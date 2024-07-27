25+ Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Save up to 73% on beauty, home goods & more
Snag discounts on popular brands like Nespresso, JBL, Stanley and more.
Amazon Prime Day may be long gone, but we've still got lots of Saturday savings to share with you, Yahoo readers. There are tons of deals on tech, household essentials, beauty products more on Amazon Canada right now, and you won't want to miss them. You can save up to 73 per cent on things like popular earbuds, "Amazon's Choice" cleaning products, must-have coffee makers and more.
To help make your shopping experience easy and breezy this weekend, we've listed the best last-chance deals by category. This way, you can snag the discounts before they're gone. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling!
Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend
Take 30% off an Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Shop for $70
$100
15% off: ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (2024) | Shop for $1,700
$1,998
Take 55% off Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones | Shop for $200
$440
Save 30% on an Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | Shop for $420
$600
43% off: JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth | Shop for $149
$200
Save 73% on these wireless earbuds.
Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend
20% off: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless (14 oz) | Shop for $26
$33
Take 34% off a ecozy Portable Ice Maker | Shop for $126
$190
44% off: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville | Shop for $129
$229
Save 44% on a HENCKELS Forged German Stainless Steel 10 Pc Knife Block Set | Shop for $150
$270
Take 36% off: Philips Essential Compact Airfryer | Shop for $100
$157
Save 50% on this professional bread knife.
Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend
Take 56% off a Purity Home Full Ivory 100% Cotton Sheet Set | Shop for $52
$117
Score 21% off a LEVOIT Air Purifier | Shop for $150
$189
32% off: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum | Shop for $245
$360
Save 27% on an OAKRED 6ft Artificial Olive Tree | Shop for $66
$90
20% off: BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes | Shop for $34
$43
Save 39% on this essential oil diffuser.
Best Amazon beauty & personal care deals to shop this weekend
Take 17% off a Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 7000 | Shop for $150
$180
Save 41% on a BAIMEI Gua Sha Facial Tool & Jade Roller | Shop for $13
$22
25% off: Philips Satinelle Essential Epilator | Shop for $37
$50
Take 37% off an Innlux 1.5-inch Thermal Brush | Shop for $38
$60
Save 38% on an OLOV Electric Groin Hair Trimmer | Shop for $37
$60
Save 40% on these restoring under eye masks.
Best Amazon deals on everyday essentials to shop this weekend
Take 20% off a Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray Starter Kit | Shop for $10
$13
Save 24% on Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Pacs | Shop for $19
$25
Score 20% off Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner | Shop for $17
$22
18% off: Downy Infusions Mega Dryer Sheets | Shop for $9
$11
Take 30% off Royale Tiger Strong Paper Towel | Shop for $7
$10
Save 11% on a pack of six magic erasers.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.