Brody, who's nominated for his performance in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, hit the red carpet with his wife Leighton Meester.
Cooper Koch
The breakout star of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story opted for a classic black tuxedo for the Golden Globes red carpet.
Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham kicked off the red carpet in a glamorous black gown with plunging neckline.
Maren Morris
Singer Maren Morris hit the red carpet in a strapless red gown by Carolina Herrera.
Monica Barbaro
The star of A Complete Unknown arrived in a metallic strapless gown with eye-catching diamond accessories.
Jonathan Van Ness
The Queer Eye host turned up the glamour in a one shoulder hunter green gown with ruched detail.
Liza Colón-Zayas
The Bear star and nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role opted for a black gown with feather detail and a mermaid hemline made of tulle.
Abby Elliot
Elliot, who's nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work on The Bear, hit the red carpet in a navy blue gown with pearl neckline by Monique Lhuillier.
Matt Rife
The comedian kept things simple on the Golden Globes red carpet in a monochrome black suit with satin lapels.
