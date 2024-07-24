2401 Nottingham Avenue in Photos
Click here to read the full article.
The gated entrance.
The front courtyard.
The foyer.
The living room.
The dining room.
The kitchen.
The family room.
Details of the sculptural staircase.
A second-floor study.
A sitting room.
The primary bedroom.
The primary bath.
A boutique-style closet and dressing area.
A second-floor terrace.
The home is full of vintage character.
The backyard.
A sports court lies between the main house and the guesthouse.
The grounds include a pool and a poolside pergola.