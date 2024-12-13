24 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Dec. 6-13)

Woof — it’s been a looooooong week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour X, formerly Twitter, to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

when i got cats i thought they would meow but mine mostly just trill and coo at me like little pigeons and it’s so cute it makes me want to cry every day — latke (@latkedelrey) December 7, 2024

the world can be so fucking beautiful sometimes pic.twitter.com/RsPLQtg7jm — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) December 10, 2024

When your dogs favorite song is Tennessee whiskey pic.twitter.com/8u3GPNLUeZ — B&S (@_B___S) December 8, 2024

my favorite picture of all time is from last christmas: my brother's demon cat, caught mid-jump, fiending for the costco ham while my aunt desperately tries to protect her cheese board. we had to take shifts to guard the ham https://t.co/rOlReWu67Gpic.twitter.com/Ac2v3utiJk — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) December 7, 2024

The dog's face says, "Mommy, am I doing it right? pic.twitter.com/MtyVwaxoSi — B&S (@_B___S) December 9, 2024

wet food twice a day is wreaking havoc on the spoon economy in this household — all dave city (@rhinotary) December 11, 2024

This cat looks like a Brian, 48, single and looking for fun pic.twitter.com/o7Jo5BRymf — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) December 9, 2024

trying to choose pics to use for Chicken Star's adoption profile and struggling to find ones in which she doesn't look judgmental, disappointed, or pissed pic.twitter.com/19UG1yF6H6 — haley (@feederofcats) December 11, 2024

The cat really said, ‘Gracefully? Let me fix that for you.’ 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/l1gRK8hU8C — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 9, 2024

Once again we are normal and can be trusted around eggs pic.twitter.com/SbueL4bvX0 — Butter Bubber Boober (@boobertoober) December 7, 2024

cats when you’re chilling in the living room: pic.twitter.com/pM9mdbcOPk — ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) December 6, 2024

This is Yuma. She's an amateur geologist. Brings home one carefully selected rock a day. For science. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/MXPGTGDAsU — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) December 9, 2024

I am the present pic.twitter.com/sdygk2XZdU — Dinky (@DinkyCat2) December 6, 2024

huge news.. i’ve had chips for 5 years and this week she finally started sitting on my lap which i previously accepted she’d never do in her life pic.twitter.com/VSfexmxdZG — no (@zedonarrival) December 8, 2024

Realising too late that you washed your whites with your colours. pic.twitter.com/ApOU0sAZaO — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) December 10, 2024

Look who just discovered what the radiator bed is for. pic.twitter.com/J0HwLerkKn — Ellen (@flyingsnow) December 12, 2024

I picked him up from the groomer today and asked if he behaved himself and the groomer said "Duncan is an angel, but it's hard to cut his hair because he just stands there and seems so sad and I just try to tell him it's OK the entire time." pic.twitter.com/IsFZjRV5aF — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) December 12, 2024

Explaining to my cat that he’s not getting any supervised outdoor time today bc its about to rain for the next 9 hours pic.twitter.com/VX7aGh5sZu — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) December 11, 2024

Cat was like “let’s meet this gentleman“😂 pic.twitter.com/1kMHKGG0qd — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 10, 2024

going to Dublin just to pet this dog https://t.co/6idBiY84y7 — B (@tweetsbybails) December 7, 2024

Telling my dog I’m going to the grocery store pic.twitter.com/qM1HPHhGAq — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) December 9, 2024

