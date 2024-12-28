24 best extended Boxing Day deals in Canada you can still shop this weekend — save up to $1,000
There's still a chance to save big — but hurry, the discounts won't last too much longer.
Missed out on Boxing Day sales? Don't worry — there are still plenty of extended Boxing Week deals you can shop this weekend in Canada. While Boxing Day itself has passed, the sales at retailers like Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Canadian Tire, Coach Outlet and more are continuing on for a few more days.
To help you wade through the thousands of discounts, we rounded up the best of the best for you. That means we carefully crafted a list of 24 of the best extended Boxing Day deals in Canada to shop this weekend that you definitely won't want to miss. Are you ready? Scroll down for all the hot sales.
Shop the best extended deals by retailer:
Best extended Boxing Day deals on tech, TVs, computers and electronics
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$439$500Save $61
ASUS Vivobook 16" Laptop$600$900Save $300
TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV$330$430Save $100
Google Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch$200$250Save $50
Best extended Boxing Day deals on kitchen appliances
T-fal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer 8.3 L$150$200Save $50
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer$390$570Save $180
SMEG 50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffee Machine with Filter$199$350Save $151
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$60$110Save $50
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle$170$240Save $70
Best extended Boxing Day deals on beauty and fashion
Everywhere Belt Bag Plush Fleece$39$75Save $36
Forum Low CL Shoes$105$140Save $35
Mini Klare Crossbody Bag$200$400Save $200
The Somerset Maxi Dress$78$188Save $110
The Day Ballet Flat$65$218Save $153
Best extended Boxing Day deals on health and wellness
NordicTrack EXP 10i Folding Treadmill$1,300$2,300Save $1,000
Bowflex M6 MAX Elliptical Machine/Trainer Stepper$1,300$1,800Save $500
LifePro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine$208$260Save $52
Time to Unwind, Chill out essentials$35$50Save $15
ROMP Switch X Clitoral Suction Stimulator$28$40Save $12
Best extended Boxing Day deals on tools, lawn and garden needs
EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless Snowblower$1,800$2,000Save $200
Enhulk Electric Snow Shovel$296$370Save $74
DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Cordless Impact Driver 1/4-In$119$199Save $80
Soctone Telescoping Ladder 10.5 FT Aluminum Extension Ladder$127$160Save $33
Stanley Professional Grade 274-piece Socket Set$200$300Save $100
Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.