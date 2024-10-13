26 blue bedroom ideas to fall in love with

Colour is one of the most impactful design decisions in a bedroom, and in the spirit of creating a sanctuary space conducive to rest and relaxation, a blue bedroom is one of your safest beds.

'Blue is one of the most popular colours for bedrooms. It can have a positive effect on mood as it connects us to blue skies or the ocean, which helps us to feel relaxed,' says Joanna Ross, product & innovation manager at bedlinen brand, Sheridan. 'Blue is known to help calm the mind and produce a feeling of tranquillity – and who isn't looking for some of this before going to sleep at night?'

The ultimate shape-shifter, blues can be youthful and vivid; they can conjure romantic images of the Mediterranean, provide a calming backdrop, or uplift a space as a vibrant accent.

If you're considering a bedroom makeover in the near future, read on for 26 ways to decorate with every shade of blue...

Wall panelling

Feature wall panelling is a really easy way to introduce colour into a bedroom. This design extends the silhouette of the bed – a useful visual trick in small spaces – and is finished in a pale blue to complement the unobtrusive tones used in the rest of the space.

Pictured: Bedroom designed by Topology



Topology

Fitted wardrobes

Fitted wardrobes serve dual purpose, adding a block of colour and a bank of storage. Shaker fronts like these will present colour differently to flat cabinets – the panelled surface produces bright highlights and shadows – so you can go for a really deep blue without it feeling overwhelming.

Pictured: House Beautiful Realm Fitted Wardrobes at Homebase

Jake Seal

The power of pattern

'While some people might advocate a soft tonal palette to help small rooms feel bigger, I believe in the power of pattern,' writes Sophie Robinson of her fabulous blue and lemon guest bedroom. 'A wallpaper with an intricate design, such as this delicate Daisy Trellis pattern from my collection with Harlequin, will lend depth and charm when carried out across all four walls.'

Pictured: Harlequin x Sophie Robinson Daisy Trellis Wallpaper at John Lewis

Brent Darby / House Beautiful

La Dolce Vita

The Insta-famous Italian villa of Kate Watson-Smyth (a.k.a Mad About the House), became a testing ground for her 12-piece paint collection with Graphenstone. These bedroom shutters are painted in Iris, and its rich inky tones are replicated across the bed, the fabulous hanging headboard and accessories.

Pictured: Shutters painted in Iris, from Kate Watson-Smyth's Italian Collection at Graphenstone.

Rachel Smith Photography

A blue/green/grey hybrid

The designers at Topology have used a unique blue/green/grey colour here, drenching the walls, woodwork and even the window frames in this small bedroom for a really serene result.

Pictured: Bedroom designed by Topology

Topology/Richard Kiely

Eclectic styles

Blue is such a classic colour that we may be inclined to go down a traditional design route. This blue bedroom mixes things up a little, contrasting soft bedlinen with a modern monochrome striped carpet and wrought iron bed – the mesh of old and new is welcome and a little unexpected.

Carpetright

Blue wallpaper

If you go for wallpaper in the bedroom, remember that busy patterns and bright colours can be overstimulating. The soft sinewy shapes and pale watercolour blues used here have a more calming aspect. We love the unexpected brown accents used in the cushion and blinds.

Pictured: Cushion and blinds in Florence Fabric by Cathy Nordstrom

Fanny Radvik

Matching hues

It would be easy to assume that matching your blue hues across walls, bed, and window treatment would be overwhelming, but with a pale floor to anchor the scheme, and plenty of fresh white accents, this works wonderfully.

Pictured: House Beautiful Grove Ottoman Bed at Dreams, House Beautiful Gatsby Blue Pleated Blind at Hillarys

House Beautiful/Polly Wreford

Ultramarine

One for the real colour enthusiasts. Ultramarine is a rich and electric blue, usually used as an accent. This bedroom goes big instead, focusing all its vibrancy to a feature wall painted in Ultra Blue by Little Greene.

Pluck

The perfect light blue

This chalky, pastel blue is a truly failsafe choice in most rooms in the home. Lee Chambers, psychologist and wellbeing consultant, says: 'Light blue is a perfect colour for creating a calming and serene environment. Symbolic of a clear sky, it can soothe us psychologically and silence a noisy mind.'

Pictured: Headboard upholstered in Anna-Lisa Bordeaux Fabric at Cathy Nordstrom

Fanny Radvik

Pattern clashing

'One of my greatest joys is the art of pattern clashing, so in this scheme I fearlessly combined various patterns, from stripes, classic florals and checks to botanical prints and modern geometrics,' writes interior designer, Sophie Robinson, of her bold blue and green bedroom. 'The key here is keeping them all tied together with a tight colour palette to help ensure a coherent effect.'

Pictured: Harlequin x Sophie Robinson Wonderland Floral Wallpaper and John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Bevelled Glass Wall Mirror

Brent Darby / House Beautiful

Breaking up your blues

As heavenly as this blue is, a run of bright blue floor-to-ceiling wardrobes might feel imposing in smaller bedrooms. Interior designer Brooke Copp-Barton has a very clever solution here, breaking it all up with natural panels.

Pictured: Bedroom designed by Brooke Copp-Barton

Megan Taylor

Vintage

This bedroom fully embraces vintage references, with the traditional brass bed frame, teal velvet bedspread, and wall panelling. Complete the look with wooden flooring softened with a densely patterned rug, some sumptuous curtains (a mustard colour would make a happy addition here) and a delicate glass chandelier.

Pictured: Deep Teal Linen Duvet Cover at Piglet in Bed

Piglet in Bed

Saturated blues

Saturated blues are vivid and intense and usually call for neutral companions. This fabulous blue bedroom makes a compelling case to the contrary, adding an exuberant upholstered bed and matching bedlinen.

Pictured: Hollyhocks Velvet Fabric at House of Hackney

House of Hackney

Blue velvet

Velvet upholstery and rich jewel colours are a match made in heaven. Blue velvet beds are as popular as ever, and this contemporary example includes an interesting detail in the herringbone-inspired quilted headboard.

Pictured: House Beautiful Jay Ottoman Bed at Dreams

Dreams

Lacquered blues

A gloss finish is a really easy way to lift painted surfaces. This works well on wardrobes and wooden furniture, and can be effective on doors and doorframes too.

Pictured: Doors painted in Burlington Arcade™ No.216 at Mylands

Mylands

Double drenching

Double drenching – a term coined by Little Greene – sees all available surfaces including walls, ceilings, radiators and woodwork saturated in two or more colours within the same palette. 'This new approach is a fabulous way to confidently embrace and combine colours that might not typically be seen and used alongside each other in a single scheme,' says Ruth Mottershead, Little Greene's creative director.

Pictured: Ceiling painted in Dock Blue, walls painted in Royal Navy and window painted in Smalt, all Little Greene

Farrow & Ball

Modern grandeur

Play up the regal connotations of blue here with this regency meets modern bedroom design scheme. We love the mix of classic cornicing, that epic chandelier, and the heritage blue walls with contemporary bedroom furniture.

Pictured: Blue Gum Paint at Patin & Paper Library

Paint & Paper Library

Layers on layers

A masterclass in layering, this blue bedroom is an absolute treat to look at, with layer upon layer of different materials and textures, contrasting patterns, and colour variations that never become overwhelming or chaotic.

Pictured: Blue Pagoda Wallpaper and soft furnishings all at John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners

Japandi

This colour drenched attic bedroom has strong Japandi references with its mix of Scandi furniture, pale floors and a Noguchi floor lamp. Blue works wonderfully in Japandi spaces owing to its easy fit with natural materials, and especially when contrasted with light woods.



Pictured: Walls painted in Wine Dark at Farrow & Ball

Farrow & Ball

Coastal-inspired

Our list wouldn't be complete without a coastal-inspired bedroom. Some understated design choices – like the subtle rippling wave motif on the pleated blinds – prevent this blue bedroom from looking overdone.



Pictured: House Beautiful Ripple Blue Pleated Blinds at Hillarys

House Beautiful

Sophisticated window treatments

Solid wood window shutters are always reminiscent of cool Mediterranean villas, and the fresh white floors, natural materials, and minimal decoration (save for that fabulous chandelier) play on the palazzo theme.



Pictured: Solid Shutters at Thomas Sanderson

Thomas Sanderson

Exercising exuberance

In artist Diane Hill's Hertfordshire home, decorating is an exercise in exuberance. Her love of chinoiserie, botanical motifs and vibrant patterns is no more evident than in her fabulous blue bedroom.

Brent Darby / House Beautiful

Colour blocking

We love a good colour block, and this blue bedroom scheme does it perfectly, mixing ochre, soft pink, tangerine, and pops of electric blue. The painted door frame is so impactful, and so easy to replicate in your own bedroom.

Pictured: Ercol Teramo Bedframe at Furniture Village

Ercol

Nautical stripes

Another coastal-inspired blue bedroom here, this time with chic sailor stripes. Again, this bedroom picks up small elements of a nautical theme, and the rest of the space remains unfussy – thematic decorating executed beautifully.

Pictured: The Linen Yard Hebden Duvet Set at Dunelm

Dunelm

Four dark walls

You should exercise a little caution with four dark walls in a bedroom – dark colours naturally absorb light and there is potential for your space to become drab. An interesting feature wall is one way to counter this, especially if you try wallpaper with a slight sheen or metallic motif.

Pictured: Millefleur Knight Wallpaper, and Basalt Paint at Little Greene

Little Greene

