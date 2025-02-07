24 Of The Funniest Posts About Cats And Dogs This Week (Feb. 1-7)

Elyse Wanshel
·2 min read
Woof — what happened to our headline?

After ruff-ly five years of scouring X, formerly Twitter, to find the funniest posts about furballs being complete goofballs — we’ve decided to expand.

From now on, this weekly roundup will include posts from a variety of sources that might include BlueSky, Instagram and Tiktok.

We Shih Tzu not.

And just like before, we’re sure they’ll make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

A post shared by RxCKSTxR (@therxckstxr)

