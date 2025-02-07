24 Of The Funniest Posts About Cats And Dogs This Week (Feb. 1-7)

Woof — what happened to our headline?

After ruff-ly five years of scouring X, formerly Twitter, to find the funniest posts about furballs being complete goofballs — we’ve decided to expand.

From now on, this weekly roundup will include posts from a variety of sources that might include BlueSky, Instagram and Tiktok.

We Shih Tzu not.

And just like before, we’re sure they’ll make you howl.

Whenever I find my dog's water bowl empty I'm convinced CPS is about to knock down the door. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) February 3, 2025

The Roof Doodles bark at me every day on my walk pic.twitter.com/7vMpLuRPcc — Andrew (@Dub__A) February 3, 2025

so called ‘free thinkers’ when slop in a tube pic.twitter.com/4xbSlnYdd1 — regular sadmeister (@gardeinqueen) February 4, 2025

My cat when I get the laser pointer



pic.twitter.com/UUisArXkKt — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) February 3, 2025

chappell roan accepting this award pic.twitter.com/77cDWCDaUn — eli manning fireworks (@cooldetat) February 3, 2025

He said "my bad, yes we're friends" popping ears up! pic.twitter.com/bnlXPxyfHa — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 6, 2025

The kitten just realized that all dogs are scared of him 😂 pic.twitter.com/EeC02rKmK0 — Antidepressant Content (@depressionlesss) February 5, 2025

My friend came over for dinner the other day and said he’s scared of Orion because he looks like he could hurt him. This is Orion. pic.twitter.com/JX3L7LyDae — grace (@suzuranfairy) February 5, 2025

This is Simon. It may have been a drizzly day out, but he is the one making it rain. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/feJbqL6nrL — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) February 6, 2025

Pets 🧵



1. Great name pic.twitter.com/YD1lnqiaU4 — Wolf of X (@tradingMaxiSL) February 6, 2025

having a kitten is going well pic.twitter.com/pPdPoFcwBL — Alex Press (@alexnpress) February 2, 2025

Stray cat who visited a gas station daily for food is now part of the team after being adopted by employees 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/CBbcnHyq86 — Antidepressant Content (@depressionlesss) February 5, 2025

So he can know when he in trouble https://t.co/uHR7fCyr9z — Supernova Momma (@SupernovaMomma) February 7, 2025

they get fed regularly i promise pic.twitter.com/PShIU4KMke — Fishtopher and Friends (@mrfishtopher) February 4, 2025

