24 best extended Boxing Day deals in Canada you can still shop this weekend — save up to $1,000

There's still a chance to save big — but hurry, the discounts won't last too much longer.

Sarah Rohoman
Shop 25 of the best extended Boxing Day deals in Canada from Amazon, Best Buy, Canadian Tire, Coach Outlet and more.

Missed out on Boxing Day sales? Don't worry — there are still plenty of extended Boxing Week deals you can shop this weekend in Canada. While Boxing Day itself has passed, the sales at retailers like Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Canadian Tire, Coach Outlet and more are continuing on for a few more days.

To help you wade through the thousands of discounts, we rounded up the best of the best for you. That means we carefully crafted a list of 24 of the best extended Boxing Day deals in Canada to shop this weekend that you definitely won't want to miss. Are you ready? Scroll down for all the hot sales.

  • TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV

    $330$430
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Google Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch

    $200$250
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • SMEG 50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffee Machine with Filter

    $199$350
    Save $151
    See at Wayfair

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $60$110
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

    $170$240
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • LifePro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine

    $208$260
    Save $52
    See at Amazon

  • Time to Unwind, Chill out essentials

    $35$50
    Save $15
    See at Saje

  • DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Cordless Impact Driver 1/4-In

    $119$199
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Soctone Telescoping Ladder 10.5 FT Aluminum Extension Ladder

    $127$160
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

