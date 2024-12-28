24 best extended Boxing Day deals in Canada you can still shop this weekend — save up to $1,000

There's still a chance to save big — but hurry, the discounts won't last too much longer.

Shop 25 of the best extended Boxing Day deals in Canada from Amazon, Best Buy, Canadian Tire, Coach Outlet and more.

Missed out on Boxing Day sales? Don't worry — there are still plenty of extended Boxing Week deals you can shop this weekend in Canada. While Boxing Day itself has passed, the sales at retailers like Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Canadian Tire, Coach Outlet and more are continuing on for a few more days.

To help you wade through the thousands of discounts, we rounded up the best of the best for you. That means we carefully crafted a list of 24 of the best extended Boxing Day deals in Canada to shop this weekend that you definitely won't want to miss. Are you ready? Scroll down for all the hot sales.

Shop the best extended deals by retailer:

Best extended Boxing Day deals on tech, TVs, computers and electronics

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $439 $500 Save $61 See at Amazon

ASUS Vivobook 16" Laptop $600 $900 Save $300 See at Best Buy

TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV $330 $430 Save $100 See at Amazon

Google Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch $200 $250 Save $50 See at Amazon

Best extended Boxing Day deals on kitchen appliances

T-fal Dual Easy Fry Air Fryer 8.3 L $150 $200 Save $50 See at Canadian Tire

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $390 $570 Save $180 See at Canadian Tire

SMEG 50s Retro Style 10-Cup Drip Coffee Machine with Filter $199 $350 Save $151 See at Wayfair

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $110 Save $50 See at Amazon

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle $170 $240 Save $70 See at Amazon

Best extended Boxing Day deals on beauty and fashion

Everywhere Belt Bag Plush Fleece $39 $75 Save $36 See at Lululemon

Forum Low CL Shoes $105 $140 Save $35 See at Adidas

Mini Klare Crossbody Bag $200 $400 Save $200 See at Coach Outlet

The Somerset Maxi Dress $78 $188 Save $110 See at Anthropologie

The Day Ballet Flat $65 $218 Save $153 See at Everlane

Best extended Boxing Day deals on health and wellness

NordicTrack EXP 10i Folding Treadmill $1,300 $2,300 Save $1,000 See at Canadian Tire

Bowflex M6 MAX Elliptical Machine/Trainer Stepper $1,300 $1,800 Save $500 See at Canadian Tire

LifePro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine $208 $260 Save $52 See at Amazon

Time to Unwind, Chill out essentials $35 $50 Save $15 See at Saje

ROMP Switch X Clitoral Suction Stimulator $28 $40 Save $12 See at Lovehoney

EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless Snowblower $1,800 $2,000 Save $200 See at Canadian Tire

Enhulk Electric Snow Shovel $296 $370 Save $74 See at Amazon

DEWALT 20V MAX Brushless Cordless Impact Driver 1/4-In $119 $199 Save $80 See at Amazon

Soctone Telescoping Ladder 10.5 FT Aluminum Extension Ladder $127 $160 Save $33 See at Amazon

Stanley Professional Grade 274-piece Socket Set $200 $300 Save $100 See at Canadian Tire

